The Independent reports:

Now let’s take a close look at exactly WHY Ms Kashanian fled to the United States.

As The Independent reports:

Ms Kashanian had arrived in the US in 1978 on a student visa and unsuccessfully applied for asylum based on her father's support of the US-backed shah. ICE New Orleans said in a June post on X that Ms Kashanian had failed to depart the US after the Board of Immigration Appeals upheld a deportation order in 1992. “She was ordered by a judge to depart the US and didn’t,” the agency said. “Shouldn’t be a surprise we came knocking.”

What role did U.S. rulers play in Iran having as its ruler first a Shah (famous for his extreme brutality against the have-nots) and then later the Islamic Supreme Leaders (also oppressors of the have-nots)?

Mohammed Reza Pahlavi was the king of Iran, known as the Shah, between 1941 and 1979. Born in 1919, he succeeded his father, who had refused to cooperate with the allies during the second world war. The allies forced his father off the throne and the new Shah allowed them to do what they wanted. The Shah was a pro-western dictator. In the early 1950s there was a struggle for power between him and the prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddeq, a fervent nationalist. When the Shah was forced to flee the country, the British and American governments financed a coup to overthrow Mosaddeq and restore their man to power. The Shah ran a brutally repressive regime, enforced by the notorious Savak secret police. He was backed all the way by the British and American governments.

Mosaddeq, a secular ruler advocating positive reforms to benefit Iranian have-nots, would have been the ruler of Iran had it not been for the U.S. removing him. Ms Kashanian’s father would not have been a supporter of the U.S.-backed Shah if the U.S. had not overthrown Mosaddeq to install the Shah in the first place.

But wait, there’s more.

When hatred of the Shah’s brutality and corruption grew to the point that his rule was problematic, the U.S. arranged for him to be replaced by the Islamic Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini whose regime and successor Islamic regimes also oppressed the have-nots as you can read about here (in item #6). The Guardian reports on this:

Were it not for this intervention by U.S. rulers, the Shah would still rule Iran and Ms Kashanian would not have feared living in Iran under a government that replaced (overthrew) the Shah.

So you see that the ONLY reason Ms Kashanian had to flee to the United States is because U.S. rulers FORCED her to, for her own safety.

The U.S. ruling class censors the fact that most of the illegal immigrants in the United States were forced by U.S. rulers to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. If Americans understood this, they would be furious—furious at our ruling billionaire plutocracy and not angry at the illegal immigrants.

But the politicians and pundits purporting to lead opposition to the deportations keep this key fact a secret, as I have written about here and here and here. These politicians and pundits are helping the divide-and-rule strategy work, pitting American citizens against illegal immigrants.