The Bill of Rights Defended by the ACLU, versus the Bill of Rights Defended by Egalitarians
The ACLU has no problem with class inequality and a de facto dictatorship of the rich, but egalitarians do have a problem with that!
Please re-stack this if you want more people to see it.
This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of egalitarians, wants no rich and no poor and real, not fake, democracy. Unfortunately the ACLU doesn’t share this goal. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.
I just received a fund-raising email from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). It is all about defending the rights in the U.S. Bill of of Rights for all Americans, not just a few. I am copying the ACLU letter below in this footnote so you can read it right now or later as you choose.1
I want to call your attention to the Egalitarian Bill of Rights that I have proposed, copied below in this footnote for you to read when you wish.2
The key difference between the U.S. Bill of Rights and the Egalitarian Bill of Rights is this. The former is perfectly compatible with there being (as is indeed the case today) a de facto dictatorship of the rich with a fake democracy that has all the trappings of a genuine democracy (voting, etc.) but none of the substance; in contrast the latter, as made explicit in its Preface, is absolutely incompatible with a dictatorship of the rich or a fake democracy or class inequality.
The ACLU, by its refusal to oppose—even to mention!—the actually existing dictatorship of the rich and its refusal to advocate the abolition of class inequality—or even to talk about it!—, helps to ensure that the freedoms and rights that it defends will never be any that seriously threaten the power of the ruling billionaire plutocracy. The ACLU is now an agent of the ruling class.3
Let’s fight for the Egalitarian Bill of Rights.
John –
As we approach America’s 250th birthday, the work of perfecting our nation’s union continues. We the people – at the ACLU and beyond – must continue to dare to protect the rights we hold dear. To fight for them. To continue expanding our nation’s “we” until it includes all of us. To ensure that all the rights and liberties promised in the Constitution are available to every person in this country, not just a select few.
That has been the project of the ACLU for over a century. And with you alongside us, we will continue to do so today, tomorrow, and for decades to come.
Freedom of Expression is the Foundation of Liberty: All of our other liberties flow from our rights to free speech, free press, free exercise of religion, freedom of assembly, and the right to criticize our government. The ACLU’s first Supreme Court landmark established that the First Amendment’s free speech clause applies to states, too. Since then, the ACLU has been on the front lines, fighting for freedom of speech.
Freedom of Religion: Religion is a deeply personal matter for individuals, families, and communities, and the First Amendment protects the right to practice religious exercise and express – including the freedom to practice no faith – without undue government interference. Through the historic 1925 Scopes trial to challenging mandatory prayer in public schools and maintaining the wall of separation between church and state, the ACLU has fought to uphold the promise of religious liberty.
Freedom to Vote: The right to vote defines who we are as a nation, and denying any eligible voter that opportunity undermines our fundamental democratic process. From invalidating the “white primary” in 1944 to fighting gerrymandering and restrictive registration requirements in 2026, the ACLU continues to fight back against attempts to infringe upon our right to vote.
These are the cornerstones of our work. It is work we have been engaged in for over 100 years – and it is more vital than ever that we continue it.
That’s why right now, in honor of America’s 250th birthday, every dollar you give to power this critical work will be MATCHED up to $100,000.
In order to make sure “we the people” includes all of us, we must come together to continue building a more perfect union. Will you make a 2X-matched donation now to double your impact in the fight to uphold the U.S. Constitution and defend the future of our democracy?
We the people have the power to build an America that works for all of us. But we must work together to realize it.
Thank you for being with us in the fight for a more perfect union, John.
The ACLU Team
Egalitarian Bill of Rights
by John Spritzler
Preface
In an egalitarian society the sovereign governmental power in a local community (typically a region with, very loosely, about 40,000 residents) is what I call the Local Assembly of Egalitarians. All adults who live or work in the local community and who support the values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth, whether they have ever heard the word ‘egalitarian’ or not, are “egalitarians.” Adult egalitarians who believe that egalitarians should democratically make the laws that everybody in their local community must obey, and only they, have the right to participate as equals in the Local Assembly of Egalitarians to democratically write the laws that everybody in the local community must obey. No other governmental body, no central or national or higher level body, can write laws that people in the local community are obliged to obey. The Local Assembly of Egalitarians is sovereign. A Bill of Rights limits the power of the Local Assembly of Egalitarians.
Egalitarians want society to be based on the Golden Rule, hence on equality (no rich and no poor) and mutual aid (people help each other) and fairness and truth. Such people want society to be arranged so that people are happy too. To accomplish all of these goals, egalitarians may very well create a document they intend to obey, a document that identifies the rights of individuals relative to the sovereign Local Assembly of Egalitarians. These documents may vary from one local community to another.
There is no single “correct” egalitarian document to replace the Bill of Rights or the United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights or the French Revolution’s Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen. The principles and rights stated in these documents are certainly very important for egalitarians to study and evaluate with respect to their value and appropriateness in a society ruled by egalitarians aiming to abolish class inequality. But it is important also to recognize that the rulers who wrote these documents, unlike egalitarians, accepted the rightness of class inequality (some rich and some poor).
Here is a possibly incomplete list of principles that should be honored in an egalitarian society.
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Bill of Rights
FAIRNESS: All human beings have the same rights.
No one shall be subjected to arbitrary--i.e., in a manner that is not in compliance with formal explicit policies determined by and made public by the Local Assembly--arrest or detention or denial of membership in the sharing economy or the Local Assembly or denial of any other enjoyment or freedom or equal status with all others.
People have the right, when accused of a crime or of any misbehavior, to be considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a formal public court of law using fair rules of evidence in which a randomly selected jury of egalitarians decides (however they wish) if the defendant is guilty or not guilty, and the defendant may not be compelled to be a witness against himself or herself. Defendants found guilty may appeal this decision to a jury composed of randomly selected egalitarians from other local communities; if this jury finds the defendant not guilty then these other local communities may take whatever action they think appropriate to remedy the injustice.
People have the right to contest a decision by the Local Assembly that they are not contributing according to reasonable ability to, or that they are taking more than according to need or reasonable desire from, the sharing economy (i.e., a decision that results in exclusion from the sharing economy), by presenting their case to the full Local Assembly (or relevant subcommittee if they prefer) and having it vote on the matter or, if they wish, to have the decision made by a formal public court of law as described in #2 above.
People have the right to join their Local Assembly and be an equal with all other members of it, but only for the purpose of shaping society by the egalitarian values of equality (no rich and no poor, and fairness) and mutual aid (people helping each other, and fairness) and truth; any person clearly motivated by a contrary aim may be excluded from membership in the Local Assembly.
Nobody in a local community is obliged to obey any authority other than that community’s Local Assembly or authorities derived from delegation by that Local Assembly.
People have the right to leave (if not lawfully incarcerated) any local community and the right to return to their local community of birth.
No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.
People have the right of freedom (e.g., to speak and publish by any technical mode, associate with others [or not, as they wish], choose and practice a religion [or not, as they wish], own personal property and use it as they wish, have personal privacy, marry and found a family [or not, as they wish], etc.) so long as the exercise of that freedom does not unjustly harm another person or promote the emergence, or strengthen the reality, of class inequality relations contrary to equality and mutual aid and fairness.
People have the right to contribute to the sharing economy according to reasonable ability and in return to take--for free--products and services from the sharing economy according to reasonable need or desire or, in the case of scarce things, to have equal status when such things are equitably rationed according to need. People also have the right not to contribute to the sharing economy and thus forfeit permission to take from it for free. Everybody has the right to barter. Nobody has the right to use another person in a relationship of status inequality such as employer-employee or master-slave.
People have the right to refuse to be in a militia or military organization in which they are required to obey militarily justified orders of elected superior officers.
People have the right to bear arms for personal and collective self-defense.
People have the right to personal privacy insofar as it does not violate the right(s) or deserved safety of others. They have the unconditional right to refuse insertion of anything into their body or any bodily invasive medical procedure, and to refuse the same for a child of which they are the guardian.
People have the right to know the truth about what the government does insofar as it does not violate the right(s) or deserved safety of others.
The ACLU has actually become an agent of the ruling class, by working to help the ruling class turn have-nots against have-nots. Specifically the ACLU sent to me and others an email on July 1, 2026 (copied below for your convenience) that censored a key fact about the Supreme Court decision that lets states ban transgender athletes (i.e., males who identify as female) in girls’ and women’s sports. Let’s first see exactly what the ACLU email said. Here are its exact words:
John, the Supreme Court issued a heartbreaking ruling yesterday against transgender girls – who’ve asked for nothing more than the same opportunities afforded to their peers.
By ruling against our clients, the Court has allowed transphobic politicians to ban trans girls from participating in school sports, keeping these kids from playing with their friends simply because of who they are.
We should be removing barriers for girls and women in sports – like unequal pay and harassment – not creating new ones. The handful of children targeted by this ruling deserve to be treated with the same respect and dignity as anyone else.
What the ACLU censored is this key fact: The reason legislators in some states have made it illegal (in some cases) for trans girls to participate in school sports is not, as the ACLU says, because they are transphobic (i.e., bigoted), but rather because there are reasons having nothing to do with bigotry, but rather with safety and fairness, for not allowing males who have passed through male puberty to compete against females in some physical sports. By framing the issue as transphobic bigotry versus treating transgender people “with the same respect and dignity as anyone else,” rather than framing the issue as one for which good and decent people may disagree about how to make a good judgement call, the ACLU is helping the ruling class make this issue maximally divisive. The ACLU is helping the ruling class divide-and-rule the have-nots.
I have written about trans issues here, fyi.
Community Bill of Rights.
We worked hard on that in Spokane, WA, and elsewhere:
https://celdf.org/resources/publications/
CELDF!
Community Bills of Rights (CBOR) come in a variety of forms, including municipal or county ordinances, home rule charters, charter amendments, state legislation, and state constitutional amendments. The community decides which form to use, depending largely upon the types of local government and the tools for exercising local government allowed by your state constitution. There’s no need to dwell on all these options just now. No matter what the form, there are important elements common to all of them.
A Community Bill of Rights takes nothing for granted except the supremacy of inalienable rights over other laws, and the necessity for challenging legal obstacles to the real-time enjoyment of those rights. Because there are well-established legal barriers to the exercise of the right to local self-government in defense of inalienable rights, each CBOR enacted addresses those obstacles specifically and challenges their legitimacy.
The Anatomy of a CBOR
Preamble: CBOR ordinances generally begin with a statement of principles and grievances that explain why the local law is being adopted.
Definitions: Particular terms and words that are intended to have meaning specific to the CBOR are listed and defined, in order to avoid misunderstanding and to be precise about the intention of the law.
The Community Bill of Rights: A section enumerating specific rights to be secured by the law is included. This is the heart of the CBOR. Each right listed is individually enforceable.
Prohibitions Necessary to Protect the Enumerated Rights: This section identifies rights-violating corporate activities and the government actions that enable them, and both are banned as violations of the local bill of rights. The violation of the rights secured is also prohibited, and permits or licenses issued by governments that purport to legalize rights-violating activities are voided.
Enforcement: There are civil and criminal enforcement provisions included in this section, including municipal enforcement of both, as well as citizen enforcement of the law via the courts. In addition, enforcement of violations of ecosystem rights is spelled out.
Corporate Powers: Constitutional protections of corporations are preserved except for corporations in violation of the rights or prohibitions of the CBOR. Those outlaw corporations forfeit any such legal privileges. In this way, the rights of the community and its members are elevated above the legal powers of corporations in violation of the CBOR.
Existing Permits: Permits that would legalize the violation of rights are voided as of the effective date of the CBOR, regardless of the date of their issuance.
People’s Right to Self-Government: Challenges to the CBOR require the local government to convene public meetings to determine a strategy for restoring rights stripped by the challenge.
State and Federal Constitutional Change: Each CBOR calls for constitutional change at the state and national level that will recognize and enforce the right to community local self-government, free from state preemption and corporate interference when local laws are enacted to protect community rights.
Severability: This section provides that if any section of the CBOR is determined by a court to be illegal and is thus overturned, the rest of the CBOR will remain in effect as though enacted without the stricken section.
Repealer: This section repeals sections of prior local laws in conflict with the CBOR.