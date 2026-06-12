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Nobody can persuasively accuse this wonderful egalitarian man of being an antisemite. Egalitarians who explicitly condemn Zionism as an attack on ALL working class people including Jewish Israeli working class people cannot be persuasively accused of antisemitism. Go here to see 500+ more such photos of my egalitarian zip code neighbors.

I frequently hear anti-Zionists wrongly say that the accusation of antisemitism is a powerful and dangerous Zionist weapon, a weapon so powerful that it explains why even otherwise powerful (rich) people don’t condemn Zionist violence (genocide) against Palestinians.

This widely held belief among anti-Zionists is FALSE! Here’s why.

The only time when the anti-semitism accusation has any power, any persuasiveness, is when people believe the #1 Zionist propaganda lie, which says that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

If one wrongly believes this #1 Zionist lie then yes, indeed, it follows perfectly and irrefutably logically that to criticize Israeli violence against Palestinians is objectively if not intentionally antisemitic, i.e., harmful to Jews.

The accusation that anti-Zionism is antisemitism is only persuasive, however, when anti-Zionists fail to refute this #1 Zionist lie (unfortunately hardly any anti-Zionists do refute it.) Refuting this lie requires asserting and persuasively explaining the truth (as I do here) that the actual purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been to make Israeli Jews safe; on the contrary its purpose has been and is to enable the billionaire ruling class of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli working class Jews (including Holocaust survivors [also see here and here and here]) and getting rich off of them. Specifically its purpose has always been, for decades, to make the Palestinians so angry at Israel that they can be easily and falsely portrayed as an existential threat—a bogeyman enemy—to Israeli Jews who are told that they must support the Israeli billionaire ruling class because it is their protector against their “real enemy—the Palestinians.”

If anti-Zionists condemned Israeli violence against Palestinians this way, then they would be immune to the accusation of antisemitism. They would be perceived by the public and by the people with whom they worked or attended school, as being on the side of ordinary (not billionaire) Jews! They would even gain the support of previously passionately pro-Israel (non-rich) Jews! I know this from my own personal experience.

I worked for twenty years (until I retired in 2012) at the Harvard School of Public Health, during which time I was outspokenly anti-Zionist. And during this time the Harvard higher-ups (including its president, Larry Summers, who equated anti-Zionism with “objective if not intentional” antisemitism) never accused me of being antisemitic or even warned me to stop my on-campus activism (collecting signatures in support of the Palestinians’ Right of Return and handing out an anti-Zionism leaflet.) In fact I got a promotion to Senior Research Scientist.

There is no excuse for letting the threat of the accusation of anti-semitism silence us! The key, of course, is to persuasively refute the #1 Zionist lie, and this requires having and explaining a CLASS understanding of what Zionism is really all about. If you don’t understand this CLASS character of Zionism, then yes indeed your anti-Zionism will be easily and persuasively portrayed as antisemitism (objective if not intentional.) Therefore I strongly encourage you to read my above-linked article (and the other important ones it links to) that explains this CLASS character of Zionism.

Your call.