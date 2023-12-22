JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

includeMeOut
Dec 22, 2023

Yes, all true. Plus the corporate news fakers, CNN and MSNBC in particular, love having Trump as an eternal punching bag to attempt to drive up ratings. Trump and pharma ads are their bread and butter.

BJ
Dec 22, 2023Edited

It's sad people don't or simply can't realize Trump is the greatest gimmick that has ever been sold. No one can stop him - and people are stupid enough not to realize this is a cash cow that just keeps on giving to the establishment! Does anyone honestly think they don't love him for what he provides? It's a win win for both. Trump never had a pot to piss in or window to throw it out of and now he does - left office with over a billion dollars dwarfing those before him. I think Obama left with slightly under 700 million. I think they know the Democrats will try and corrupt yet another election and therefore have to make his lead so insurmountable - the entire world would never believe he would lose again.

Hence all the ridiculous charges - as you can see they ONLY increase his numbers and donations! How stupid are people? Running for POTUS is all about the gimmick Bush exploited the religious zealots Obamas exploited the blacks Trump exploits the idiots and speaks their same exact language. You gotta love how he destroyed BOTH the Bush and Clinton dynasties!

BTW you know something is coming down the pike (Hillary) for them to pull this latest escapade in Colorado! I'm thinking a war in the Middle East - hence Hillary being the only "war time" POTUS!

Watch something's up!

