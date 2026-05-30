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This wonderful egalitarian man want no rich and no poor, not some people owning stacks of gold bars that make them obscenely richer than others.

The Guardian just reported:

A senior intelligence operative accused of stealing hundreds of gold bars worth more than $40m and hiding them at home remained in custody in Virginia on Friday after a judge pushed his first court appearance to next week. David Rush, a former executive service-level employee for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is alleged to have taken 303 bullion bars, each weighing 2.2lb (1kg), and more than $2m in foreign currency, from his government office, according to an eight-page FBI affidavit. He was arrested last week and charged with stealing public money after a search warrant executed at his home “in the eastern district of Virginia” also turned up 35 luxury watches, many of them Rolex.

Why were there hundreds of gold bars in a CIA office?

I assume my readers understand that these gold bars were not in a CIA office so that the CIA could buy lots of Girl Scout cookies, or to lift poor people out of poverty, right?

But how did so many gold bars end up there in the first place?

Well, there is a very interesting book shown below that sheds light on this mystery.

published by Bowstring:Kindle & Verso:Paperback.

Here is an extract from the book:

The treasure – gold, platinum, and barrels of loose gems – was combined with Axis loot recovered in Europe to create a worldwide covert political action fund to fight communism. This ‘black gold’ gave the Truman Administration access to virtually limitless unvouchered funds for covert operations. It also provided an asset base that was used by Washington to reinforce the treasuries of its allies, to bribe political leaders, and to manipulate elections in foreign countries. In the late 1940s, this agenda was seen as entirely justified, because the Soviet Union was aggressively supporting communist and socialist movements all over the world, putting the survival of the capitalist world in peril.

This treasure, as the book recounts in great detail, is a part of the vast treasure that the Japanese emperor prior to World War II had looted from many nations, the part that the Japanese hid in deep caves in the Philippines in the (mistaken) expectation that Japan would remain in control of that nation when Japan (as was understood to be imminent) lost the war. The book tells the story of how the CIA located this treasure (using torture among other things) and became fabulously rich without any need for Congressional funding or the nuisance of Congressional oversight.

So, this may help explain how those hundreds of gold bars ended up in a CIA office, no?

It also helps explain how the U.S. ruling class has been able so ruthlessly to prevent anything resembling real democracy from breaking out anywhere in the world.