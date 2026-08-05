The Choice is Domination by An Oppressive Class, or Egalitarian Revolution. That's It.
Any "ism" other than egalitarianism, such as socialism or communism or libertarianism or Islamism, etc. means domination by an oppressive class
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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of egalitarians, wants to live in a world where there is no domination by an oppressive class. This is why he advocates the egalitarian aims in his sign. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.
Oppressive ruling classes stay in power by preventing egalitarian revolutions from succeeding. Period.
Egalitarianism is the idea that abolishing oppression is the #1 goal that trumps all other concerns. Other isms have #1 goals that are different from abolishing oppression.
Any non-egalitarian revolution or big reform ends up with an oppressive class in power.
Any kind of capitalism results in an oppressive class in power.
Communist revolutions result in an oppressive class in power.
Socialist revolutions (or reformed socialist governments) result in an oppressive class in power.
Libertarian revolutions (or reformed libertarian governments) result in an oppressive class in power.
Islamist revolutions result in an oppressive class in power.
There is only one kind of movement that can end oppression, and that is a movement with explicitly egalitarian revolutionary—anti-oppression—aims.
Non-egalitarian revolutionary movements try to gain the support of the have-nots by opposing this or that injustice and advocating some reform that sounds good. Socialists and Communists are very skilled at doing this. But when they gain power, an oppressive class still dominates the have-nots. This is because their goal is not to end oppression, but something else.
Only the values and aims of egalitarian revolution enable people to prevent the abuse of power.
Only egalitarian values and aims unite the vast majority of the have-nots:
Local assemblies of egalitarians (open to ALL adults with egalitarian aims and values whether they’ve ever heard the word ‘egalitarian’ or not) and only open to them are the SOVEREIGN power for their local community, with no higher law-making authority.
The economy is based on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need” (with the local assembly of egalitarians deciding what is reasonable and how to equitably ration scarce things.)
Order on a large scale based on voluntary federation of sovereign local assemblies.
It is delusional to believe that oppression can be eliminated other than with egalitarian revolution.
If you are not working to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement, then you are not working to end oppression, only—at best—to reduce it a little bit for a short time while leaving the rich in power.
John, as always you force us to think clearly about the hard questions, and I appreciate that. Your insistence that we name oppression and not settle for half-measures is essential.
But I think you're making a mistake that actually limits our ability to build the very movement you want.
You frame the choice as: Egalitarian revolution OR perpetuating domination. Everything else, monetary reform, citizen assemblies, transpartisan dialogue, etc., gets dismissed as "at best" reducing oppression "a little bit for a short time while leaving the rich in power."
Here's where I part ways with you.
First, monetary sovereignty is not a reform, it's a precondition for any egalitarian revolution. The NEED Act doesn't just "reduce oppression a little bit." It reclaims the government's constitutional power to create money for the public good, ending the private banking cartel's monopoly on money creation and public policy. That is a structural shift that fundamentally alters who holds power. Without it, your local assemblies of egalitarians will still be negotiating with banks that create money out of nothing and lend it at interest. The rich will always have more ammunition than the rest of us as long as they control the printing press.
Second, your binary framing ("revolution OR reform") ignores how actual social change happens. The transpartisan movement, the work of AllSides, Living Room Conversations, Braver Angels and others is not about "reducing oppression a little bit." It's about rebuilding the social fabric that has been deliberately torn apart by conflict entrepreneurs. It's about creating the conditions where ordinary people can see each other as human again, which is the prerequisite for any revolutionary project. You can't have a revolution if people can't talk to each other across differences. That work is not a distraction from revolution; it's the groundwork for it.
Third, your local assemblies are a beautiful vision, but they don't exist yet in any meaningful scale. Meanwhile, citizen assemblies are happening, in Ireland, in France, in cities across the US. They are proven, scalable democratic infrastructure. Dismissing them as "reformist" while waiting for a revolution that may never come is not strategic, it's a recipe for paralysis.
Fourth, and most importantly: you're asking people to choose between your revolution and everything else. That's a choice most people won't make, not because they love oppression, but because they have families, jobs, and communities they're trying to hold together. The transpartisan movement offers an on-ramp, a way for people to start building a "we" across differences, to practice self-governance at the local level, to reclaim agency before the revolution arrives. That's not a betrayal of egalitarianism; it's how you build the muscle memory for it.
So, I'd invite you to reconsider: What if the path to egalitarian revolution runs through monetary sovereignty, citizen assemblies, and transpartisan dialogue, not around them?
What if the NEED Act is not a reform to be dismissed, but the foundation that makes your local assemblies possible by stripping the banks of their power to create money and returning that sovereignty to the people?
What if AllSides and Living Room Conversations are not "kumbaya circles" but the training grounds where we learn to disagree without dehumanizing each other, so that when the revolution comes, we don't just replace one oppressive class with another?
I don't think the choice is between revolution and reform. I think the choice is between building the infrastructure for genuine self-governance on every front, from money to dialogue to local assemblies or letting the banks and billionaires continue to divide and rule us.
Let's not limit the choices. Let's build the movement that makes the revolution possible and that means including everyone who's willing to show up, listen, and build.