The Guardian is an oh-so-liberal British newspaper. Here is an article in it that illustrates the unbridled elitism of such papers, an article in which the author looks down her nose with contempt at people who follow Tommy Robinson, the British version of Donald Trump:

Here’s the thing. Like Donald Trump, Tommy Robinson is not truly the leader of the have-nots against those who oppress the have-nots, but many have-nots think he is exactly that. But Zoe Williams, in her article, does not say that Tommy Robinson is not what he claims to be. No! Zoe Williams, on the contrary, attacks the working class people who follow Robinson. Read the article for yourself to see what I mean.

Zoe Williams ridicules the people who wrote positive reviews of Robinson’s book. She ridicules them for believing—correctly!—that they—the have-nots—are not living in a genuine democracy but in a fake democracy that is really a dictatorship of the rich. She ridicules them for believing—correctly!—that the rich are oppressing them. She ridicules them for believing—correctly!—that the mass migration is making their lives worse. She never even hints that the have-nots who support Tommy Robinson are RIGHT in feeling that they are being treated like dirt and in being angry at this. She essentially accuses these have-nots of being stupid for feeling that they are oppressed.

Zoe Williams is a classic example of anti-working-class elitism, of contempt for working class people. Her elitism just drips from every sentence in her article.

The only thing that a person such as Tommy Robinson has to do to gain a large following is to make it clear that he is not in the same camp as the likes of Zoe Williams and the others at the Guardian.

The same elitism characterizes the liberal writing about Trump supporters. To hear it from the liberal pundits, Trump supporters are all a bunch of stupid racists. The truth is very different, as I invite you to read about in my article here. But one will search in vain for this truth in any of the oh-so-liberal newspapers.

The fact of the matter is that when there is a large egalitarian revolutionary movement—which is exactly what most Trump supporters and Tommy Robinson supporters would LOVE—then whatever racist thinking may exist among such people (and it is very limited) will be lost in the overwhelming CLASS framework that reveals the real conflict as the egalitarian values of the have-nots versus the opposite values of the haves.