Taxes Are an Instrument of Divide-and-Rule and Will Be Abolished in an Egalitarian Society
One main purpose of taxes is to get people fighting over who should pay how much
Taxes should be abolished, and will be abolished (read how here in more detail) in an egalitarian society. It’s not complicated:
Today one of the main purposes of taxes is to get people fighting each other over who should pay how much. Thus we have typical news reports such as this one:
The ruling billionaire class has many divide-and-rule strategies, of which taxation is just one. In addition to taxation the big divide-and-rule strategies are:
Create resentment of one race against others by doing things like this and like this and like this, all based on the censorship of the key truth discussed here.
Create hostility between those who support and those who oppose the cruel ICE deportations, by doing this, based on censoring the key truth proven here.
Create mutual fear and anger between those who support and those who oppose Israel, by censoring the truth spelled out here that, if widely known, would have 90% of the people on both sides of this issue seeing that they were on the same side and opposed to the billionaire class.
Turn entire national populations against each other in bloody warfare based on lies about bogeyman enemies, as I discuss in great detail here.
Almost all of the big problems we face today are caused by the ruling class implementing one divide-and-rule strategy or another. Taxes happen to be one of them. Egalitarian revolution is the solution to all of them.