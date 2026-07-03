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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of egalitarians, wants no rich and no poor and real, not fake, democracy. Unfortunately the ACLU doesn’t share this goal. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

I just received a fund-raising email from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). It is all about defending the rights in the U.S. Bill of of Rights for all Americans, not just a few. I am copying the ACLU letter below in this footnote so you can read it right now or later as you choose.

I want to call your attention to the Egalitarian Bill of Rights that I have proposed, copied below in this footnote for you to read when you wish.

The key difference between the U.S. Bill of Rights and the Egalitarian Bill of Rights is this. The former is perfectly compatible with there being (as is indeed the case today) a de facto dictatorship of the rich with a fake democracy that has all the trappings of a genuine democracy (voting, etc.) but none of the substance; in contrast the latter, as made explicit in its Preface, is absolutely incompatible with a dictatorship of the rich or a fake democracy or class inequality.

The ACLU, by its refusal to oppose—even to mention!—the actually existing dictatorship of the rich and its refusal to advocate the abolition of class inequality—or even to talk about it!—, helps to ensure that the freedoms and rights that it defends will never be any that seriously threaten the power of the ruling billionaire plutocracy. The ACLU is now an agent of the ruling class.

Let’s fight for the Egalitarian Bill of Rights.