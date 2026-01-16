Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

I’ve been reading this book and want to share with you some excerpts that show something very important. What drives revolution is not despair or that conditions of life are particularly horrible. On the contrary, what drives revolution is hopefulness based on confidence that one is not alone in knowing that the status quo is morally wrong and a better world is possible. I wrote about this point earlier here, and now I’m seeing it confirmed in this book about the 1525 German Peasants War.

Excerpts from the book:

The German Peasants’ War [of 1525] was the greatest popular uprising in western Europe before the French Revolution. Like a vast contagion it spread from southwest Germany through Württemberg, Swabia, the Allgäu, Franconia, Thuringia, and Saxony to Alsace in what is now France, Austria, and Switzerland. Peasants massed in armed bands in one region, then another, and rebellion would break out even in areas far away. At its height it involved well over a hundred thousand people, perhaps many more, who joined with the rebels to bring about a new world of Christian brotherhood. And for several months, they won. Authority and rulership collapsed, and the familiar structures of the Holy Roman Empire were overturned, exposing the fragility of the existing social and religious hierarchies. People even began to dream of a new order. People at the time believed that the revolt was the product of unbearable burdens imposed by selfish and grasping landlords. Yet for Thuringia, historian Uwe Schirmer finds that peasants were well-off and their legal situation was secure; they were certainly not suffering from poverty. Indeed, throughout Germany grain prices were broadly stable in the twenty years leading up to the revolt, and harvests generally good, though there are also indications of poorer harvests in many areas in the years immediately before the war, especially of wine grapes.15 The war was driven by different issues in the different landscapes; no one explanation applies everywhere despite the uniformity of the rebels’ slogans. Conditions probably worsened, but even more importantly, peasants felt they were worse because they were becoming less submissive: as ecclesiastical landlords exploited their lands more, or insisted that all their peasants were serfs, peasants sensed their depredations more keenly. Their grievances then gained force because the Reformation was attacking monasticism and church hierarchies, putting their legitimacy into question. Revolts very often began in areas ruled by abbeys and bishops. A confident peasantry, fuelled by Reformation ideas, felt able to refuse to pay the tithe or do the labour services bishops or abbots demanded, and to imagine a world without the ecclesiastical lords they knew.

The primary basis for the notion that our capitalist system is morally right is the notion that, for all of its negative aspects, it is nonetheless the best social system possible given the reality that people are driven by self-interest. But most people are NOT motivated primarily by self-interest; rather they are motivated to do what they believe is morally right. If people were primarily motivated by self-interest, the ruling class would promote its wars by telling us how the war will make us richer (by stealing somebody else’s oil, for example.) But no! The rich know that to get the public to support a war they have to persuade the public that the war is all about protecting innocent people from harm.

The egalitarian revolutionary movement will grow by championing the moral values of most people, condemning the immorality of our status quo, and giving people confidence they are not alone in wanting a new order—an egalitarian order.

By the way, a word about peasant antisemitism in 1525 Germany

Here is another excerpt from the same book, discussing the theme of brotherhood that was the main egalitarian theme of the peasants war: