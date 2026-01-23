Share

The egalitarian ‘Davos’ for us to fight for would be attended only by egalitarians—people whose values and aims are summarized here . The likes of Larry Fink and Satya Nadella would nowhere be seen at it.

The individuals at the egalitarian ‘Davos’ would be delegates sent there by assemblies of egalitarians from all over the world. Some of these assemblies would possibly be local assemblies of egalitarians, meaning assemblies that were the sovereign authority in their local community, as discussed here. Some of these assemblies would be non-local assemblies of egalitarians that are composed of delegates from other assemblies of egalitarians, possibly (but not always) delegates from local assemblies of egalitarians. As the above-linked article says:

Order on a larger scale is achieved by voluntary federation of local assemblies, not by a central national or global authority that everybody must obey whether they want to or not (as is the case today.) In voluntary federation, delegates** from two or more (typically very many) local assemblies of egalitarians craft proposals (not laws!) that the local assemblies implement only if they wish to do so.

The above ** footnote reads:

Delegates are recallable, of course. But note that if a delegate acts contrary to the wishes of most of the members of the local assembly who sent them, the worst that can happen is that the delegate joins with the other delegates to craft a proposal (not a law!) that the local assemblies are not obliged to enact.

At the egalitarian ‘Davos’ the participants would discuss proposals for shaping the world by egalitarian values and principles. Their proposals would be enacted by sovereign local assemblies of egalitarians if and only if those local assemblies of egalitarians wished to do so. Potentially extremely large scale, even global scale, proposals could be implemented this way, but only if the egalitarians in the relevant local communities wanted to implement them. This is called voluntary federation of local assemblies of egalitarians. Today we have voluntary federation (of non-egalitarians, however) where you probably are not even aware of it. Read about this real-life voluntary federation here.

We need to have a vision of the kind of world we want, including the kind of “Davos”s we want. Only when we have a vision of the egalitarian world we want will we be able to win it one day.

By the way, in case you’re wondering what would happen to the likes of Larry Fink and Satya Nadella in an egalitarian world, I wrote about that here.

Also by the way, I said on January 21 that Trump was going to get Greenland. Based on what has happened today with Trump’s ‘deal’ with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte (who, one should note, has absolutely no “rules-based-order” ‘legal’ authority to give away Greenland, which is a part of supposedly (ha ha) sovereign Denmark), I still think Trump will get Greenland for the reasons I gave earlier; the deal with the NATO secretary general is just the first step. It’s not that Trump is unprincipled, it’s that his principle is Might Makes Right. In this regard Trump is no different than the rulers of all anti-egalitarian states throughout history, even if some worked harder than Trump to disguise the ugly fact.