Taxes should be abolished, and will be abolished (read how here in more detail) in an egalitarian society. It’s not complicated:

Today one of the main purposes of taxes is to get people fighting each other over who should pay how much. Thus we have typical news reports such as this one:

The ruling billionaire class has many divide-and-rule strategies, of which taxation is just one. In addition to taxation the big divide-and-rule strategies are:

Almost all of the big problems we face today are caused by the ruling class implementing one divide-and-rule strategy or another. Taxes happen to be one of them. Egalitarian revolution is the solution to all of them.