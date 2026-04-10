Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

This wonderful egalitarian woman is TYPICAL of most ordinary people in wanting an egalitarian revolution. Most people, like her, would support a reform struggle MORE, not less, if the people waging it announced that they wanted not only their immediate reform demand but also to make society be fully egalitarian.

In the United States where I live and in other nations as well, people are waging reforms struggles of all kinds. People in labor unions are fighting for better wages and working conditions and (especially in the case of teachers and nurses) for better treatment of the people they teach or care for. Parents of school children are fighting against layoffs of school staff who play a vital role in the education of their children. Residents of neighborhoods are fighting against Big$ developers to keep their neighborhood environmentally safe desirable for the ordinary people who live there. And so on.

In virtually every case, the people waging these struggles want society to be egalitarian: with the rich removed from power; with real, not fake, democracy; with no rich and no poor. They would LOVE an egalitarian revolution. The vast majority of people feel this way, as I prove here.

Furthermore, the vast majority of people would support a reform struggle that they were not directly part of MORE, not less, if the people waging that struggle announced that the reason they wanted to win the particular reform demand they were fighting for is because this would make society be at least a little bit closer to the way they want it to be fully: egalitarian, and that they also aim for egalitarian revolution. How do I know that most people feel this way? I know it because I asked random people this question, and made a video of me doing it here; in the second half of the video I ask people if they would support a reform organization more, or less, if it said its goal was egalitarian revolution. They all said ‘more.’ (One woman initially said ‘less’ but when I asked her how come, she said she would assume that if an organization said it was for egalitarian revolution it was probably lying just for PR purposes. When I asked her how she would answer if she believed the organization was sincere in its stated egalitarian revolutionary goal stated goal, then she said she would support it ‘more.’)

Very few people know the fact that I disclose in the above paragraph (a fact that the mass media work very hard to keep secret, as I discuss here).

Because people don’t know this fact then, whenever they are involved in a reform struggle, they mistakenly believe that in order to maximize public support for their struggle they must make their reform demand seem as UN-radical as possible, and must certainly not ever even hint at having any egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. This mistaken viewpoint is often expressed with words such as, “Don’t scare away the general public with any radical talk.”

The more radical ( i.e. , egalitarian revolutionary), the more unifying of the have-nots; the less radical, the less unifying

When people try to avoid being (or sounding) radical (egalitarian revolutionary) they end up unwittingly making it easier for the ruling billionaire class to pit them against other have-nots. Here’s how that works.

A person I know recently told me that his teachers union had asked him and other teachers to attend a meeting of an elected school committee to show support for non-union school staff that were going to be laid off because there wasn’t enough money in the budget to pay them any longer. The union wanted its members to show, by their presence, solidarity with the non-union school staff, which was great. The school superintendent and the school committee members all expressed personal opposition to laying off the affected school staff, but explained that they had no choice because there wasn’t enough money in the budget to keep paying them. Why wasn’t there enough money? Because the cost of school-provided health care insurance had increased dramatically. Why? Nobody knew, but it did. The parents were furious at the school committee and the superintendent and many said that if there had to be layoffs it should start with the vice-principals in the system of whom, said the parents, there were too many.

So, the parents’ demand that the non-union school staff not be laid off turned into a demand that vice-principals (also have-nots) be laid off. This was, of course, a divisive demand pitting some have-nots against others.

If the parents and teachers were not afraid of “sounding radical” then they would have felt free to demand that nobody be laid off and that the superintendent and school committee join with the parents and teachers in demanding that all who work reasonably according to ability have the right to receive for free the health care they need or reasonably desire and that this all be paid for (initially, at least, as discussed below) from the deep pockets of the billionaire class, starting with all of the profits that had been made by weapons manufacturers selling weapons for unjust was such as the war on Iran, and the unjust profits that had been made by greedy health care insurance companies such as UnitedHealthCare, whose former CEO was hated by millions of have-nots and was gunned down by one of them.

This would be merely a short-term demand. The longer term version of this demand would be to make the entire economy an egalitarian economy as described here. In this fully egalitarian economy everybody who works reasonably according to ability has the right to take for free whatever (not just healthcare) they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. In this egalitarian economy, what pays for everything is the work that everybody does who works reasonably according to ability in exchange for the right to take for free what they need or reasonably desire. It’s a very simple idea!

This egalitarian revolutionary demand would have UNITED all of the have-nots, from the principals and vice-principals to the teachers and non-union staff and the parents; and the students too, many of whom, I was informed, had on the day of the school committee meeting, walked out in support of the non-union staff.

The point I make in connection with this one particular reform struggle applies to virtually all reform struggles.

For example, a labor demand for better wages and working conditions in the absence of an explicitly stated egalitarian revolutionary aim is a set-up for the ruling class to say that granting the demand will raise prices and hurt consumers.

The demand to raise the minimum wage in the absence of an explicitly stated egalitarian revolutionary aim is a set-up for the ruling class to say that granting the demand will mean that employers won’t be able to afford to hire young people and so those people will suffer increased unemployment.

The demand to stop producing weapons for unjust wars in the absence of an explicitly stated egalitarian revolutionary aim is a set-up for the ruling class to say that granting the demand will cause massive loss of jobs in states where weapons production is a major industry.

And so on.

The more reform struggles announce their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, the more it will unite ALL the have-nots and the more it will give other people confidence to do the same. This is how the egalitarian revolutionary movement can grow large enough actually—despite the proverbial 82nd Airborne Division—to remove the rich from power, as I discuss here.

If you, dear reader, are involved in a reform struggle I encourage you to discuss the ideas presented in this article with others in that struggle.