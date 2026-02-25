Share

“Please, sir, I want some more” —Oliver Twist / Charles Dickens

The Guardian, in a perfectly serious and not satirical article, informs us, the have-nots of the world, how it’s going to be if we allow the billionaire class to remain in power.

The article’s concluding paragraph is this:

The Guardian article is dead serious! Read it for yourself and you’ll see.

This is the world the oligarchs are creating, and of course there is no guarantee whatsoever that we’ll be treated any better by the oligarchs when we “ask the moguls, politely,” than Oliver Twist was treated by Mr. Limbkins when he asked politely for “some more.” In case you’ve forgotten how poor little Oliver was treated when he asked for more food, here are Dickens’s words describing it:

The evening arrived; the boys took their places. The master, in his cook’s uniform, stationed himself at the copper; his pauper assistants ranged themselves behind him; the gruel was served out; and a long grace was said over the short commons. The gruel disappeared; the boys whispered each other, and winked at Oliver; while his next neighbours nudged him. Child as he was, he was desperate with hunger, and reckless with misery. He rose from the table; and advancing to the master, basin and spoon in hand, said: somewhat alarmed at his own temerity: “Please, sir, I want some more.” The master was a fat, healthy man; but he turned very pale. He gazed in stupefied astonishment on the small rebel for some seconds, and then clung for support to the copper. The assistants were paralysed with wonder; the boys with fear. “What!” said the master at length, in a faint voice. “Please, sir,” replied Oliver, “I want some more.” The master aimed a blow at Oliver’s head with the ladle; pinioned him in his arm; and shrieked aloud for the beadle. The board were sitting in solemn conclave, when Mr. Bumble rushed into the room in great excitement, and addressing the gentleman in the high chair, said, “Mr. Limbkins, I beg your pardon, sir! Oliver Twist has asked for more!” There was a general start. Horror was depicted on every countenance. “For more!” said Mr. Limbkins. “Compose yourself, Bumble, and answer me distinctly. Do I understand that he asked for more, after he had eaten the supper allotted by the dietary?” “He did, sir,” replied Bumble. “That boy will be hung,” said the gentleman in the white waistcoat. “I know that boy will be hung.” Nobody controverted the prophetic gentleman’s opinion. An animated discussion took place. Oliver was ordered into instant confinement; and a bill was next morning pasted on the outside of the gate, offering a reward of five pounds to anybody who would take Oliver Twist off the hands of the parish.

By the way, as I show in my article here about why the Rockefellers want us to reduce our carbon footprint, this Dickensian scenario is exactly what the oligarchs have in mind and are working to create.

Now would be a very good time to start building a movement for what most people ALREADY would love: to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. You might think this is impossible to do, but read here why you should try nonetheless. You might want to create an assembly of egalitarians in your neighborhood, to start