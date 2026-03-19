The Biggest Threat to the National Security of the United States and of Israel is WORLD PEACE!
World peace would mean no bogeyman enemies and hence no ultra-powerful way to control the have-nots.
What passes for well-informed anti-establishment discourse is IDIOTIC because it is unable (or refuses) to see the elephant in the living room, namely that governments of, by and for oppressive ruling elites (such as in the U.S. and Israel) FEAR WORLD PEACE because they need to keep their own have-nots in fear of a bogeyman enemy against which “their” nation is at (a cold or hot) war.
Take a look at the first 15 minutes of Alexander Mercouris’s video below. Mercouris is very well informed (I listen to him to get the news.) But he keeps expressing perplexity at what U.S. and Israeli leaders do. He is perplexed because he doesn’t understand (or simply refuses to acknowledge) what I say in the above paragraph.
Mercouris cannot understand, as he says in his video, why Israel keeps assassinating the very Iranian leaders who are most likely to negotiate a peace deal, resulting always in new, more radical, leaders taking over who are less likely to negotiate a peace deal. The explanation, of course, is that Israeli rulers don’t want—in fact fear—peace.
It is only by keeping Israeli Jewish working class people petrified of Palestinians and Iranians that the Israeli ruling class is able to control, severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. (As I prove in my article here.)
The obvious (to me) reason why U.S. and Israeli rulers describe their Iran war aim in terms that are as un-changing and stable (ha!) as the sands of the Sahara is because they dare not say what the real aim of the warmongering is: controlling their own have-not populations. (As I show here with examples over millennia of time and throughout the world, this is the #1 way oppressive rulers control their own have-nots.)
This is true of the Iranian government as well. It says it aims to defeat the Zionist regime in Israel. Really? No, it does not! The Iranian government, as I explain next, could destroy the Zionist regime in Israel without firing a single missile; but it refuses to do so! It poses as the great enemy of Zionism in order to gain legitimacy in the eyes of the Iranian have-nots whom it oppresses.
Iran could destroy Zionism without firing a single missile, but won’t do it
If the Iranian government used its substantial wealth to inform the U.S. public of the sordid truth about Zionist leaders (read these truths in this footnote1), then the U.S. public (including currently passionately pro-Israel Jews!) would oppose U.S. government support for Israel (the way it opposed U.S. government support for apartheid South Africa once it learned the ugly truth about apartheid) and it would force the U.S. government to stop funding Israel (the way it forced the U.S. government to stop supporting apartheid South Africa) and this would cause the collapse of the Zionist regime in Israel.
Iran won’t destroy Zionism because the Iranian regime is an anti-working-class government
But the Iranian government won’t do this!2 Why not? Because the Iranian government is an anti-working-class government (as I discuss in this footnote3) that does not want to strengthen the solidarity of the have-nots of the world by informing them of these truths and thereby undermining the divide-and-rule lies that the HAVES of the world use to control the HAVE-NOTS.
Iran could destroy Zionism by informing the U.S. public of these sordid truths about Zionism:
Zionist leaders sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust;
Zionist leaders withheld food rations from Jews in the Displaced Persons camps in Europe at the close of WWII to force Jews to go to Palestine to fight Arabs when they wanted instead to go to the United States;
Zionist leaders oppress Holocaust survivors in Israel today;
The Israeli government for many decades (not just Netanyahu) funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (even today!) precisely because it used terrorist violence against Jewish civilians and because it aimed to make Islam sovereign in all of mandate Palestine, as opposed to the NON-frightening PLO aim of making it a democratic secular state with equality under the law for all religions: that the Zionist purpose in funding Hamas was to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews in order to control and get rich off of them;
Zionist leaders in 2011 used fear of Palestinians to kill a huge movement (450,000 people demonstrating for several weeks, with the support of 85% of the entire Israeli public) of mainly working class Jews against their economic oppression by the Israeli billionaire ruling class, resulting in not one of the many good economic justice demands being won, thus illustrating the anti-working-class PURPOSE of Zionism, the purpose that requires a bogeyman Palestinian enemy that is created by Israeli government extreme oppression of Palestinians?
The evidence in in these articles:
Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians
Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of Their Own: It was NOT because of any concern for the welfare of ordinary Jews
Israel’s Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power: The Purpose is to Make the Palestinian Bogeyman Enemy Maximally Frightening
Hamas Leaders Are Billionaires Who Oppress Ordinary Palestinians: Hamas also helps the Israeli billionaires oppress ordinary Israeli Jews
Please don’t trot out the excuse that it can’t do it because Zionists control the media in the United States. A single billionaire or a nation state with billios of dollars could create its own independent media to reach the U.S. public with the truth.
The Iranian government is not pro-egalitarian; it defends the very anti-egalitarian character of Iranian society today.
Below is a video displaying an ultra-luxurious mansion, Villa Didaar, a 400 sqm, 3-story residential project in Nowshahr, Iran.
Read the architect’s description of this mansion:
Villa Didaar is located in an area where the Caspian Sea and the green mountains of Northern Alborz meet. As requested by the client, the main objectives of the architect were creating a fluid and transparent connection between the sea view and the green landscape around, as well as interconnecting the interiors while having separate and defined spaces for a large family to rest and feel cozy, plus an immediate connection with the environment outside.
Therefore, the large Villa has been designed in three separate sequences, which slide on each other in a free and independent way, while keeping the unity of the entire building as a whole: “Ground floor” (including the swimming pool, saunas, sport area), “The middle floors” (including family spaces, family and guest bedrooms and living rooms in two floors), and the “upper floor” (consisting of the guests’ separate suites and a common sitting area) which gives a wide view over the surrounding landscape.
The ground floor, which is redefining the concept of “piloti”, has an interior swimming pool stretched along the sea view that brings the sea closer.
While some Iranians live in mansions like this one, there is great poverty in Iran as reported here:
The remarks came as Iranian media reported that food inflation and basic living costs have sharply outpaced general prices, with many middle- and working-class families now below the poverty line. Parliament’s Research Center previously estimated that 30% of Iranians lived in poverty; new assessments put that figure closer to 36%.
According to lawmaker Rahmatollah Norouzi, even workers earning 450 million rials (around $400 at today’s market rates) “live below the poverty line” if they rent their homes.
Official labor data show the base monthly wage is less than 110 million rials, rising to about 150 million with benefits (about $100 to $150) -- far below the estimated 230 million needed for basic subsistence, according to the Supreme Labor Council.
Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani recently said the poverty line per person stands at 60 million rials, prompting sharp criticism from unions and economists who called the figure “divorced from reality.”
Iran’s runaway inflation empties tables, pushes children out of school
Economic hardship has already taken a toll on health and education. The Health Ministry estimates poor nutrition contributes to about 35% of annual deaths in Iran, with tens of thousands dying each year from dietary deficiencies, including lack of fruits, grains, and essential fatty acids.
The Iranians fighting to improve the living standard of ordinary Iranians, by uniting workers in struggles to get wages they are owed or to get better wages, are being arrested, not supported, by the Islamic Republic of Iran, as reported on here and here.
Clearly a society in which architects build luxury mansions for a few rich families while very many families are living in poverty, and in which workers fighting against employers for just improvements in their lives get arrested by the government, is not an egalitarian society, and there is no evidence that the Islamic Republic of Iran is aiming to remove from power the class of Iranians who can afford to purchase luxury mansions.
Regarding the individuals who constitute the leadership class of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it seems to be the case that while some of them live modestly, they derive much power from their control of enormous capitalist wealth (much as the Catholic Pope, no matter how frugally he may live, does the same). Here is what a Google (AI Google) search for “Iran’s billionaires” returns:
Wealth Within Iran’s Ruling Elite
Wealth inside Iran is often opaque and tied to the state’s political and military structures.
: The current Supreme Leader (as of March 8, 2026) is reported to have a personal net worth exceeding $3 billion. Investigations have linked him to a global property empire, including mansions on London’s “Billionaires’ Row,” luxury villas in Dubai, and European hotels.
Bonyads (Foundations): These are multi-billion dollar charitable trusts controlled by the supreme leader that operate as massive conglomerates, controlling vast portions of Iran’s economy (estimated at up to 20-30% of GDP).
IRGC (Revolutionary Guard): The IRGC controls numerous commercial entities, such as the Khatam al-Anbiya engineering firm, which manages major infrastructure projects like oil refineries and railways.
I think that world peace is a source of "national security" for both the USA and Israel, not a threat to it. Instead, world peace is a threat to the political/military DOMINATION of the USA and Israel.