JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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JOHN SPRITZLER
6h

My post was about the Founding Fathers, who included members of the southern and northern elites, and in both cases FEARED the abolition of slavery by the Crown.

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Patricia
6h

Uncomfortable facts that cannot just be “overlooked”.

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