The discourse about Syria, the recent regime change replacing the rule of Assad with the rule of some jihadis, is sadly rarely about the elephant in the living room, namely the struggle of the have-nots against the haves who treat them like dirt, the struggle to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, the struggle to win what the VAST MAJORITY of all the people of the world would love to win. Instead what we get is discourse about the conflict between various oppressive rulers and why some prevail and others don’t.

As I wrote in my article about slavery in ancient Greece, “Today's ruling billionaire plutocracy wants us to believe that class inequality based on wage-slavery (i.e., capitalism: read about this here), which is the modern form of chattel (and serf) slavery, is natural, hence totally non-controversial and rightfully ignored and rightfully never even talked about, and certainly not to be opposed. Today's ruling class wants class inequality to become as invisible as possible, to become the water that the fish doesn't see.”

The Middle East Institute—good for them!—has an article written November 6, 2018 about class inequality in Syria, something the pundits either don’t talk about or dismiss as mere secondary background information. In this article we learn that:

More than 80 percent of people in Syria today live below the poverty line. The country has an unemployment rate of at least 55 percent, and jobs are increasingly hard to find… In 2017, actor Bassam Kousa criticized government departments, calling them “institutions solely for collecting funds.”… Prior to 2011, up to 80 percent of the Syrian economy was dependent on small to medium-sized businesses. Now, the balance has shifted and most of Syria’s wealth is controlled by business networks linked to controversial figures such as Rami Makhlouf and Samer al-Foz, who have become major players in the economy, with holdings ranging from sugar refining and steel to pharmaceuticals and real estate. While the majority of the population struggles, the country’s business elite continue to grow their empires, establishing a questionable monopoly over an estimated 75 percent of the economy. For businessmen like al-Foz, the war economy has its upsides, such as a lack of competition. He told The Wall Street Journal, “I worked for four years with no competition at all.” This growing concentration of wealth comes at a time when the currency has been under severe stress, with the Syrian pound depreciating by over 90 percent to around 512 to the dollar as of November 2018, against a record low of 44 in 2010. Prices have gone up tenfold, but salaries have essentially stayed the same…. The war created new opportunities for profit as well, and looting and pillaging became widespread. Stolen metals like copper and other raw materials found their way into the hands of companies controlled by the elite. Stripped metals and looted materials were allegedly sold to companies such as Syria Steel, run by the Hamsho group, and then melted down and used to make weapons in local factories. The looting of areas taken back by the government has been the cause of considerable anger and frustration. Aleppo-based journalist Rida al-Basha described the looting as “shameful” and “embarrassing.” The war economy has created new fortunes and enabled new members to join the country’s elite, such as Hossam Qaterji, who gained notoriety as a middleman trading oil and cereals in a triangle between the Kurds, ISIS, and the Syrian government. He allegedly had under-the-table dealings with ISIS in northeast Syria and facilitated the purchase of wheat to feed trapped civilians in Deir el-Zour, selling it to the Syrian government at a considerable markup. He was later elected to the Syrian parliament in 2016…. The sheer scale of the wealth divide in government-held parts of Syria is unsustainable in the long term. As long as jobs are scarce and salaries insufficient, anger toward the government will intensify. Now that armed conflict in most provinces of the country has ended, the war is no longer a catch-all excuse for the government. All domestic affairs and government actions will be under a magnifying glass as loyalist sections of the population expect tangible improvements in their quality of life and a reduction in endemic corruption. As more focus is drawn to the non-political elements of the conflict, dissent in government-controlled areas will likely continue to increase until Syrians’ lives improve and the distribution of wealth becomes more equitable.

Virtually all of the governments in the world today are governments of, by and for oppressive ruling elites. They are not tying to create an egalitarian society ; they are not opposed to the haves routinely treating the have-nots like dirt.

The ruling classes don’t want us even to know about the past struggles of the have-nots against the haves. But those strugges happened! And knowledge of them can help us learn (from their successes and also from their defeats) how to remove the rich from power. Knowing about them is inspiring.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the actually important struggles of the past that our pundits dismiss as unimportant and which our rulers don’t mention in their mass or alternative media because they don’t want the general public even to know about them. Please read about them if you are not familiar with them:

Were it not for the fact that our rulers censor OUR history—the history of the have-nots—and fill our heads with BS such as how wonderful our Founding Fathers were, we would all be very familiar with, inspired by, and better educated about how to wage our own struggles by knowledge of the struggles listed above, instead of virtually ignorant about them.