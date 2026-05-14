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Like billions of other egalitarians, this wonderful egalitarian woman wants society to be fair, fair for everybody including tenured college professors.

Tenured Tufts University professors recently won a suit against the university, claiming that Tufts was treating them unfairly and in violation of contractual promises implied by tenure. The Tufts daily newspaper covers the story here, and the Boston Globe covers it here (the former is not behind a paywall.)

The Boston Globe reports:

When Amy Yee earned tenure in 1998, it was a golden ticket. Tufts Medical School offered her a coveted lifetime appointment as a professor in health sciences. In recognition of Yee’s “innovative studies” and excellence in the field, Tufts agreed to pay her to teach classes and conduct research there in perpetuity, with virtually no constraints. Two decades later, Yee and seven other Tufts medical school professors sued the university for violating that promise of steady pay in their employment contracts. Then last month, they won. To Yee, the “precedent-setting” ruling is a win for tenure and an affirmation of what universities owe their highest-ranking faculty. But it also reveals the fragility of an academic ideal that has become onerous for more and more schools struggling with financial pressures. While the battle plays out nationwide, the Tufts case stands out for its size and scope. … Professor and plaintiff Theoharis Theoharides elected to leave the university mid-trial, three decades after accepting a tenure-track position at Tufts. He could no longer pay the mortgage on his Boston condo after his salary dropped by more than half within five years, to just over $100,000. Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla., lured him with a competitive offer. “It was a matter of survival, not a matter of choice,” he said. “I would’ve loved to stay, had [Tufts] honored the contract.” … After 12 days of trial this winter, the judge sided firmly with the professors. Tufts’ definition of economic security for tenured professors was “preposterous,” she wrote, and the faculty rightly believed that tenure meant “they would have a full-time job” with a university salary. But Tufts’ full-throttle defense has pushed other professors to prioritize research over teaching and service responsibilities, said Brent Cochran, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “It undercut cooperation amongst the faculty,” Cochran said. “Everyone interested in maintaining their salary is focusing on writing more grants, so getting people to participate in classes and other kinds of things is much harder than it used to be.” The ruffle with Tufts inspired Yee to go off on her own. She spun her research into an early-stage biotech startup, Cha Therapeutics, while continuing to teach at Tufts. The company is supplementing Yee’s income and supporting the most important thing she wants to do: good science.

The comments in the Boston Globe reflect the controversial character of professorial tenure. Here are some of them worth skimming to get a sense of the range of views:

Boston4All5/11/26 - 6:24AM The administrative bloat at colleges really undermines many of their claims that it’s professors who put a financial drain on the University. The University as a concept was not one driven by financial gain, but that’s what it’s become and it’s hurt nearly every aspect of educating students. DPierre5085/11/26 - 7:58AM Being a college professor is one of the cushiest jobs on the planet.

Great pay, and very little work, doing “research” that amounts to nothing.



Tenure should only be reserved for exceptional people that an institution wants to hang on to. TheNewBoKnows5/11/26 - 6:26AM There is not doubt that in some cases, tenure leads to laziness, shoddy teaching, absenteeism and unearned privilege. But in universities where tenured professors are also raising millions in grant money, doing meaningful research and making a contribution to the future of health, science, et al, that is a different story. The real issue is that tenured professors teach one or maybe two classes a semester, often to just a few students. While adjuncts and untenured carry the load, work harder and are far better teachers because they are there to TEACH not to teach as an after thought. Untenured professors often have classes of 20-30 students, no teaching assistants, a greater work load and way too much asked of them re committees and more. Total waste of time. If you look at the role of universities as doing research and as tenured professors as researchers first, raising money for the school, for research, for reputation, then maybe. But if a university’s mission is to teach, then maybe not. Either way, in what other world does someone have job security based on what they did in the past vs what they are doing now and in the future. Would motivate and drive more people to get rid of it. … Sigmund-Fraud5/11/26 - 8:05AM Professors seem to think they should have some sort of exulted status that no other employees have.

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Yes, because that is what was promised to them. To become an tenured professor is no easy task. Getting the tenure track job in the first place is extremely competitive. Then, you’ve got a small number of years to prove yourself. A friend of mine who was an assistant professor quipped that he had great job flexibility. As long as he taught his classes, he could work whichever 80 hours a week he wanted.



Now, I’m not saying you should feel sorry for these people. They chose this path, because it’s what drives them. However, achieving tenured status, and being able to back off just a bit was part of the bargain. FWIW, most of the tenured professors I know are still very driven, and don’t work all that much less than they did pre-tenure. They still work hard to get funding because they have students counting on them. However, the funding environment can sometimes be unpredictable.



And right now, thanks to the cheeto in charge, the funding environment isn’t just unpredictable. It’s a mess. … DPierre5085/11/26 - 7:58AM Being a college professor is one of the cushiest jobs on the planet.

Great pay, and very little work, doing “research” that amounts to nothing.



Tenure should only be reserved for exceptional people that an institution wants to hang on to.

How would (or might) things be different in an egalitarian society with no rich and no poor and genuine democracy?

An egalitarian society is one with no rich and no poor, in which the economy is not based on money at all but rather on the principle, “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.”

I have written in some detail here how such an egalitarian economy would operate, and I have written specifically here about what replaces the free market in an egalitarian economy. I am going to apply the ideas presented in the latter article (which I hope you will read) to the question of tenured professors.

Here’s what egalitarians might decide to do regarding tenured professors.

The professors (all of them, from the young ones just starting their career to the older ones near the end of it) in a local community may form a professors guild, which would be an example of what in my linked article above I call an economic enterprise. The assembly of egalitarians in the local community (which is the sovereign authority, as discussed in my “Genuine Democracy: What Is It?”) evaluates the professors guild (just as it evaluates other economic enterprises) and decides whether or not the professors guild is a member in good standing of the sharing economy (which is discussed in the section “Sharing Economy” in my article, “What Is Egalitarianism?”) The decision would be in the affirmative if the local assembly decides that the professors guild is contributing something useful in a reasonable manner and that it is taking from the economy (for free—it’s not a money-based economy) only what it needs or reasonably desires to do its professorial work.

If the professors guild is a member in good standing of the sharing economy then all of its members (i.e., professors) are, as individuals, automatically members in good standing of the sharing economy and thus have the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. This means they would enjoy as good a standard of living as everybody else, no better and no worse. (The local assembly can, however, deny membership in the sharing economy to any particular individual if it finds that he/she is in violation of the “to each according to need or reasonable desire” principle, in other words if he/she is being a hog.)

Here’s where it gets interesting.

In order for the professors guild to obtain membership in good standing in the sharing economy it needs to have a good reputation, which is the primary basis for the local assembly’s decision. The guild will be highly motivated to maintain its good reputation for providing a useful service to society in a reasonable manner. Why? Because without that good reputations it will be at risk of losing membership in the sharing economy in which case all of its members will lose their personal membership and will no longer have the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire. (The sharing economy is voluntary. Those who do not belong to it are free to contribute economically however they wish and to barter with whomever they wish, as described in the section titled, “People Have the Right NOT to Belong to the Sharing Economy” in the above-linked article, “What Is Egalitarianism?”)

In order to maintain the good reputation of the professors guild, the professors—who democratically and as equals make all the decisions of the guild, including when and how to teach and do research and whom to accept as a member—will be highly motivated to tell any individual professor who is harming the reputation of the guild to change his/her ways or else be expelled from the guild. Of course reasonableness plays a key role here. What is reasonable to expect from a young professor may be quite different (harder in some ways and easier in others) from what is reasonable to expect from an old professor.

The key point here is that the professors would be perfectly free to decide among themselves democratically all aspects of their professorial work—what they do and how they do it—under only the constraint that they must persuade the egalitarian public (those—the vast majority—who share these values and aims) who control the local assembly of egalitarians that the professors deserve to be members in good standing of the sharing economy. No longer are rich donors to the university in charge, or corrupt politicians, or a bloated layer of self-serving administrators. The final say is with We the People.

I invite the reader to think about how this egalitarian framework could play out, and how it could eliminate much of what causes people today to be angry at the way things are.

For one thing, there would no longer be any question of people being paid an unfair amount, since people are all “paid” the same by being members in good standing of the sharing economy if they are contributing reasonably according to ability.

For another thing, all the other aspects of a university such as providing classrooms and laboratories for professors and students to use, and providing housing and other services to students, and so on could be the job of other economic enterprises that, just as with the professors guild, would be motivated to maintain a good reputation.

I hope that people today will begin thinking about how we want our society to be, and how making it egalitarian will solve many otherwise unsolvable problems, such as the ones I wrote about recently here. We need to break out the mental box that forces us to consider only solutions that today’s politicians talk about, which are all based on keeping our society anti-egalitarian with some rich and some poor and with fake, not real, democracy. The more we have a vision of how we want things to be and how things could be much better than they are today, the more confidence we will have to do what it takes to make things be that way.