The Horror! The Horror! Aiming at Children's Heads to Kill Them in Gaza
Even NYT reporting makes Israeli genocide too obvious to deny
The only reason to aim at children’s heads is to destroy the next generation and hence destroy the people; it’s called genocide. If you want to know the REAL reason the Israeli government does this, then read this.
It is surprising the NYT published this damning evidence against the Israeli government. Did they publish it because they want us to be afraid, very afraid, of what the ruling class will do to those who stand up against it?
I have come to the conclusion that many Israeli citizens, in particular the militant Zionists, have adopted the martyrdom of the Jewish generations who died horribly in the 1935-1945 Holocaust as their justification for the annihilation of any person, community or nation judged to be an existential threat to the existence of Israel. In doing so they grossly disrespect the dignity and innocence of their martyred forebears who would not countenance the extreme violence and wicked vengeance that is daily displayed in Israel. The violence perpetrated by Hamas is also to be universally condemned.
