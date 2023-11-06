Share

The recent demonstration in Washington DC against Israel’s deliberate mass murder of Palestinian civilians—men, women, children & babies—would have had far more than a million participants instead of just a few hundred thousand (if that) if the anti-Zionism movement had good instead of horrible leaders. Let me explain.

As I prove here—with an article that persuades even passionately pro-Israel Jews in the U.S. to become anti-Zionist!—the actual fundamental conflict in Israel/Palestine is the CLASS conflict between the have-nots (both Palestinians and Israeli Jews) versus the haves (both the Israeli billionaire upper class and the Palestinian ruling elites in Hamas and the PLO.) Israel’s Zionist leaders have always (since the days of the Holocaust as I show here) been and still are the ENEMY of ordinary Jews.

If the anti-Zionism movement’s leaders told the public the truth, that Zionism has been attacking Palestinians viciously (seven decades of violent ethnic cleansing, de-humanizing military rule in the West Bank, apartheid inside Israel) FOR THE PURPOSE OF MAKING THEM A FRIGHTENING BOGEYMAN ENEMY TO COW ISRAELI WORKING CLASS JEWS INTO SUBMISSION TO THE ISRAELI BILLIONAIRES WHO OPPRESS THEM ECONOMICALLY SEVERELY WHILE PRETENDING TO BE PROTECTING THEM FROM THE PALESTINIANS, and that therefore IT IS ANTISEMITIC NOT TO OPPOSE ZIONISM, then the VAST MAJORITY of Americans would support the anti-Zionism movement the way the vast majority of Americans supported the anti-South-Africa-apartheid movement once they learned about the existence of apartheid there.

But the anti-Zionism leaders REFUSE to tell the public the truth. Read the evidence of this terrible fact here and here.

The current anti-Zionism leaders refuse to tell the public that the Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power precisely BECAUSE Hamas commits morally wrong terrorist violence against non-combatant Israeli Jews instead of waging a good class war; Israel’s rulers need Hamas to make Israeli Jews fear Palestinians as their mortal existential “kill all the Jews” enemy. The current anti-Zionism leaders have created a movement of people who wrongly believe that it is somehow a betrayal of Palestinians to express anger at the Hamas terrorism of October 7, or even to express sympathy for the Israeli victims of that terrorism. Worse, all too many people in the anti-Zionism movement are even applauding what Hamas did on October 7 as “resistance” to oppression; they are clueless about the fact that Zionist leaders are strengthened, not weakened, by such terrorism in the name of the Palestinians.

As a result of wrongly framing the issue as “Palestine versus Israel” or “the Palestinians versus the Israeli Jews,” (by waving the Palestinian flag and chanting “Palestine will be free, from the River to the Sea,” etc. and absolutely NEVER opposing how the Israeli government oppresses Israeli Jewish working class people too) the anti-Zionism movement is a SITTING DUCK for the Zionist false accusation that it is antisemitic because it opposes what the Israeli government does (supposedly!!) to make Jews safe.

Zionist leaders LOVE the way the anti-Zionism movement frames the issue as an ethnic war rather than a class war. This enables Zionism to retain—even while committing obvious deliberate mass murder of Palestinian civilians in Gaza!—the support of the majority of the public who (to their credit and out of sympathy for Jews because of horror at the Holocaust) don’t want to take the side that they are persuasively (though falsely) told is antisemitic in effect (for opposing what must be done to make Jews safe) if not intent.

With anti-Zionism leaders like the current ones, the anti-Zionism movement doesn’t need enemies. If you agree with what I’ve said here, then it is up to YOU to speak the truth however you can, because until the truth is widely known, anti-Zionism demonstrations will not be large enough to win.