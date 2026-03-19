JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
9h

I think that world peace is a source of "national security" for both the USA and Israel, not a threat to it. Instead, world peace is a threat to the political/military DOMINATION of the USA and Israel.

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