JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
5h

Tenured? Shit, try being a freeway flyer, a road scholar, an adjunct, now comprising around 80 percent of all college faculty.

I organized in Washington and at Georgetown U. Full-time and tenured faculty were not always the PT-ers friends, for sure.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/just-what-is-magacademy-not-trump

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