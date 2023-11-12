Share

The actual aim of the haves is to ensure that the have-nots are at war with each other, and not united in the class war against the haves.

The pundits all criticize the various governments and politicians for not being competent or smart in their (supposed) efforts to achieve “peaceful resolution” of the conflict. But peace is not the aim of these ruling elites, war is.

The headlines below are all signs of the SUCCESSES that the haves are achieving with their Middle East war—successes in getting the have-nots to fear each other and sometimes use violence against each other.

Getting doctors to call for bombing a hospital must be one of the greatest achievements of the haves against the have-nots. Netanyahu and Biden probably had a private celebration over this victory of theirs.

Read the full article here. Jewish students are being told that when Palestinians resist their unjust oppression by the Israeli government, that this just resistance is really aimed at killing all the Jews. The article thus reports that some (wrongheaded) anti-Zionists supported the Hamas terrorism and that now Jews on campus are being told that the wonderful Palestinian intifadas—when Palestinians (without the support, by the way, of Hamas) used violence against those who were using violence to oppress them and not against non-combatant civilians—were really aimed at killing all the Jews:

“Tawil claims Jewish students have been continually harassed on campus and subjected to chants in support of Hamas’ violence, including: “There is only one solution: intifada resolution.” The chemistry student explained that phrase deliberately echoes Hitler’s “final solution” and calls for deadly violence against Jewish people in Israel.

Read the full article here. If you read the article carefully you will see that the Harvard proctor did nothing wrong, except to be part of a peaceful “die in” protesting Zionist murder of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, something that NOW—thanks to the new war in the Middle East—Harvard officials can, with a straight face, declare to be antisemitic and threatening to Jews.

If Jewish students knew the truth, which anti-Zionist leaders never tell them, then they would be on the same side as the anti-Zionists on campus instead of fearing them. The haves are very grateful that nobody is speaking the truth; that would upset the whole purpose of their warmongering.

More of the same. Read the full article here.

But wait! It gets even better for the haves:

Watch 3 1/2 minutes of real violence by the have-nots against each other here. In the streets of Chicago, not just on some college campus. Biden and Netanyahu and all the American and Israeli billionaires must be absolutely thrilled about this!