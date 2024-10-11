JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Oct 16, 2024

Simply brilliant John. The Darkest Secret that is the biggest Conspiracy Fact.

Reply
Share
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
Oct 11, 2024

Why did you bold the names 6 "experts"? It seems to me that the wealthy "haves" ("ruling class") has remained in power (and GROWN in power) over the centuries with their successful technique of "divide and conquer" without any successful revolution of the great mass of "have-nots" against them. Is your writing the catalyst that can change this situation, or will it be something else?

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture