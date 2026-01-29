Share

Here is the poster displayed in Los Angeles, CA (with some personalized embellishments, which is fine if you want to do that):

Here is the poster whose PDF file for you to download and print is here.

The QR code above links to the article here.

Here’s why this poster is so very important.

The liberal leaders and media that purport to oppose the cruel ICE deportations don’t do the obvious thing they would do if they REALLY wanted to stop those cruel deportations. They never refute (as our poster does with its QR code that links to this long and very persuasive article) the false narrative about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, the false narrative about the illegal immigrants on the basis of which ICE gets sufficient support (nearly half the U.S. population) from the American public to be able to get away with its cruel deportations. These liberal leaders are in cahoots with the openly pro-ICE leaders; their common goal on behalf of the billionaire ruling class is to divide-and-rule the have-nots by making half of us oppose the deportations and the other half--based on the false narrative--support the deportations. This is why these liberal leaders CENSOR the truth that our poster expresses.

Here are the photos of the poster displayed elsewhere, one of which photos is this one:

The person who put the poster on a tree in Los Angeles put it on a tree that was NOT in front of their house. Why? Because, they told me, of fear of being connected to the poster.

OK. If you have this fear, then put the poster up somewhere that doesn’t link you to it. But I think this fear is not based on reality. When I went to lots of little stores in Brighton, MA, to ask if I could tape the poster up, every person I asked (sometimes the owner of the store, sometimes a worker at it) liked the poster a lot. People don’t like censorship of the truth and they do like it when somebody (or some poster) breaks that censorship.

At one little store there were two posters in support of illegal immigrants already taped to their window. These posters, however, were posters produced by a liberal anti-ICE organization and thus did not break the censorship about why there are so many illegal immigrants. I spoke to a worker at this store and explained that the egalitarian poster was important because UNLIKE the ones already on the window, it did explain why there were so many illegal immigrants, and did so because this was necessary for creating unity of ALL the have-nots (including those who currently support the deportations) in demanding an end to the immoral deportations.

Well, guess what? The next week I walked by this store and noticed that the two posters created by the liberal anti-ICE organization had disappeared, but the egalitarian poster remained. Make of this what you wish. I was very pleased.

You can do something important to fight the ICE terrorism and murder that is designed to divide-and-rule the have-nots. (The ruling class tells people that Renee Good and Alex Pretti deserved to die because they were interfering with ICE carrying out the deportations, which nobody would believe IF they knew the truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants and hence understood that it is IMMORAL to kick people out whom you have forced to enter.)

Place this poster ( PDF ) where your neighbors will see it, and send me (at spritzler@comcast.net) a photo of it. What are you waiting for?

Creating unity of the have-nots is possible if we refute the lies the ruling class uses to keep us divided against each other. When we the have-nots have unity, then we can REMOVE THE RICH FROM POWER THIS WAY.