There are a good number of anti-establishment sources of analysis and information about the doings of the United States and Israel and Ukraine and Russia and China and the other BRICS nations and the European nations. Here are some of their names and I’m assuming you follow some of them:

Larry Johnson, ex CIA

Ray McGovern, ex CIA

Scott Ritter, former UN Nuclear Arms Inspector

Alistair Crooke, former UK diplomat

Dr. Gilbert Doctorow

Chas Freeman, former Ambassador

Phil Geraldi, ex CIA

Aaron Maté, journalist

LtCOL. Karen Kwiatkowski

Col. Douglas MagGregor

Col. Larry Wilkerson:

Col. Jacques Baud

Col. Richard Black

Professor Richard D. Wolff

Professor John Mearsheimer

Professor Glenn Diesen

Professor Jeffrey Sachs

Andrei Martyanov:

Alexander Mercouris

Garland Nixon

Brian Berletic, of the New Atlas video

These experts often have lots of important knowledge to share, and they often express important truths that the establishment wants to censor, such as a) the fact that Israel has been committing brutal and unjustifiable ethnic cleansing and now genocide against Palestinians, and b) the fact that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was absolutely provoked by a U.S.-backed Kiev regime dominated by literal Nazis that was carrying out violent ethnic cleansing against Russian-speaking Ukrainians and was also eager to join NATO to place nuclear weapons aimed at Russia right on Russia’s border with Ukraine.

BUT…

They are all wrong about WHY the leaders of nations do what they do! Here’s what I mean.

The leaders of all the nations of the world today have, as their #1 priority, avoiding domestic revolution. But none of the above “experts” talk about this. None!

Domestic revolution—of the have-nots against the haves—is a perpetual threat in every nation on the planet today, and the rulers know it. For today’s rulers of nations, there is nothing more important than preventing their have-nots from making a successful revolution. Nothing! But about this the “experts” are SILENT!

Virtually all rulers of nations today are oppressors of their own have-nots—the capitalist ones, the socialist ones, the communist ones and the theocratic ones.

Furthermore, the most important strategy that oppressive rulers rely on to control their own have-nots is this:

Make the have-nots fear a foreign enemy more than they fear their own ruling class. If there is no already-existing fearful foreign enemy, then invent one, either by lying about its existence, creating a false flag attack supposedly by it, or by attacking some people with a phony pretext in order to make them so angry at one’s own nation that they can be easily portrayed as a frightening existential bogeyman enemy. You have read my posts about this, but to refresh your memory you might want to read these old posts of mine:

​4. For United States Rulers—Not Just for the Military Industrial Complex--Being AT War is Far More Important than Winning a War (this is about the U.S. government’s warmongering starting in the wars against the American Indians and continuing through to the Cold War and the War on Terror and the current proxy war against Russia)

7. HEADS UP! They're Talking about a "Two-State Solution" As If That Were a Just Resolution of the Conflict. It's NOT! —Note that virtually ALL national rulers support this immoral and oppressive “two-sate solution” including Netanyahu (after Hamas is defeated, he says) and Putin and Xi and all the rest.

Additionally, I wrote a whole book about how World War II was about preventing domestic revolution far more than about defeating any competing nation: “The People As Enemy: The Leaders’ Hidden Agenda In World War II” (PDF) now online for free.

Instead of talking about the need of national rulers to keep their have-nots in fear of a foreign enemy, and hence the need of national rulers to PREVENT world peace from breaking out, these “experts” speak as if they had not a clue about this #1 priority—and motivation—of national rulers. These “experts” thus fail to understand why U.S. rulers support Israel and wrongly think it is because the Israel lobby forces them to do so, which is false as I explain in post #5 above. These “experts” speak as if they believed, contrary to the truth, that:

national rulers want a peaceful world but are going about it the wrong way instead of the right way that only the “expert” understands; and/or

national rulers represent the entire population of their nation (haves and have-nots alike), all of whom share a common “national interest,” and the rulers aim is to do whatever it takes vis a vis other nations to protect “their own people’s” national interest.

Are the “experts” really so clueless? Who knows? Maybe some are. But maybe some others know the truth but fear to say it. In either case, the so-called “anti-establishment” discourse is as wrong as the mainstream discourse.

Many of the “experts” say that U.S. rulers are the ones preventing world peace and that the BRICS nations in contrast want world peace in order just to conduct peaceful trade. What this overlooks is that the BRICS nations don’t have to do anything to create a frightening foreign enemy to control their own have-nots because in this regard the United States’s rulers are doing all the required heavy lifting for them. This is illustrated, for example, by Obama killing Muslims with drones, as I write about in my “Drones Create Hatred of the U.S., Which Is Their Real Purpose.”

For many national rulers the United States is the perfect bogeyman enemy—super credible because super powerful and super warlike. U.S. rulers even used nuclear weapons on Japan for no reason other than to make the entire world’s population tremble in fear of them. (It had nothing to do with ending World War II faster since Japan had already agreed to surrender before those bombs were dropped, with the only condition being that its emperor remain on the throne and U.S. rulers WANTED the emperor to remain on the throne, which is why he did.)

What’s missing from all of the “expert” pontification is the fact that the fundamental conflict in the world is between the have-nots and the haves, between those who want society shaped by the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and truth and fairness and justice versus those who absolutely do not want society shaped by these values. The “experts” act as if this fundamental conflict—the conflict that is the basis of the actual motives of national rulers—did not exist or at least was of little practical significance, that nations are homogenous groups of people all sharing the same “national interest.”

According to the ‘experts’ the way to end the warmongering is to:

Explain to the national rulers who are warmongering that it really is not in the interest of their people to do that; and/or Support the “good” national rulers against the “bad” ones.

Neither of these strategies can work because they are based on a wrong understanding of the cause of the warmongering and whom it really serves.