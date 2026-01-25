JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Excellent. Don't I know it. I can't believe how many Senators and Representatives have blocked me because I asked questions they didn't want me to ask in the middle of something they wanted to discuss. The same ole same ole to placate the masses...We need healthcare for everyone! blah blah...I'd post, Well, I just viewed your voting record and you said yes to each and every time Netanyahu asked for more billion dollar handouts and on top of that you took money from AIPAC and voted for ICE. Why did you vote yes to billions for genocide and nonstop wars? Why did you vote for that terrorist organization ICE and unleash them on the American people? They didn't like that. I suggest everyone give it a try on your favorite platforms. I'm not on any other except Rumble,, not the same. I am burning bridges on Substack. Jasmine Crockett and Elizabeth Warren are my latest.

