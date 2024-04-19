JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Apr 19, 2024

What a determined character you are John. Many people yearn to have your faith in human nature. It is true that those so immersed in their own world cannot view their fellow man as a trustworthy egalitarian. My experience does not fill me with confidence of the innate goodness of people but perhaps theu are tarnished by Capitalism and Socialism in all its forms. A great read nonetheless.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture