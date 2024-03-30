JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Thomas
Apr 1, 2024

John,

I love reading stuff like that. It's all very important information that never surfaces into the minds of the have-nots. It made me reminisce of the times I lived close to and spent in the Rutgers Historical Library in New Brunswick N.J. They had a whole floor dedicated to the CW. That is where I read all those diaries of soldiers I mentioned including many old and unique out of print books on that time. They also had microfilm readers and tapes of all the CW period newspapers Including Southern and European ones

It was an absolute Paradise for any CW enthusiast.... Not to mention seeing all the young college girls parading around the study hall .

What amazes and perplexes me is how this League of Evil has been around since the Dawn of Man to perpetuate the oppression of the have-nots or what I call the Children of God. . In this present moment their immense egos have seemed to overstepped their supreme arrogance and they are finding themselves in somewhat of a quagmire in selling their GENOCIDE of Gaza. 911 was just too easy for them... What with all the dummified brainwashed patriots waving their Japanese made American flags. This time their cruel Beastiality cannot be so easily dismissed.

It is in this small window of opportunity that their Power can be breached. The have-not AlJazeera reporters are reporting on their evil, the Doctors in Gaza are describing their inhumanity, Cornell West called out the Biden administration ás War Criminals............ But as of yet no democrats (even those who are against the War) will do so. Rashida Tlaib comes close but when she won't step over that line. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE HAVE-NOTS? Is it just as Satan said...ad lib.... Skin for skin, no man will place his material things or his life style in danger .. He will always save his own skin., even if it means to allow evil have it's way.

Is that it than, that it is only those who have nothing to lose could become the saviors of humanity.?

Is the truth foretold by Benjamin Franklin that it is only those who seek power and wealth that rise to all the higher offices of government....

and once roosted there, they enable all those who are 'birds of the same feathers' to fill their enterprises, corporations, Halls of Congress and the House of Representatives..... until there is no one to challenge their Power.

The World is Waiting and Hoping for their Savior to Come. He/she will definitely come from the have-not class and his/her message will ignite the World in a light that will cast out all the darkness. I pray your messages of Hope and Understanding of this World are being read by that fated someone right now,who is destined to fulfill that mighty task..

Just saying......

P.S. two questions...

did you write anything on the destruction of marriage that so permeates this country... In their divide and conquer scenario?

Also:

I could remember reading years ago...

how the mansions of the rich railroad and oil barons in the Adirondacks NY. + Society Hill in San Francisco were burned down by the working class?

Thank you for putting forth your amazing amount of Truths that are nowhere documented in one place of Knowledge as as such as yours are.

Thomas
Mar 31, 2024

To a young person who's educational background consists of a rudimentary knowledge of basic standardized US history taught in grades 2-12 .Your eye opening posts

on the Truths behind those Lies of that history might seen like borderline 'Conspiracy Theories '.

Also, surely their evaluation of these historical facts presented would be scrutinized under their own moral compass in a Good vs Evil scenario.

It is pretty clear to anyone who reads material outside of a HS curriculum that that all history taught in classrooms grade 1 thru 12 is very heavily slanted with the US being the Good Guys.

In my own life.... It was my fascination with the Civil War that drove me deeper into the manipulations behind all the strategy that drove such a massive killing spree across this land. By reading the numerous diaries of many. enlisted men (not officers) (all have-nots) all serving under different Generals AND Officers, on each side of the divided country both North and South. And comparing their views on the reasons of the war, the ability of their commanders and why they were fighting.... And than reading the diaries from officers and generals on those same questions and finally comparing it to the High Command's and Orders coming out of Washington and Richmond . I could clearly determine that US sanctioned History was just a clever story of propaganda designed to brainwash anyone who would believe their lies at face value.

But just as eye opening to me was the fact that their existed in these followers of the CW , even today, a clear divide on what the real Truths behind the story was. There was those who dominated the CW forums, the major magazines and Book Sellers who endorsed

the North,just because it was the Victor. That somehow gave it exclusive rights on all issues pertaining to humanity.

I E. Collateral Damage .. In other words Human Life did not matter as long as you were the Winner. US Grant lost 50K+ young men, more men than Lee had in his entire army in his 7 week Campaign to Richmond. Same as in Gaza today, same as in Hiroshima yesterday. To the 'Haves' ....Killing is OK , just like their Lies, because they are only a Means to their End Story.

It was also in those years that I learned of what constitutes as the Bible of the 'Haves' - -'On War' written by Carl Von Clausewitz . It adheres to the Strategy of Bringing the War to the People. It was taught at West Point prior to the CW and was referred to as Total War at that time..

Sherman's March to the Sea was a infamous example of Carl's practices. Later on , it's name was changed to Shock and Awe. and even thought the word Genocide was not used in the early 18 hundreds ...it would have been unquestioningly endorsed.

I feel that I was just lucky to be brought up in the tumultuous times of the Sixties simply because most young minds were questioning things. But in these absolutely absurd times Now ,when these 'Haves' are displaying such a Bold and outright contempt for people's lives that even a Deaf and Blind person could feel and know the Evil they possess. They are allowing the young to see thru them and what they really are ...

and along with your ever informative posts on these matters....I believe their own arrogance will outwit them.

Just saying..

