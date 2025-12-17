Share

I invite you to read this Guardian article and think about what your reaction to it is.

I’m guessing your reaction to this article is something like, “Oh, what ICE is doing is cruel and horrible and we must stop it now!”

While I agree that what ICE is doing is cruel and horrible and that we must stop it now, my reaction to this article is different from what I’m guessing yours was. My reaction is this:

Why the hell doesn’t this article refute the false narrative about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, the false narrative about the illegal immigrants on the basis of which ICE gets sufficient support from the American public to be able to get away with its cruel deportations? Uh?

Why doesn’t the Guardian or any other progressive media publication refute this false narrative the way the poster, below, does? It was created by the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (click here to go to the article the poster’s QR code goes to):

UH?

I’ll tell you why not. These progressive “anti-ICE” media publications (and politicians like Governor Pritzker) are NOT trying to stop the cruel ICE deportations. If they did have that goal then they’d be shouting from the rooftops that the widely-believed narrative about the illegal immigrants is false, and in this way they’d deny ICE the support it absolutely requires to continue its cruel deportations.

These progressive “anti-ICE” media publications are working to make the ruling class’s divide-and-rule-strategy work to maximum effect. This requires the liberal media to ramp up anger against ICE among the approximately half of the have-nots who focus on the cruelty to the illegal immigrants. And it requires the conservative media to ramp up anger against the illegal immigrants among approximately half of the have-nots who focus on the cruelty to American working class people caused by the massive wave of illegal immigrants (which cruelty is ALSO a true fact discussed in this footnote.)

If the truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants were widely known (instead of censored by both the progressive and conservative media) then virtually ALL of the have-nots (those who currently support ICE as well as those who oppose ICE) would be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and would direct their anger against the ruling billionaire class that has been deliberately forcing huge numbers of poor people south of the border and in Haiti to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive.

This is why I (and I suggest you join me) react to so-called “anti-ICE” articles in progressive newspapers such as The Guardian with ANGER at how they are working NOT to stop ICE but rather (by censoring the key truth) to prevent the growth of a movement that really can stop ICE.

Please post the “Why Are There So Many Illegal Immigrants?” poster with the truth anywhere you can. You can download the PDF file of it here. Also go here to see how this poster has been posted on small shop windows in Brighton.