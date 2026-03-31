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Wonderful people like this egalitarian woman frighten the U.S. ruling billionaire class, which is why it resorts to lies, such as “Israel made us do it,” to deflect anger away from itself.

“Yup, the Devil—er Israel—made/makes the U.S. ruling class do it.” Yeah. Right!

OK, no more sarcasm now.

Israeli rulers can act and strut as if they controlled US rulers, but they do not. The power Israeli rulers have is DELEGATED to them by the US ruling class. Period. Without over-the-top U.S. military, financial and diplomatic support, the Zionist Israel project is dead. Israeli leaders know this full well, even if they brag (for domestic Israeli consumption) about how they control the U.S. Congress and so forth. Netanyahu can try to influence U.S. rulers’ decision-making, and sometimes do it, but it’s no different from a servant sometimes influencing a decision of their employer. It’s about persuasion, not ordering, and certainly not about a tail wagging a dog!

Israeli leaders may be happy that the U.S. is waging a war against Iran, but Israeli leaders are not the reason the U.S. is doing that. Watch this video to see U.S. General Wesley Clark describe how he learned, ten days after 9/11 (2001), that the U.S. had plans to go to war against Iran after first defeating some other Middle East nations such as Iraq.

This video by Brian Berletic puts the relation between Israel and the United States in historical and present-time perspective, showing clearly that Israel has always been an instrument of U.S. rulers, and not the other way around. (Note, I discuss where I agree and where I disagree with Berletic here.) Brian Berletic elaborates on this decades-long continuity of U.S. warmongering foreign policy in another video here starting at time point 17:31. The notion that Netanyahu in 2026 somehow tricked Trump (i.e., the U.S. ruling class) into launching a war against Iran is absurd!

Those who say that Israel controls the US are promoting (deliberately or not) a lie that fuels old fashioned hate-the-Jews antisemitism. Don’t do that! The billionaires love it when you do that because it divides the have-nots against each other.

Next time you hear someone such as Tucker Carlson say that Israel has been forcing the US to do this or that, and that Israel tricked Trump into waging war against Iran, notice that they never tell the sordid truths about the Zionist rulers of Israel that I list above: they never mention the anti-working-class (including anti-JEWISH-working-class) aim of these Israeli rulers and how it is the same anti-working-class aim as that of US rulers. These “blame it on Israel” personalities are covering up the truth to protect the American billionaire class from the anger of American have-nots that is increasing (rightfully!) against those billionaires.

As the person in the photo at the top says: Let’s remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor!