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JAS
7h

Agreed in principle John but the billionaire class prioritises immigrants from largely Muslim countries into Christian countries and in such large numbers that the hopes of integration are nil. The rich Muslim countries apparently refuse to take Muslim refugees just as the Western countries give low priority to Christian refugees. The whole concept of giving shelter from war zones is used maliciously by the billionaire class to destroy host countries both financially and socially. Yes, the simple answer is to remove this evil class and let peoples live in their homeland communities.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
7h

The Guardian? That's an oxymoron.

Here you go, more meddling with the Global South . . . .

G7 =

Cost for security and protection

Neither side, France nor Switzerland, has disclosed cost estimates. Probably for good reasons because the public would be outraged that for another useless G7 meeting, hundreds of millions, if not in the billions (Euros, Swiss francs or US dollars – no matter) of public funds will be wasted for an event that nobody officially ordered (or can legally order), because the G7 have no official organizational or institutional status or mandate.

They have never been elected by any parliament nor by the United Nations, and the members are arbitrarily self-selected Western countries. Up to March 2014, Russia was part of the Club, but after what the west calls the Crimea Annexation, Russia was ousted from the G8. Hence, now the G7 are just talking to themselves, with an agenda that covers only Western interests.

At this point it must be said, despite and against Western monster propaganda, Crimea was not annexed but the Crimean population, which is over 90% Russian, decided in a referendum launched by Crimea to become again part of the Russian Federation, what they were until 1954 (at the time of the Soviet Union), when apparently for strategic reasons, the USSR Communist Party leadership in Moscow, under Nikita Khrushchev, decided to transfer Crimea to Ukraine, a constituent state of the Soviet Union.

Western readers, please take note.

Agenda

The publicly announced G7 priorities for Evian 2026 are now clearer and include a fairly broad agenda.

Confirmed themes:

Reducing global inequalities is the central political priority.

Development finance reform and building more effective, mutually beneficial partnerships are part of that push.

Critical minerals value chains are a cross-cutting priority.

Geopolitical crises, including support to Ukraine, are explicitly on the list.

Child-related issues, especially development and online protection of minors, are included.

Organized crime and illegal flows are also listed.

The French presidency also frames the summit around new rules of global governance.

Just imagine what such an agenda will do to the truth, when almost all program items are based on lies.

In practical terms, that means themes and priorities are set, but minute-by-minute changes are possible and expected. The Summit’s political direction is visible: inequality, security, minerals, children, and governance are the five main points of focus at Évian.

What is, however, more important than the official agenda are the expected 300 to 500 “side meetings”, many if not most of which will take place behind closed doors, à la WEF Davos, or the World Health Assembly (WHA) which just finished end May 2026.

Decisions and debates of these semi-secret meetings may never reach the public domain, which underlines the irrelevance of the event because secrecy can only mean betrayal of the people.

Nevertheless, this secrecy of elite events should alert the public at large, that plans are being negotiated for the world in which We, the 8.4 billion people, have to live; and We, the People, have nothing to say. This fact alone should make it crystal clear, that democracy —as We (maybe wrongly) understood it— is dead; that democracy maybe has never existed – and was just an indoctrinated illusion that served its purpose to blind the public at large, that we were believing in a smoke-screen or hologram image, with no substance behind it.

However slowly, though, the tables are turning towards a more spiritual living mode, out of darkness towards the light. See also this, predicting an enlightening future of Africa and her role in the world.

Changes are never fast. But the irrelevance of the G7 is marked by their economic decline, as compared to the emerging Global South, accounting for 85% of the world’s population and some 43%-plus of the world’s GDP (about 42% for the G7). Roughly 70% of the world’s growth between now and 2050 is expected to take place in the so-called developing countries, i.e., the Global South.

This “growth” is unlikely going to be solely linear and vertical, nor monetary alone, but counting humanitarian values of wellbeing, physical and spiritual health, true education, and harmonious societal and peoples’ cohabitation.

The times of monetary wealth, presented as civilization’s God for the last several hundred years, are shifting away from material wealth towards spiritual and societal prosperity of wellbeing and harmony.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/redundancy-2026-g7-summit-france/5929488

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