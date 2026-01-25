Share

Our rulers tell us we are fortunate to have free independent media that promote such wonderful diversity of opinions by inviting us to ask all sorts of probing questions. Well, I beg to differ.

Why only ten such questions listed here? Just to spare you dealing with all 102 big ruling class lies that I enumerate here.

Permissible question #1:

Is ICE using wrongful methods in conducting the deportation of illegal immigrants?

Un--Permissible question #1:

Is it morally right to deport the illegal immigrants, given that our billionaire rulers forced them to illegally immigrate just in order to survive?

Permissible question #2:

Is the Israeli government using disproportionate, hence morally wrongful, violence in its conflict with Hamas?

Un-Permissible question #2:

Has Israeli government violence against Palestinians ever been for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe from antisemitic violence, or rather for the purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class?

Permissible question #3:

Should U.S. public elementary and secondary schools teach about the history of racial discrimination against non-white Americans such as chattel slavery and Jim Crow laws?

Un-Permissible question #3:

Has racial discrimination against non-white Americans ever really been for the purpose of making life better for white working class Americans, or rather for enabling the rich upper class to oppress not only the non-white but also the white working class by destroying solidarity between all races of working class people?

Permissible question #4:

Should there be increased limits on how much individuals and corporations can fund electoral campaigns?

Un-Permissible question #4:

Is the United States a genuine democracy, or a fake democracy that is actually a dictatorship of the rich?

Permissible question #5:

Is current U.S. foreign policy working effectively to achieve world peace and keep Americans safe?

Un-Permissible question #5:

Is U.S. foreign policy aimed primarily to prevent world peace in order to keep Americans in a mental state of war against some bogeyman enemy so that our ruling class can control the American have-nots by accusing them of being “un-patriotic” if they rebel against America’s rulers?

Permissible question #6:

Is the United States giving Ukraine too little or too much support in its fight against the un-provoked Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Un-Permissible question #6:

Are the aims of Russia in Ukraine perfectly just, despite the fact that the Russian government defends class inequality in Russia just like the U.S. government defends it in the United States?

Permissible question #7:

How did the United States win the Cold War against the Soviet Union?

Un-Permissible question #7:

Why did the United States arm the Soviet Union during the Cold War?

Permissible question #8:

Why did the Confederacy lose the Civil War in 1865?

Un-Permissible question #8:

Why did most Southern whites hate the Confederacy?

Permissible question #9:

Was it right for the U.S. Supreme Court to make same-sex marriage legal?

Un-Permissible question #9:

Why did many people oppose same-sex marriage for a reason having nothing to do with bigotry?

Permissible question #10:

How can we provide adequate and affordable health insurance to people?

Un-Permissible question #10:

How does our dictatorship of the rich cause us to live sicker and die earlier than we otherwise would?