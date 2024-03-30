Share

Back in the 1970s there were supposedly TOO MANY have-nots:

The above is from this article. Billionaire Ted Turner was a great fan of Paul Ehrlich; here he is echoing Ehrlich’s call for reducing the earth’s population to “two, two and a half billion people” in a video in this article.

“The United States National Security Council is the highest decision-making body regarding foreign policy in the United States. On December 10, 1974, it completed a top-secret document entitled National Security Study Memorandum or NSSM-200, also called The Kissinger Report, since Henry Kissinger was Secretary of State at the time it was written.” [source here]

Take a look for yourself at The Kissinger Report, a.k.a. National Security Study Memorandum or NSSM-200, as a rather long and very wordy PDF document here. Here is its conclusion:

Conclusion The overall strategy above provides a general approach through which the difficulties and dangers of population growth and related problems can be approached in a balanced and comprehensive basis. No single effort will do the job. Only a concerted and major effort in a number of carefully selected directions can provide the hope of success in reducing population growth and its unwanted dangers to world economic will-being and political stability. There are no "quick-fixes" in this field.

The Kissinger Report includes gems like this one:

2. Populations with a high proportion of growth. The young people, who are in much higher proportions in many LDCs [least developed countries—J.S.], are likely to be more volatile, unstable, prone to extremes, alienation and violence than an older population. These young people can more readily be persuaded to attack the legal institutions of the government or real property of the "establishment," "imperialists," multinational corporations, or other ── often foreign ── influences blamed for their troubles.

Fast forward to the 2020s when all of a sudden there are supposedly TOO FEW have-nots:

BusinessInsider (3% of which is owned by Jeff Bezos and 88%—worth $343M—by Axel Springer SE, the largest digital media publishing house in Europe with total assets of €7.08 billion in 2019 ) now broadcasts the new Big $ message about population (note that the 1.7 fertility rate it refers to below is less than the 2.1 value that is required just to keep the same population level in a developed country and higher when mortality rates are higher.):

Another issue of BusinessInsider reports similarly:

BusinessInsider warns:

Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicted the world's population will max out in in 2064 at 9.7 billion and tumble to 8.8 billion before the century's end. Paired with an aging population, the result could be a "demographic time bomb," or when there aren't enough young people to support the economy and older generations.

The mass media now are warning that low birthrates are causing populations to get older, with not enough younger people to care for the older ones, and that this is in some cases “a threat to the very survival of the nation.”

The Guardian:

In Japan, the rate is also 1.3, and has shown no sign of budging for years. Decades of gimmicks and campaigns have failed to resonate with couples, and the government has belatedly accepted that more financial help may have more impact than lectures from conservative politicians on a woman’s patriotic duty to give birth. In his first major policy speech of this year, the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said he had ordered ministries to work together to take “unprecedented, decisive and bold” measures to tackle the low birthrate, which officials labeled a threat to “the very survival of the nation”. (emphasis added)

Another Guardian article:

Back when there were supposedly TOO MANY have-nots, the haves used that claim as a pretext for vile racist atrocities, such as:

“In Peru, what was originally sold to the country as an altruistic program aimed at helping poor women was, in fact, a targeted attack on the fertility of the Quechua-speaking women who live in the high Andes. The goal, to put it bluntly, was fewer indigenous children.”

The first hint of what was coming came in June 1995 when Fujimori suddenly announced that his government would “disseminate thoroughly the methods of family planning to everyone” in order to make “the women of Peru . . . owners of their destiny.” His announcement, tellingly, came only two weeks after a visit from then-Vice President Al Gore, who has often railed against the dangers of overpopulation. At Fujimori’s urging, the Peruvian Congress moved quickly to legalize voluntary sterilization, which up to that point had been illegal. As soon as this happened, the minister of health, Dr. Eduardo Yong Motta, announced that the main method of “family planning” would be sterilization. It turned out to be the only method. Cheerleading this effort was the US Agency for International Development, which for three decades had been pushing the government of Peru to take decisive action where population growth was concerned. In fact, USAID quickly ponied up $10 million to assist in carrying out the campaign. [emphasis added]

What atrocities will the haves inflict on the have-nots now that they’re saying there are TOO FEW of us? Brave New World-ism? Handmaid Tale-ism? Three-children minimum laws enforced with extreme imposed poverty or worse if the limit is not met? Childlessness after age 22 a crime? Who Knows? Measures like these would be no more extreme than what the haves have already done using ‘curbing population growth’ as their pretext (not to mention the mass murdering the’ve done with different pretexts).

The point is not that it is wrong to adopt policies regarding population size. The point is that it is wrong for the HAVES to be the ones deciding what the have-nots must be made (be it with carrots or with sticks) to do.

One thing is for sure. There are TOO MANY billionaires; there should be No Rich and No Poor. There should be REAL, Not FAKE, democracy.

And the ONLY people who should be making decisions about what how to respond to concerns about population size are the have-nots in their democratic sovereign local assemblies, from which the haves—the likes of Kissinger and Al Gore and Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk and Bill Gates, etc.,—must be excluded.