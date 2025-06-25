The ANTI-Zionist Candidate Wins the NYC Primary Vote for Mayor, Trouncing Former Governor and Pro-Israel Andrew Cuomo
A pro-working-class platform made this happen
Here’s a welcome sign of the times!
He didn’t just win the primary, he trounced all the other candidates including the 2nd place finisher, former governor and pro-Israel Andrew Cuomo.
After Tel Aviv, New York City has the largest Jewish population of any city in the world. I’m guessing some Jews voted for Mamdani, probably lots of them who are working class and not billionaires like the people who actually rule Israel.
Here is WHY Mamdani won:
Most people want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. We CAN make this happen; here’s how. Election results like this NYC primary election are good for giving us the confidence to make an egalitarian revolution. But elections can’t remove the rich—who were never elected and cannot be un-elected—from power. Here’s what you can do to help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement.
Yes!!! I'm Jewish and I much prefer him above other candidates (though, like you said, the ultimate solution will not come from elections, but still it's an encouraging sign)
PS. Jerusalem Post - the voice of the zionist billionaire ruling class - might not be the best option for a lead photo and lead story. You can see that they immediately framed him as "anti-israel" and not anti-zionist. Desperate as they are to conflate anti-zionism with irrational hatred of ordinary israelis and antisemitism. They constantly try to push this deceptive myth in any way they can.
It's a virtual guarantee that in the general election in November the uber-rich ruling class will pull out all the stops to destroy him and anyone who puts people before billionaires' enrichment and control. Expect false accusations of "antisemitism" and "pro-terrorist" and "anti-american" to be hurled at Mamdani nonstop. The capitalist and zionist democratic party establishment would much prefer that republicans win than to allow anyone that puts people before profit and who isn't loyal to the ruling class to get anywhere near power. (Cuomo will almost certainly run as independent to split the democratic vote and give the mayor sit to republican capitalist billionaires, the buddies of the democratoc party establishment)
Very good!! and yes, this is the heart of the matter:
"This can one day happen in the U.S. because most of the people in the U.S. armed forces did not join to keep the rich in power and they dislike living in a dictatorship of the rich as much as civilians do; they obey orders because they fear what would happen if they disobeyed but will think differently if/when the revolutionary movement is likely to prevail if they disobey those orders.
When the revolutionary movement thus prevails over the force, or credible threat of force (including violence), that the ruling class uses to enforce its dictatorship, then the revolutionary movement will be able to actually shape society by the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality, mutual aid, fairness and truth, as described here. Until then, the ruling class will be able to prevent people from shaping society by these values."