The Guardian reports:

At 7am on the eastern edge of the busy Paris ring road at Montreuil, Jess, a 35-year-old hospital neurologist, had joined protesters attempting to stop traffic in order to show her anger at the French government. “Inequality is rife in France and this is the only way to be heard,” she said. Pushed back with teargas by riot police, Jess, who asked for her real name not to be published, said she was scared by police tactics but felt it was crucial to be on the streets. “Public services are failing, the quality of care in hospitals is getting worse,” she said. “Years of cuts to the health sector means doctors suffer, patients suffer. The health service is very visibly the target of austerity cuts that are having an impact on people’s wellbeing. Meanwhile, the rich are getting richer, people are getting poorer and the politicians aren’t listening. No one is even taking account of the way we vote.”

Obviously the French have-nots want an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. But do they have an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement with that clear goal? I wish they did but I have no evidence that they do.

Notice the role of the gilets jaunes (yellow vests). Read all about the wonderful Yellow Vests here.

The Yellow Vests began in 2018 as a wonderful militant movement of working class people who were being treated like dirt in the name of saving the planet from catastrophic global warming due to the burning of fossil fuel; specifically the French ruling class had dramatically raised the price of the diesel fuel that workers needed for their cars to get to and from work. Raising the price of this fuel was done supposedly to “save the planet” (a bogus claim as I show in great detail in my articles about climate and C02 here.) The Yellow Vests rose up because the French ruling class was treating working class people like dirt in a host of other ways too (read some details in my above-linked article about them.)

Be aware that the ruling class has used bogus “climate change” alarmism to create a veritable new religion. Converts to this religion join militant groups such as Extinction Rebellion that view movements such as the Yellow Vests as the enemy of humanity and view ruling classes that raise the price of diesel fuel as saviors of humanity.

And now a great new poem from my good egalitarian friend, Bob Cable: