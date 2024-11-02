Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

I’ve written about the horrible, anti-working-class, role of the Oh-so-liberal Robert Reich in the past here. But now I’m going to respond to his latest email to me, one that likely barged into your email inbox too. I’m just going to point out BRIEFLY the three key facts that Reich pretends not to know, key facts that, when widely known, create unity of the have-nots on the question of illegal immigration. Here is Reich’s email to me. Read as much or little of it as you wish.

The facts that Robert Reich PRETENDS not to know:

Fact #1 that Reich pretends not to know: The U.S. ruling class, for decades—both GOP and Democratic administrations—has been doing terrible things south of our border designed to FORCE the poorest people there to have to illegally enter the United States just to survive. Read about this here.

Fact #2 that Reich pretends not to know (which is especially ironic since he was once the Secretary of Labor): While Reich makes a big deal about Americans not wanting to work in jobs that illegal immigrants now do, he pretends not to know the REASON for this. The REASON why Americans don’t want to work in jobs like agriculture harvesting that are now done mainly by (often) illegal immigrants is because these jobs pay low and have horrible working conditions. And the REASON (which Reich pretends not to know) they pay low and have horrible working conditions is because illegal immigrants, under the threat of deportation, cannot very effectively organize (with labor unions or otherwise) to win better pay and working conditions. (This is why Cesar Chavez opposed letting illegal immigrants take jobs in the grape fields, etc.) And the REASON there are so many illegal immigrants is FACT #1 that Reich also pretends not to know.

Fact #3 that Reich pretends not to know: Working class people have very legitimate grievances that result from the extremely large number of immigrants, chief of which is that the illegal immigrants are used as cheap labor to bring down the wages and working conditions of many jobs, forcing American citizen workers to have to compete against this cheap labor—all to the benefit of the corporations that maximize their profits thereby. Reich, ironically, stresses in his email to me (and to you?) that Americans don’t want the jobs that illegal immigrants do but of course he doesn’t explain that this is because the rich have used illegal immigrants to MAKE these jobs so bad that American citizens don’t want them. There are other legitimate grievances Americans have that are due to the massive number of illegal immigrants—grievances Reich pretends not to know. For example many U.S. towns and cities lack enough money (because the rich have all the real money) to handle the needs of a massive influx of immigrants, and as a result cut back on some services to the working class citizens in order to divert services to the immigrants.

Reich is all about hiding the fact that the rich (who own the Democratic party that Reich loves) are causing our problems and that we need to remove them from power.