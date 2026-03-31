"The Devil--er Israel--Made Us Do It"--U.S. Rulers
Yeah. Right! (...just to be clear, some sarcasm follows)
Wonderful people like this egalitarian woman frighten the U.S. ruling billionaire class, which is why it resorts to lies, such as “Israel made us do it,” to deflect anger away from itself.
“Yup, the Devil—er Israel—made/makes the U.S. ruling class do it.” Yeah. Right!
It was Israel that made the U.S. ruling class carry out genocide of the North American native population in the 16th and 17th and 18th centuries. In fact U.S. rulers were inspired to commit this ethnic cleansing by the much later Israeli ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. That’s obvious, right?
It was Israel that made U.S. rulers wage wars against bogeyman enemies to control the have-nots. For example, it was Israel that made U.S. rulers go to war against Spain (the Spanish-American War April 21, 1898 – Dec 10, 1898 and the Philippine-American War February 1899 – 1902.) It was Israel that forced William Randolph Hearst to tell his photographer in Cuba who reported there would be no war, “You furnish the pictures, and I’ll furnish the war.” Yup!
And of course it was Israel that made the U.S. and European nations wage World War I, right? (Truth be told, these nations waged World War I to control their own have-nots, as the historian Jacques R. Pauwels shows.1 )
Likewise, it’s quite obvious that it was Israel (still not founded yet, but never mind) that forced the U.S. and European nations and Japan to wage World War II also, right? (Again, truth be told, in the 1930s during the Great Depression the rulers of the United States, Germany and Japan all faced increasingly revolutionary working-class uprisings and feared actual revolutions. In order to control their own people, the rulers of these nations instigated World War II, so they could persuasively order their own people to stop waging the class war and instead join their rulers in waging war against other nations. I discuss this in detail in my book, The People As Enemy: the Leaders’ Hidden Agenda in World War II, which is online here.)
Israel, as we all know, forced U.S. rulers to wage (a cold) war against the Communism bogeyman enemy. U.S. rulers, no doubt forced by Israel, even armed the Soviet Union all during the Cold War—starting at least as early as 1959!—to make sure that it would be a sufficiently frightening bogeyman enemy. Obviously, U.S. rulers would never have done this were it not for the fact that Israel later did the same thing in the late 1970s when it began its decades of funding Hamas and working to keep it in power. Everybody knows that some causes happen AFTER their effects, right?
And it’s obvious that Israel made U.S. rulers invade Vietnam, uh?
Everybody knows that were it not for Israel forcing U.S. rulers to wage a war against political Islam, U.S. rulers would have instead been working for world peace, right? Those who understand this are not fooled by the likes of the late Dave Stratman who began his “Inventing the Enemy” article with these words:
It used to be said during the Cold War that, “If the Communist threat did not exist, the US would have to invent it.” The threat of nuclear war and the notion of a Communist (or capitalist) under every bed provided American and Soviet ruling elites excellent means to frighten and control their own citizens, justify enormous arms expenditures, and legitimize power projection abroad in the name of saving the world from Communism (or capitalism).
The same thing can be said now with a good deal more accuracy of political Islam, which the US ruling class has been courting and nurturing since it first allied in 1947 with the House of Saud. The line of strategic relationships between the US and political Islam runs through Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and now Iraq. If the US did not actually invent modern political Islam, for over half a century it has encouraged it, promoted it, funded it, trained it, armed it, and furnished it with a political rationale for its existence.
US ruling circles and reactionary forces acting in the name of Islam are in a co-dependent relationship: they need each other and work together covertly, even while they publicly attack each other in word and deed. This relationship is part of grand strategy, in which US rulers are playing for the highest of stakes: their continued control over the American people, as well as elite domination of the world [especially, I might add, the part of the world with a LOT of oil!—J.S.]. Ruling elites in Muslim nations use political Islam and the threat from the US to control their own people with an iron fist concealed in a glove of religious fervor.”
It’s obvious, is it not, that U.S. rulers never wanted to wage a War on Terror to conquer the oil-rich Middle East and never needed Muslims to be viewed by Americans as a frightening terrorist enemy and never benefited at all from the fact that Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians created exactly such a credible “antisemitic freedom-hating” Muslim enemy. Who in their right mind would ever believe that American rulers had any reason of their own for supporting Israel, other than fear of being called an anti-semite by the Israel lobby if they did not do so?
And everybody knows why Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Bank of America, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, McAfee, Merck, Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Canon, General Electric, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Sun Life Financial, United Airlines, Verizon, American Airlines, Disney, Google and Kellogg’s (among many other corporations) fund the top U.S. warmongering think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), right? Obviously it is because Israel makes them do it! Right?
Likewise, everybody knows why these 127 American billionaires (see their names and U.S. state of residence here) are the top funders of AIPAC (the Israel Lobby). Israel makes them do it, right? These billionaires simply have no choice. Sure, any one of them could DESTROY the Israel lobby just by using their money to inform the U.S. public of the SORDID truth about Zionist leaders (that I spell out in this footnote2) but they are afraid to do it; apparently only people who are not independently wealthy can get away with expressing this truth about Zionist leaders, uh? And surely it is just a coincidence that the chief activity of the Israel Lobby is to make sure that no congress person goes against the warmongering strategy of social control (of the have-nots) that most major U.S. corporations have been promoting with their donations to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and that U.S. rulers have been carrying out (starting in 1637) because—of course!—Israel made them do it!
OK, no more sarcasm now.
Israeli rulers can act and strut as if they controlled US rulers, but they do not. The power Israeli rulers have is DELEGATED to them by the US ruling class. Period. Without over-the-top U.S. military, financial and diplomatic support, the Zionist Israel project is dead. Israeli leaders know this full well, even if they brag (for domestic Israeli consumption) about how they control the U.S. Congress and so forth. Netanyahu can try to influence U.S. rulers’ decision-making, and sometimes do it, but it’s no different from a servant sometimes influencing a decision of their employer. It’s about persuasion, not ordering, and certainly not about a tail wagging a dog!
Israeli leaders may be happy that the U.S. is waging a war against Iran, but Israeli leaders are not the reason the U.S. is doing that. Watch this video to see U.S. General Wesley Clark describe how he learned, ten days after 9/11 (2001), that the U.S. had plans to go to war against Iran after first defeating some other Middle East nations such as Iraq.
This video by Brian Berletic puts the relation between Israel and the United States in historical and present-time perspective, showing clearly that Israel has always been an instrument of U.S. rulers, and not the other way around. (Note, I discuss where I agree and where I disagree with Berletic here.) Brian Berletic elaborates on this decades-long continuity of U.S. warmongering foreign policy in another video here starting at time point 17:31. The notion that Netanyahu in 2026 somehow tricked Trump (i.e., the U.S. ruling class) into launching a war against Iran is absurd!
Those who say that Israel controls the US are promoting (deliberately or not) a lie that fuels old fashioned hate-the-Jews antisemitism. Don’t do that! The billionaires love it when you do that because it divides the have-nots against each other.
Next time you hear someone such as Tucker Carlson say that Israel has been forcing the US to do this or that, and that Israel tricked Trump into waging war against Iran, notice that they never tell the sordid truths about the Zionist rulers of Israel that I list above: they never mention the anti-working-class (including anti-JEWISH-working-class) aim of these Israeli rulers and how it is the same anti-working-class aim as that of US rulers. These “blame it on Israel” personalities are covering up the truth to protect the American billionaire class from the anger of American have-nots that is increasing (rightfully!) against those billionaires.
As the person in the photo at the top says: Let’s remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor!
In his The Great Class War about World War I, the historian Jacques R. Pauwels makes the case that, quoting the book description at the back of the book and online, with my emphasis:
“For European statesmen, a large-scale war could give their countries new colonial territories, important to growing capitalist economies. For the wealthy and ruling classes, war served as an antidote to social revolution, encouraging workers to exchange socialism’s focus on international solidarity for nationalism’s intense militarism. And for the working classes themselves, war provided an outlet for years of systemic militarization -- quite simply, they were hardwired to pick up arms, and to do so eagerly.”
“To Pauwels, the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in June 1914 -- traditionally upheld by historians as the spark that lit the powder keg -- was not a sufficient cause for war but rather a pretext seized upon by European powers to unleash the kind of war they had desired.”
In the forward to his book, Pauwels writes about the broad sweep of the book starting with the French revolution of 1789:
“We will come to the realization that the Great War was wanted and unleashed by a European elite that was essentially a ‘symbiosis’ of the nobility, that is, the large landowners and the haute bourgeoisie or ‘upper middle class,’ the latter consisting above all of industrialists and bankers. The nobility--not only in France, but everywhere in the Europe of the ancien régime--was counterrevolutionary from the very moment when, in 1789, the ‘great’ revolution broke out in France. The bourgeoisie had been revolutionary in 1789, but it became counterrevolutionary after its traumatic experiences during the revolutions of 1848 and 1871. These new revolutions made the bourgeoisie understand that the rights and privileges it had acquired via the French Revolution were threatened by the aspirations of the lower classes in general and the working class in particular; from the perspective of the bourgeoisie these were henceforth the ‘dangerous classes’ (classes dangereuses), the ‘vile multitude.’ The working class loomed more and more menacing because it had discovered a potent emancipatory strategy in Marxist socialism. Moreover, it had developed forms of organization, especially workers’ parties and trade unions, and had thus managed to obtain more and more political and social reforms, such as a widening of the electoral franchise. The fear of revolution and even of a seemingly irresistible democratization--the ‘rise of the masses’--convinced the elite that Nietzche and the apostles of Social Darwinism were right: these intellectuals propounded that only war could eliminate the grave risks associated with democratization and above all the mortal danger of revolution.” [pg. 17-18]
In other words, the ruling classes needed bogeyman enemies against whom to wage a war.
Zionist leaders sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust;
Zionist leaders withheld food rations from Jews in the Displaced Persons camps in Europe at the close of WWII to force Jews to go to Palestine to fight Arabs when they wanted instead to go to the United States;
Zionist leaders oppress Holocaust survivors in Israel today;
The Israeli government for many decades (not just Netanyahu) funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (even today!) precisely because it used terrorist violence against Jewish civilians and because it aimed to make Islam sovereign in all of mandate Palestine, as opposed to the NON-frightening PLO aim of making it a democratic secular state with equality under the law for all religions: that the Zionist purpose in funding Hamas was to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews in order to control and get rich off of them;
Zionist leaders in 2011 used fear of Palestinians to kill a huge movement (450,000 people demonstrating for several weeks, with the support of 85% of the entire Israeli public) of mainly working class Jews against their economic oppression by the Israeli billionaire ruling class, resulting in not one of the many good economic justice demands being won, thus illustrating the anti-working-class PURPOSE of Zionism, the purpose that requires a bogeyman Palestinian enemy that is created by Israeli government extreme oppression of Palestinians?
The evidence is in these articles:
Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians
Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of Their Own: It was NOT because of any concern for the welfare of ordinary Jews
Israel’s Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power: The Purpose is to Make the Palestinian Bogeyman Enemy Maximally Frightening
Hamas Leaders Are Billionaires Who Oppress Ordinary Palestinians: Hamas also helps the Israeli billionaires oppress ordinary Israeli Jews