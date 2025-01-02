JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
Jan 2, 2025Edited

WONDERFUL ! Reading this is the perfect way to begin a new year. Immeasurable thanks for your invaluable work!

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jan 2, 2025

Back a while ago, game theory was developed as a way to predict people.

It turned out that it only predicted 2 groups: psychopaths and economists.

Many other experiments were run to show how horrible people are. They too were flawed like game theory was.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/the-milgram-experiment-and-how-we

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture