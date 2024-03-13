Share

The above graphic image is in my article titled, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians,” which contains the following facts that are the basis for the accusation I make against the Holocaust Survivors’ Foundation in the title of this post:

a. Thousands of Israeli Holocaust Survivors Still Living in Poverty, Fighting for Recognition: Seventy years after the end of WWII, some 20,000 aging Holocaust survivors receive little or no support from Israel, and 45,000 live under poverty line.

b. A quarter of Israel’s Holocaust survivors living in poverty.

c. Holocaust survivors struggling to make ends meet in Israel: Ros Dayan survived horrors of Nazi persecution but now says she does not have enough money to buy food or clothes.

d. Holocaust Survivors Protest Israel’s Stipend Plan JERUSALEM, Aug. 5—Several dozen survivors of the Holocaust, supported by hundreds of younger relatives and supporters, marched in protest today in front of Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s office, saying that a planned government stipend was too small, insulting both the living and the dead. Carrying signs that said, “Let us live in dignity,” the demonstrators demanded that Mr. Olmert issue a formal statement revoking a government decision to provide a stipend next year of 83 shekels, or about $20, a month to the country’s Holocaust survivors. A few wore yellow stars of David, reminiscent of the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear, but many wore black T-shirts with the words in yellow: “The Holocaust is still with us—the survivors.”

If you read my article (here’s the link again, for your convenience) you will learn:

that the Israeli government is not of, by and for ordinary Jews but rather is of, by and for Israeli billionaires;

that ordinary Israeli Jews suffer extreme economic oppression;

that there was a huge uprising inside Israel in 2011 of 450,000 Israeli working class people (mostly Jews, and with the support of 85% to 90% of the entire Israeli public) against the extreme economic oppression they suffer at the hands of the billionaire Israeli ruling class;

that this huge uprising with all sorts of demands for economic justice won absolutely nothing;

that the REASON it won absolutely nothing was because Netanyahu killed the movement by citing a recent attack by Palestinians on Israelis and demanded that the demonstrators be ‘patriotic', i.e. stop fighting the government and instead support it because it was protecting them against their REAL enemy—Palestinians;

that the PURPOSE (for Israeli billionaires) of the seven decades of Israeli government violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from the part of Palestine now called Israel and of its extreme and undeniable genocidal oppression of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank for decades, and the purpose of Israel’s decades of barely-reported funding Hamas and of working to keep Hamas in power, is to make the Palestinians be a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy from which the Israeli government pretends to protect Israeli Jews and thereby controls the Israeli working class without having to fear that working class uprisings against oppression by the billionaires like the huge one in 2011 will ever seriously threaten the power of the billionaires.

The actual enemy of Holocaust survivors are these people:

The so-called “Holocaust Survivors' Foundation USA” is squarely on the side of the blood-sucking billionaires who attack the Holocaust survivors.

Look at how the “Holocaust Survivors” foundation takes the side of the people attacking Holocaust survivors:

The best friends of the Holocaust survivors are people who oppose the Israeli billionaire class, and guess who THAT includes?

It includes ordinary Palestinians who hate the ethnic cleansing that the Israeli billionaires use to oppress ordinary Jews as well as Palestinians, but it does NOT include the billionaire Palestinians who run HAMAS (courtesy of the Israeli government) and oppress ordinary Palestinians.

If you find the above interesting, ask yourself how come the anti-Zionism movement hasn’t informed you of it. Read here why not, and also here.