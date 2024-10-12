Share

The only reason to aim at children’s heads is to destroy the next generation and hence destroy the people; it’s called genocide. If you want to know the REAL reason the Israeli government does this, then read this.

It is surprising the NYT published this damning evidence against the Israeli government. Did they publish it because they want us to be afraid, very afraid, of what the ruling class will do to those who stand up against it?