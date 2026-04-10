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JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
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As you have oft repeated and I know it is true, most people want to live in an egalitarian society where there are no have-nots, only haves. People don’t want to be ruled by the rich, especially the rich whose thirst for more cannot be satisfied. The problem, as your school board story indicates, is money. Money is what the haves have that most of us have not, and it is that which is at the bottom of all our socioeconomic problems. There are very clear and very old reasons why we have been denied an egalitarian society. The haves control the creation and allocation of money. And, because money is the governing factor, the haves govern. We the People could change that, there are many more of us have-nots than there are those who have too much. The monetary system the haves control exists because of the law and a law can be changed. This is what the haves fear most and have tried to keep secret for the last 300 years. Henry Ford noted that if Americans knew how the money scam worked there would be a revolution by morning. This is why this information should be repeated until it is changed, and we get an egalitarian society. The ancient Greeks acknowledged that creating and issuing the money is the most vital prerogative of democratic self-governance. We have allowed the haves profit-motivated interests to control our monetary system which gives them control of industry, government and enslaves most have-nots with debt. It is a fear-based system we want to replace with a love-based system.

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