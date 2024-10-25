JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Oct 25, 2024

A fantastic article striking at the heart of the problem. Thete would ne no need for a Tommy Robinson if there was a true party recognising the abuses by the rich elite. Thanks as always John.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture