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The Guardian video report on the recent anti-immigrants violence in Belfast, Ireland is somewhat informative but it censors the main fact, which is that the billionaire ruling class deliberately creates and uses mass migrations to divide-and-rule the have-nots.

The root cause of massive migration, such as people from Sudan migrating to Northern Ireland in this recent outbreak of anti-immigrant violence, is that the international billionaire ruling class foments wars that destroy countries like Sudan and force millions of people to have to seek safety elsewhere by migrating to wherever there’s a government that allows them entry, such as the U.K.

The rulers of governments such as the U.K., that allow lots of people to immigrate to them, use the wave of immigrants to direct the righteous anger of their have-nots—anger at being treated like dirt by the rich—against the immigrants who are made a scape goat. The U.K. government, for example, as the video in the Guardian article indirectly alludes to, does things to make the native population of Northern Ireland believe (correctly or not, it matters little) that foreign immigrants get preferential treatment in the allocation of scarce housing—housing that is scarce because the U.K. ruling class wants it to be scarce in order to get people fighting each other for what little housing there is.

The ruling billionaires create the huge numbers of desperate refugees with their warmongering (as discussed in detail here), and then use the resulting wave of immigrants for divide-and-rule, as I have written about earlier here (in the European context) and here (in the USA context.) This is why, as the Guardian reports, “Elon Musk, Tommy Robinson and other agitators encouraged people to take to the streets.”

An egalitarian revolutionary movement is needed, one that will encourage people to take to the streets against the likes of Elon Musk, in anger NOT at good and decent people who had to immigrate to the UK just in order to survive but at the billionaires who are deliberately doing things to destroy these people’s countries to FORCE them to have to immigrate to places like the U.K.

This is another reason we need to do this: