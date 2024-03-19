JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Thomas
Mar 19, 2024

The only example of a horizontal movement in my lifetime ...... Was the 60's Anti-War movement. In hindsight , what I remember of that time was .... The massive amount of young people who were bonded together in a'youthful defiance 'of THE MAN..... All wearing , like a parochial uniform.... The fashionable anti-war attire, of the time. All listening to the same beautiful music that expressed brotherly and sisterly love along with all the anti-war lyrics that were popular during that time.

It was so in your face stimulating. You knew just by looking at some one.... where their values stood. The status quo also could see clearly just how massive the movement was that stood against them. You could see the anger in the older generation , the police , the middle managers and higher ups...as their eyes gave evidence that you were a disgrace to what they felt America stood for.... But you also saw fear in their eyes when they saw looking back at them,Love and Hope for a better tomorrow in our own eyes.

The 60's Movement was everywhere... In class, in work, at home. It encompassed everything.

It filled your entire being. It transformed me into what I am still today. No, I was not some great activist. I was just a working class guy growing up in this World which was like a Grande Masquerade Ball. I had a good paying blue collar job in the phone Co. Suits and beautifully dressed girls would never sit next to me in the subway car because my shoes and nails were dirty.. They made me feel small and hollow... And I always hated them for it. But it's made me understand how minorities felt when surrounded by bigots. I always believed in what the Movement stood for... That we shouldn't live in a pecking order society or hate someone based solely on their color or race. I never believed it served any purpose to get beaten up by authority as amounting to anything good.

I wish I knew what I know now. That everything the World tells you is mostly just a lie.

That movement died out because.... good people have no desire for power or wealth or lording ît over others. So the ones that crave that eventually come back. Their like parasites who Like to live off someone else.

I do think we need another massive movement like that and this time their will be some wise old men like John Spritzler to guide the younger generation thru it.

