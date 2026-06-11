The Billionaire Rulers' Weapon of Mass Migration Strikes the Have-Nots Once Again, in Belfast, Ireland
It's divide-and-rule. It's ALWAYS divide-and-rule
The Guardian video report on the recent anti-immigrants violence in Belfast, Ireland is somewhat informative but it censors the main fact, which is that the billionaire ruling class deliberately creates and uses mass migrations to divide-and-rule the have-nots.
The root cause of massive migration, such as people from Sudan migrating to Northern Ireland in this recent outbreak of anti-immigrant violence, is that the international billionaire ruling class foments wars that destroy countries like Sudan and force millions of people to have to seek safety elsewhere by migrating to wherever there’s a government that allows them entry, such as the U.K.
The rulers of governments such as the U.K., that allow lots of people to immigrate to them, use the wave of immigrants to direct the righteous anger of their have-nots—anger at being treated like dirt by the rich—against the immigrants who are made a scape goat. The U.K. government, for example, as the video in the Guardian article indirectly alludes to, does things to make the native population of Northern Ireland believe (correctly or not, it matters little) that foreign immigrants get preferential treatment in the allocation of scarce housing—housing that is scarce because the U.K. ruling class wants it to be scarce in order to get people fighting each other for what little housing there is.
The ruling billionaires create the huge numbers of desperate refugees with their warmongering (as discussed in detail here), and then use the resulting wave of immigrants for divide-and-rule, as I have written about earlier here (in the European context) and here (in the USA context.) This is why, as the Guardian reports, “Elon Musk, Tommy Robinson and other agitators encouraged people to take to the streets.”
An egalitarian revolutionary movement is needed, one that will encourage people to take to the streets against the likes of Elon Musk, in anger NOT at good and decent people who had to immigrate to the UK just in order to survive but at the billionaires who are deliberately doing things to destroy these people’s countries to FORCE them to have to immigrate to places like the U.K.
This is another reason we need to do this:
Agreed in principle John but the billionaire class prioritises immigrants from largely Muslim countries into Christian countries and in such large numbers that the hopes of integration are nil. The rich Muslim countries apparently refuse to take Muslim refugees just as the Western countries give low priority to Christian refugees. The whole concept of giving shelter from war zones is used maliciously by the billionaire class to destroy host countries both financially and socially. Yes, the simple answer is to remove this evil class and let peoples live in their homeland communities.
The Guardian? That's an oxymoron.
Here you go, more meddling with the Global South . . . .
G7 =
Cost for security and protection
Neither side, France nor Switzerland, has disclosed cost estimates. Probably for good reasons because the public would be outraged that for another useless G7 meeting, hundreds of millions, if not in the billions (Euros, Swiss francs or US dollars – no matter) of public funds will be wasted for an event that nobody officially ordered (or can legally order), because the G7 have no official organizational or institutional status or mandate.
They have never been elected by any parliament nor by the United Nations, and the members are arbitrarily self-selected Western countries. Up to March 2014, Russia was part of the Club, but after what the west calls the Crimea Annexation, Russia was ousted from the G8. Hence, now the G7 are just talking to themselves, with an agenda that covers only Western interests.
At this point it must be said, despite and against Western monster propaganda, Crimea was not annexed but the Crimean population, which is over 90% Russian, decided in a referendum launched by Crimea to become again part of the Russian Federation, what they were until 1954 (at the time of the Soviet Union), when apparently for strategic reasons, the USSR Communist Party leadership in Moscow, under Nikita Khrushchev, decided to transfer Crimea to Ukraine, a constituent state of the Soviet Union.
Western readers, please take note.
Agenda
The publicly announced G7 priorities for Evian 2026 are now clearer and include a fairly broad agenda.
Confirmed themes:
Reducing global inequalities is the central political priority.
Development finance reform and building more effective, mutually beneficial partnerships are part of that push.
Critical minerals value chains are a cross-cutting priority.
Geopolitical crises, including support to Ukraine, are explicitly on the list.
Child-related issues, especially development and online protection of minors, are included.
Organized crime and illegal flows are also listed.
The French presidency also frames the summit around new rules of global governance.
Just imagine what such an agenda will do to the truth, when almost all program items are based on lies.
In practical terms, that means themes and priorities are set, but minute-by-minute changes are possible and expected. The Summit’s political direction is visible: inequality, security, minerals, children, and governance are the five main points of focus at Évian.
What is, however, more important than the official agenda are the expected 300 to 500 “side meetings”, many if not most of which will take place behind closed doors, à la WEF Davos, or the World Health Assembly (WHA) which just finished end May 2026.
Decisions and debates of these semi-secret meetings may never reach the public domain, which underlines the irrelevance of the event because secrecy can only mean betrayal of the people.
Nevertheless, this secrecy of elite events should alert the public at large, that plans are being negotiated for the world in which We, the 8.4 billion people, have to live; and We, the People, have nothing to say. This fact alone should make it crystal clear, that democracy —as We (maybe wrongly) understood it— is dead; that democracy maybe has never existed – and was just an indoctrinated illusion that served its purpose to blind the public at large, that we were believing in a smoke-screen or hologram image, with no substance behind it.
However slowly, though, the tables are turning towards a more spiritual living mode, out of darkness towards the light. See also this, predicting an enlightening future of Africa and her role in the world.
Changes are never fast. But the irrelevance of the G7 is marked by their economic decline, as compared to the emerging Global South, accounting for 85% of the world’s population and some 43%-plus of the world’s GDP (about 42% for the G7). Roughly 70% of the world’s growth between now and 2050 is expected to take place in the so-called developing countries, i.e., the Global South.
This “growth” is unlikely going to be solely linear and vertical, nor monetary alone, but counting humanitarian values of wellbeing, physical and spiritual health, true education, and harmonious societal and peoples’ cohabitation.
The times of monetary wealth, presented as civilization’s God for the last several hundred years, are shifting away from material wealth towards spiritual and societal prosperity of wellbeing and harmony.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/redundancy-2026-g7-summit-france/5929488