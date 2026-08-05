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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of egalitarians, wants to live in a world where there is no domination by an oppressive class. This is why he advocates the egalitarian aims in his sign. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

Oppressive ruling classes stay in power by preventing egalitarian revolutions from succeeding. Period.

Egalitarianism is the idea that abolishing oppression is the #1 goal that trumps all other concerns. Other isms have #1 goals that are different from abolishing oppression.

Any non-egalitarian revolution or big reform ends up with an oppressive class in power.

Any kind of capitalism results in an oppressive class in power.

Communist revolutions result in an oppressive class in power.

Socialist revolutions (or reformed socialist governments) result in an oppressive class in power.

Libertarian revolutions (or reformed libertarian governments) result in an oppressive class in power.

Islamist revolutions result in an oppressive class in power.

There is only one kind of movement that can end oppression, and that is a movement with explicitly egalitarian revolutionary—anti-oppression—aims.

Non-egalitarian revolutionary movements try to gain the support of the have-nots by opposing this or that injustice and advocating some reform that sounds good. Socialists and Communists are very skilled at doing this. But when they gain power, an oppressive class still dominates the have-nots. This is because their goal is not to end oppression, but something else.

Only the values and aims of egalitarian revolution enable people to prevent the abuse of power.

Only egalitarian values and aims unite the vast majority of the have-nots:

Local assemblies of egalitarians (open to ALL adults with egalitarian aims and values whether they’ve ever heard the word ‘egalitarian’ or not) and only open to them are the SOVEREIGN power for their local community, with no higher law-making authority.

The economy is based on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need” (with the local assembly of egalitarians deciding what is reasonable and how to equitably ration scarce things.)

Order on a large scale based on voluntary federation of sovereign local assemblies.

It is delusional to believe that oppression can be eliminated other than with egalitarian revolution.

If you are not working to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement, then you are not working to end oppression, only—at best—to reduce it a little bit for a short time while leaving the rich in power.