The Guardian just published a report that confirms what we all sort of knew anyway:

The report from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and Costs of War project at Brown University said that the Trump administration’s new Pentagon budget will push annual US military spending past the $1tn mark. That will deliver a projected windfall of more than half a trillion dollars that will be shared among top arms firms such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon as well as a growing military tech sector with close allies in the administration such as JD Vance, the report said.

So-called “defense spending” is actually for these two purposes:

One obvious purpose is to enrich people who own the companies that are receiving these trillions of dollars. Another purpose that is NOT obvious is this. It is to enable the ruling billionaire plutocracy (which includes people whose profits do NOT come from the obvious culprits such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon) to control and oppress us, the have-nots of the United States. Here are some of the corporations that are major donors to the #1 warmongering think tank that pushes the U.S. government to wage wars of no benefit to ordinary people in the United States or elsewhere, including even wars that the government knows it cannot win. The list includes Bank of America, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, McAfee, Merck, Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Canon, General Electric, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Sun Life Financial, United Airlines, Verizon, American Airlines, Disney, Google, Kellogg's. The wars these companies promote are wars against bogeyman enemies waged for the purpose of enabling our ruling billionaire plutocracy to control us, the have-nots, by telling us that our rulers are protecting us from our “real” enemies in the world and that if we don’t obey our rulers then we are being unpatriotic and going against our own people. I spell this all out in great detail, fully sourced with mainstream citations, in my article, “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary. Which explains the actual, versus apparent, aims of U.S. imperialism.”

Ruling class media, such as The Guardian, do not want the public to understand the second purpose of the military spending. They want us to think there are some “bad” corporations that are bad just because they’re making too much profit from the tax-payers, but that the other corporations are not a problem. In other words these media do not want us to perceive the entire ruling billionaire plutocracy as the problem, as the class that we need to remove from power in order to have world peace (which is what the plutocracy fears the MOST!) and a just and fair society.

The mass media does not want us to know this:

For the U.S. ruling billionaire plutocracy, the need to be AT war against somebody—anybody!—is far more important than the question of against whom exactly to wage the war or even if the war can be won or not . Debate about exactly whom to wage war against and whether that war can be won or not is robust and widespread (with phony arguments appealing to people’s good morality featured in the popular press, and with the actual greedy reasons talked about in the journals that the upper class reads); debate about whether to be at war or instead to work for world peace (by opposing all that is genuinely oppressive such as Zionist oppression of Palestinians and Ukrainian/Kiev/Nazi ethnic cleansing of Russian-speaking Ukrainians, etc.), however, is forbidden and non-existent!

While interesting, The Guardian article is what some call “limited hangout”: telling the public a little piece of the truth about how bad the ruling class is in order to distract attention from the fact that the more important and much larger part of the truth is censored.

Let’s build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove ALL the billionaires from power. Here’s how you can help do that.