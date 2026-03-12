Share

Good people like the man above already know that the rich use divide-and-rule to control us. But this doesn’t prevent the divide-and-rule from working.

My post today is about the extremely sophisticated way the billionaire ruling plutocracy, tiny minority that it is, manages to rule over the vast majority of people—the have-nots. This post is about the strategy of divide-and-rule. But this post is NOT about the fact that the rich use divide-and-rule to control us. I assume you already know that. This post is about why the rich are ABLE to use divide-and-rule to control us even though most people understand that the rich are using divide-and-rule to control us. Do you know the answer to THAT question? I suspect not.

Let’s start by making the simple observation that the ruling elites make no secret of the fact that the rich use divide-and-rule to control us.

For example, I (along with virtually every other American I suppose) just received today, March 10, an email from Donald Trump (subject line: “Dear All Americans”) about why we should support his war on Iran. Two of the stand-alone paragraphs were these sequential ones:

Democrats want to see us divided.

They want to see us grow weak and fail.

Also on March 10 I received (along with millions of others) an email from the Oh-so-liberal Democratic Party & MoveOn operative, Robert Reich, with his Substack article that begins with this:

Reich goes on to write:

As Barack Obama said at Jesse Jackson’s memorial on March 6, “Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don’t even count at all.” Is it any surprise that a majority of Americans now describe the morality of other Americans as “bad?”

What these emails illustrate is that presidents and pundits make no secret of the fact that powerful people work to pit Americans against each other.

Now I ask you to watch an old video online here of ultra-liberal politician Bernie Sanders making the same point, but more explicitly saying that the rich get away with benefiting themselves at the expense of ordinary Americans by “dividing people up,” by turning ordinary people against each other, blacks against whites, men against women, supporters of Affirmative Action against those opposed to it, supporters of same-sex marriage against those opposed to it, and so forth. (It’s an old video so he doesn’t mention the issue of deporting illegal immigrants, but today he would do so.)

Listen to Bernie Sanders. If you pay close attention to this Bernie Sanders video you will see how he advances the ruling class strategy of divide-and-rule WHILE seeming to condemn that very strategy! Here is how he does it.

Sanders says that we, ordinary Americans, need to unite for the reforms that we all agree on, and in that way we will not be divided against each other. He never, not once, identifies the specific lies that enable the rich to pit ordinary Americans against each other. He never expresses the corresponding truths that refute those lies, truths that are virtually 100% censored today.

What are the specific lies that people believe that enable the rich to pit us against each other on issues such as race, same-sex marriage, abortion, Israel/Palestine, deporting illegal immigrants, and so on? Sanders is stone dead silent on this. Not. peep! This is no accident. Sanders would not be allowed to become a senator if he refuted these lies.

These specific lies (that I will discuss shortly) are the DETAILS in which the devil of divide-and-rule dwells. Failure to identify and refute these specific lies is ALL that the ruling class requires of its politicians. The ruling class does not care at all if its politicians make general statements about how the rich use divide-and-rule to control us. Not at all!

Here is a recent example of a liberal politician, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, pretending to unite ordinary people against the rich while avoiding like the plague actually doing what it takes to prevent the rich from dividing us against each other, namely refuting the specific lies that enable the rich to divide us that way on specific issues.

On March 9 of this year I received an email from Rep. Tlaib with these words:

Families are struggling to afford healthcare, utilities, groceries, and housing. Meanwhile, billionaire oligarchs keep buying political influence, rigging the system in their favor, and getting richer. Over the past year, Trump’s net worth has grown by over $4 billion. As president, he takes every chance he gets to enrich himself and his friends, often illegally. While enacting massive tax cuts for the rich and sending unprecedented billions to private contractors that run ICE detention centers, Trump has slashed life-saving funds for the poor and working class. I’m fighting back in Congress, including by introducing a new Defund the Oligarchs, Fund Our Communities resolution with other progressive colleagues. This legislation calls for ending the system of corporate tax breaks and federal contracts for billionaire-backed companies that bankroll political campaigns. It demands Congress tax the rich and big corporations while reinvesting in our communities’ needs—such as healthcare, housing, education, and other essentials.

Just like Bernie Sanders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib talks about reforms that most people are for while NEVER refuting any of the specific lies that enable to the rich to divide us against each other.

Here are some of the specific lies that politicians never refute and thereby enable the rich to divide-and-rule us:

The Big Four divide-and-rule lies:

The illegal immigrants are freeloaders who just happened one day to decide that they’d rather live in the United States to enjoy the higher standard of living there that was produced by the hard work of generations of Americans instead of doing the work to make their own country have a high standard of living; they’re selfish people who just “cut in line” instead of obeying the immigration laws that everybody else must obey. (Read the refutation of this lie here.) The Israeli government uses violence against Palestinians for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe against antisemites who want to kill them. (Read the refutation of this lie here.) Racial discrimination against black people in the United States, from chattel slavery to Jim Crow to current discrimination, has been and is for the purpose of making life better for ordinary white people at the expense of blacks: “white privilege.” (Read the refutation of this lie here [historical] and also the articles it links to at the top.) The chief aim of U.S. foreign policy is, and has always been, to protect Americans from their enemies and to create and maintain WORLD PEACE. (Read the refutation of this lie, which pits American have-nots against have-nots in other countries, in great detail here and here.) Read about more divide-and-rule lies here, such as regarding same-sex marriage and abortion.

The ruling class is able to rule and oppress us only because it is able to pit us, the have-nots, against each other. See this footnote for details about how this works if you don’t already know. Otherwise, the have-nots would have removed the rich from power long ago, as the vast majority would LOVE to do. But this fact is well-known, and liberal politicians and pundits express it all the time.

What is NOT well-known, is HOW the ruling class is able to pit us against each other with social issues. What is NOT well-known is what exactly are the specific lies that enable these social issues to be used so effectively to pit us against each other. What is NOT well-known is what exactly are the specific truths that refute these divisive lies?

As long as nobody with a substantial audience is identifying and refuting these specific lies, the ruling class will continue pitting us against each other despite the fact that liberal politicians keep saying, “Let’s all unite around what most people want and not be divided against each other.”

People ARE in fact divided against each other because specific lies go un-refuted, and people such as Bernie Sanders and Rep. Rashida Tlaib and liberal pundits such as Robert Reich NEVER, absolutely NEVER, persuasively refute these lies or even identify them. I believe they know the ruling class does not want them to refute these lies. I believe they know full well that MLK, Jr. did refute a key lie (as I discuss here) and that the ruling class killed him because he did so.

Since our politicians and pundits won’t defeat the divide-and-rule but merely complain about it happening, it is up to us—ordinary people with small audiences—to refute the divide-and-rule lies. I offer my cited articles above to help you do it. Will you?

Your call.