JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Tom Tunes
9h

I just tried to find this book to buy. Cheapest was a used paperback at $75. Couldn’t find a Kindle edition. Fits a pattern I’ve seen before with important historical or political books with sensitive information.

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