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What passes for well-informed anti-establishment discourse is IDIOTIC because it is unable (or refuses) to see the elephant in the living room, namely that governments of, by and for oppressive ruling elites (such as in the U.S. and Israel) FEAR WORLD PEACE because they need to keep their own have-nots in fear of a bogeyman enemy against which “their” nation is at (a cold or hot) war.

Take a look at the first 15 minutes of Alexander Mercouris’s video below. Mercouris is very well informed (I listen to him to get the news.) But he keeps expressing perplexity at what U.S. and Israeli leaders do. He is perplexed because he doesn’t understand (or simply refuses to acknowledge) what I say in the above paragraph.

Mercouris cannot understand, as he says in his video, why Israel keeps assassinating the very Iranian leaders who are most likely to negotiate a peace deal, resulting always in new, more radical, leaders taking over who are less likely to negotiate a peace deal. The explanation, of course, is that Israeli rulers don’t want—in fact fear—peace.

It is only by keeping Israeli Jewish working class people petrified of Palestinians and Iranians that the Israeli ruling class is able to control, severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. (As I prove in my article here.)

The obvious (to me) reason why U.S. and Israeli rulers describe their Iran war aim in terms that are as un-changing and stable (ha!) as the sands of the Sahara is because they dare not say what the real aim of the warmongering is: controlling their own have-not populations. (As I show here with examples over millennia of time and throughout the world, this is the #1 way oppressive rulers control their own have-nots.)

This is true of the Iranian government as well. It says it aims to defeat the Zionist regime in Israel. Really? No, it does not! The Iranian government, as I explain next, could destroy the Zionist regime in Israel without firing a single missile; but it refuses to do so! It poses as the great enemy of Zionism in order to gain legitimacy in the eyes of the Iranian have-nots whom it oppresses.

Iran could destroy Zionism without firing a single missile, but won’t do it

If the Iranian government used its substantial wealth to inform the U.S. public of the sordid truth about Zionist leaders (read these truths in this footnote), then the U.S. public (including currently passionately pro-Israel Jews!) would oppose U.S. government support for Israel (the way it opposed U.S. government support for apartheid South Africa once it learned the ugly truth about apartheid) and it would force the U.S. government to stop funding Israel (the way it forced the U.S. government to stop supporting apartheid South Africa) and this would cause the collapse of the Zionist regime in Israel.

Iran won’t destroy Zionism because the Iranian regime is an anti-working-class government

But the Iranian government won’t do this! Why not? Because the Iranian government is an anti-working-class government (as I discuss in this footnote) that does not want to strengthen the solidarity of the have-nots of the world by informing them of these truths and thereby undermining the divide-and-rule lies that the HAVES of the world use to control the HAVE-NOTS.