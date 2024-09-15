JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
Sep 15, 2024

Thank you John. This makes sense to me as I have previously been confused as to what positive contribution, if any, did Robespierre eventually achieve in the over-all revolutionary attempt to overthrow of the French monarchy and aristocracy. It appears today that to some the "have-nots" are the "deplorables" and are regarded as the real "enemy" to the sovereignty of the nation. History thus tends to repeat itself despite the obvious lessons contained there-in.

Reply
Share
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Sep 15, 2024

Fascinating read (which I'll come back to later to explore more at depth). Thank you very much for this

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture