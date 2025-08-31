Share

An August 4, 2025 NYT article reports:

For years, whistle-blowers have warned that fake results are sneaking into the scientific literature at an increasing pace. A new statistical analysis backs up the concern. A team of researchers found evidence of shady organizations churning out fake or low-quality studies on an industrial scale. And their output is rising fast, threatening the integrity of many fields. “If these trends are not stopped, science is going to be destroyed,” said Luís A. Nunes Amaral, a data scientist at Northwestern University and an author of the study, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday. … The manuscript might be provided to the paper mill by a dishonest scientist for a price; in other cases, it might be generated in house. To ensure the papers get published, paper mills sometimes offer bribes to corrupt editors, according to an investigation by the Center for Scientific Integrity.

The article concludes:

Dr. Oransky said that the way scientists are rewarded for their work would have to change as well. “To paraphrase James Carville, it’s the incentives, stupid,” he said. “We need to stop making it profitable to game the system.”

The NYT doesn’t mind quoting the pro-capitalist James Carville, but it will never report the fact that the only cure for most corruption—including the scientific corruption described in this NYT article—is egalitarianism, for the reason that I wrote about in “Here's How to Eliminate Most Corruption: Make the FRUITS of Corruption Illegal, Not Just the Corruption.”

The science corruption consists largely in the fact that there are bogus scientific journals that are for-profit businesses, the business model of which is, “Pay us enough money and we’ll publish your bogus ‘scientific’ article.”

The ‘editors’ of these bogus scientific journals make a lot of money by accepting these payments, and also, apparently, some editors of legitimate journals take bribes to publish bogus articles. The motive in every case is to acquire a lot of money, to thereby have a MUCH higher personal standard of living than most people.

In an egalitarian society nobody would have a substantially higher standard of living than most people; if they somehow DID have a much higher standard of living than most people then this obvious and very visible fact, just by itself, would call attention to the fact that they were engaged in corruption. They would be made to stop.

Furthermore, in an egalitarian society an economic enterprise—including a scientific journal—would only be able to operate if it had a reputation (as discussed here) for contributing reasonably according to ability, meaning contributing something useful, not bogus science articles. As soon as a journal was caught publishing bogus science articles it would be shut down.

This is not complicated!

But capitalists dare not talk about the actual cure for corruption because capitalism is all about praising people who get much richer than others. In a capitalist society certain kinds of people are highly motivated to be corrupt because they know that all they have to do is hide the fact of their corruption, but not hide the very visible and evident wealth that they enjoy as a result of it. This makes the temptation to be corrupt enormous for selfish persons.

Why fewer and fewer people today ‘trust the science’

The reason so few people today ‘trust the science’ is obvious. Big Science is controlled by Big $, and people for very understandable reasons do not trust Big $.

Take for example the ‘science’ behind the Covid mRNA vaccines. The chief supposed evidence for the safety and efficacy of these vaccines is scientific journal articles such as the one I wrote about earlier here: the article in the New England Journal of Medicine—arguably the most prestigious medical research journal in the world—that reported on the large clinical trial of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine, and on the basis of which we were all told that the vaccine was safe and effective against Covid-19. But guess what is true of that article, as my above-linked article notes:

By using Google on the names of the authors I discovered (as you can easily do yourself) that three of the first five leading authors (all MDs) are high level Pfizer employees (two Vice Presidents and a Senior Director.) Likewise, one can see that four of the six leading Ph.D. authors (all lower down than the leading MDs) are Pfizer employees. Note that it is not stated in the journal article which authors did the statistical analyses, but typically it would be a Ph.D. and not an M.D.

There is no reason for trusting an article touting a vaccine written by top people at the pharmaceutical company that stands to profit from the sale of that vaccine, and based on a clinical trial apparently run by that same pharmaceutical company, the data of which was analyzed by employees of that same pharmaceutical company. This is not how legitimate science operates. It is phony “science” and no wonder people don’t trust it.

Furthermore, as I PROVE—beyond a shadow of any doubt—here (search the article for the New England Journal), the New England Journal of Medicine flat out lies.

Even the former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, Marcia Angell, has exposed how fraudulent articles appear in that journal. Read this scathing indictment by her of Big Pharma’s corruption of medical science.

See The Guardian article titled, “Scandal of scientists who take money for papers ghostwritten by drug companies; Doctors named as authors may not have seen raw data.”

Read here how we were/are deceived by Dr. Fauci for the benefit of the rich in the field of health care and medicine. And read here how we are deceived by so-called “climate-research.”

Big Science today is the servant of Big $ (just as everything else is in our society in which money is power.) The only way for Big Science (by which I mean science that answers questions to answer which requires a lot of people and resources, such as a large clinical trial or serious climate research, and so on) to be trusted is when it is the servant of ordinary people. And the only way to make science the servant of ordinary people is to make our society one in which ordinary people have the real power. This means egalitarian genuine democracy, in a society with no rich and no poor. That is the only way!