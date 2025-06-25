Share

He didn’t just win the primary, he trounced all the other candidates including the 2nd place finisher, former governor and pro-Israel Andrew Cuomo.

After Tel Aviv, New York City has the largest Jewish population of any city in the world. I’m guessing some Jews voted for Mamdani, probably lots of them who are working class and not billionaires like the people who actually rule Israel.

Here is WHY Mamdani won:

Most people want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. We CAN make this happen; here’s how. Election results like this NYC primary election are good for giving us the confidence to make an egalitarian revolution. But elections can’t remove the rich—who were never elected and cannot be un-elected—from power. Here’s what you can do to help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement.