The billionaire class’s mass media want us to think that Obama, Clinton, Biden, Cheney, Romney, MSNBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, Robert Reich, et al fear Donald Trump becoming president again because they think he’s a “fascist” who will “be a dictator”and “take away our democracy!”

Puleeeeeeease!

The mass media alarmism about Trump “taking away our democracy” is ludicrous. What democracy? We have an oligarchy .

source for the above is Businessinsider.com

source for the above is BBC

And even going back to the Founding Fathers it was an oligarchy, not anything even close to a genuine democracy. The U.S. Constitution is designed to KEEP it an oligarchy.

The mass media portray Trump as a populist who threatens to reduce the wealth and power of the billionaire class. Hardly! Trump was president once already, remember? All he did was give the rich a huge tax break .

The rich are no more afraid of Donald Trump than they are of the Tooth Fairy.

A History News Network article reports on President Trump’s loyalty to the rich:

Once in office, Trump packed the leadership of U.S. regulatory agencies with pro-corporate zealots, leading to predictable results. They repealed an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule requiring employers to keep accurate records of injuries, repealed a rule requiring that federal contractors follow safety and labor laws, and withdrew an OSHA policy allowing workers to participate in OSHA inspections. In addition, as the AFL-CIO noted, the Trump administration targeted job safety rules for toxic chemicals, mine examinations, and child labor protections for destruction. It also sharply reduced the number of OSHA inspectors. As of 2019, only 875 were enforcing health and safety regulations nationwide―the lowest level in the agency’s half-century of operation. Meanwhile, although Trump bragged in June 2019 that the wages of American workers “are rising at the fastest rate in many decades,” this claim is far from the truth. In fact, wages rose faster only a few years before, under his predecessor. Furthermore, an examination of what economists call “real wages”―wages offset by inflation―reveals that they have remained remarkably stagnant during the Trump era. As the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics later reported, “real” average weekly earnings of American workers rose during 2019 by just one-tenth of 1 percent.

Trump is family with the billionaire class’s loyal so-called “anti-Trump” politicians.

Trump plays the same role for the ruling class that Robert Reich plays: making sure that the MOST disaffected Americans don’t aim to make an egalitarian revolution

The ruling billionaire plutocracy (oligarchy, what have you) knows that ordinary Americans—the have-nots—hate being ruled by billionaires, hate being treated like dirt by billionaires and hate being lied to (WMD, lone gunman, etc.) by billionaires. The billionaires know that nothing they do will make ordinary Americans love them or trust them. So, the billionaires use politicians and similar leaders to channel the inevitable anger and discontent into efforts and actions that pose absolutely no actual threat to the power of the billionaires.

One such leader is Robert Reich who tells his liberal followers that instead of aiming for abolishing class inequality they should rather aim to make it racially and gender perfect, i.e., to have Equal Opportunity to get obscenely rich. And how should his followers do this? Reich tells them, via his almost daily MoveOn messages, that they must vote for the Democratic Party, as if that could possibly make life better for the have-nots! Read more about Robert "Charles and David Koch should not be blamed for having more wealth than the bottom 40 percent of Americans put together. Nor should they be condemned for their petrochemical empire. As far as I know, they’ve played by the rules and obeyed the laws" Reich here.

Donald Trump is in charge of giving similar mis-leadership to the conservative-leaning have-nots. Trump’s message has three parts. One part consists of making promises about raising wages (which he privately tells the rich he won’t do) and “making America great again.” The second part consists of saying things that his followers already believe (these cats are already “out of the bag”) and love to hear said, things that the upper class establishment, itself, never says of course, such as that the Iraq war was a terrible idea, that there’s no good reason for the United States to be funding NATO, that the real reason why the U.S. is in Syria is “only for the oil,” and that ordinary white Americans are not guilty of being racist oppressors with undeserved “white privilege” (which is true, as one can read about here.)

The third part of Trump’s message—the reason why the ruling class loves Trump—is that the solution to all the problems that anger his followers is—surprise! surprise!—to vote for Donald Trump, as if that would ever solve the problems of his followers!

The U.S. Supreme Court and Trump’s 2024 Election

Trump will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court the Colorado Supreme Court’s banning of him from being on the GOP primary ballot. The U.S. Supreme Court will have to decide what best serves the ruling billionaire class (which is what Supreme Courts are all about, as discussed here.) It will be a tough decision. If it bans Trump from running for president in 2024 it will make lots of Americans more convinced than ever that we have only a fake democracy. If it allows Trump to run for president and he wins the election, then the Democratic Party leaders will not enjoy official power for a while and will have to watch the billionaires use different politicians to do their bidding.

Are the Supreme Court judges worried about what might happen to U.S. foreign policy if Trump wins the presidency in 2024?

Doubtful.

Whether its a Democrat or Trump elected president in 2024 will not likely have much effect on future funding for the neo-con’s Ukraine proxy war against Russia. Why not? Because even now with the ultra-neo-con Biden in the Oval Office, funding for that war is drying up. It’s drying up because, unlike the successful pro-Iraq war propaganda with its (initially, at least) frightening and hence very persuasive WMD lie, the ruling class never succeeded in crafting a propaganda message that persuaded the general public that sending a hundred billion dollars to Ukraine—arguably the most corrupt nation on the planet—was a great idea.

Likewise, the neo-con warmongering against China (read about it here) would not likely find a Trump presidency to be a problem. CNN reported:

For all the difference in their rhetoric, however, it’s striking that there is a throughline between Trump’s and Biden’s China policy. Trump amped up US support for Taiwan, which Biden has continued. Trump engineered tariffs on Chinese imports that complicated the US relationship with China. Biden has notably left them in place.

Whatever choice the Supreme Court makes about Donald Trump running for president, it will not be beneficial for the have-nots of the United States. What we the have-nots need to do is build an egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. This is in fact what most Americans would love. Here are some suggestions about the nitty gritty of how we can actually do that.