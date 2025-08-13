Share

As The Guardian reports here, politicians in state legislatures for many decades and currently today fight along partisan lines over exactly where the border lines are drawn in the maps that define the congressional districts that each get to elect one person to be its representative in the U.S. Congress. When the borders look like the drawing on the right instead of the left it’s called gerrymandering.

The fight is raging now in Texas :

My egalitarian take

The reason the political parties engage in bitter fights over gerrymandering is that the members of the U.S. Congress have the power to write laws that everybody in the United States must obey. So of course people care passionately about who gets elected to Congress.

In contrast, in an egalitarian society with genuine democracy (as described here) there is no law-making national government. The only governmental body with power to write laws that everybody in a given local community must obey is the sovereign local assembly of egalitarians. As you can read in the above linked article, every egalitarian adult who lives or works in the local community represents him or herself in that local assembly; there are no elected representatives with law-making power.

Instead of a national law-making body (such as the U.S. Congress), in an egalitarian society with genuine democracy there are “non-local assemblies” consisting of delegates sent to them by the local assemblies of egalitarians. These non-local assemblies do not write laws; instead they craft proposals that the local assemblies only implement if they wish to do so. This is how order on a larger-than-local scale is achieved. It’s called voluntary federation, and you can read here how it works just fine today for achieving order on a large scale, even on a global scale.

Note that if the delegates (who can be recalled at any time by the local assembly) at a non-local assembly come up with a proposal that a local assembly dislikes, it’s no big deal because the local assembly can just refuse to implement it. It’s not that way, however, in our non-egalitarian fake democracy because if the representatives in the U.S. Congress write a bad law then everybody must obey it whether they want to or not. This is exactly why our current fake democracy is so beloved by the rich, as I explain here.

But but but, Thomas Hobbes proved that we need a powerful law-making sovereign government

In case you’re a fan, or more likely a sharp critic, of Thomas Hobbes and his famous book, Leviathan, which is all about the need for a powerful law-making sovereign government, I invite you to read my, “What Makes a Government Legitimate?” in which I show (at the end) that—amazingly!—the egalitarian genuine democracy that I advocate is perfectly consistent with the (actually!) brilliant ideas advocated by Hobbes in his Leviathan.