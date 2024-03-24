Share

Duh!

The Guardian article reports:

Our study found that 2022 Democratic congressional candidates who called out economic elites while celebrating working people out-performed other candidates in places where Democrats struggle the most: districts with majority-white, non-college graduate populations and those with disproportionately higher percentages of people holding working-class occupations.

And yet it also reports:

Yet even though we know that economic populism can help Democrats win back the working-class voters – of all races – who recent polls indicate are bolting from the Democrats at a rapid pace, the report also finds that Democrats are generally allergic to running against Roosevelt’s economic royalists. Indeed, less than 10% of Democratic candidates called out Wall Street, billionaires, millionaires or CEOs on their candidate websites, and a related analysis by the Center found that only about 20% of TV ads by Democrats in competitive 2022 house races did so. Less than 5% of ads invoked billionaires, the rich, Wall Street, big corporations or price gouging.

The First Moral of the Story: Both Parties are Anti-Working Class

For the Democratic Party leadership, winning elections is not its highest priority; if it were then the Democratic Party would be championing the values and aims of the majority of Americans, in other words of working class Americans. But it does not do this.

The Democratic Party is controlled by the billionaire ruling plutocracy which, at least presently, thinks it is better able to control the working class with modern 21st century divide-and-rule schemes (as described here) than with a phony “pro-working class” pitch like that of FDR (whose actual anti-working-class role is described here.)

The Republican Party (GOP) curiously has, with the emergence of Donald Trump as its leader, become the party that uses a vaguely pro-working-class rhetoric. As the Guardian article puts it:

As a result, despite Democrats’ progressive economic policy goals, many voters simply don’t associate them with the ideas that will improve their lives. They feel that Trump – with his constant barrage of rhetorical attacks on the rich and powerful – understands their pain better than the elites who write Democrats’ campaign checks.

But the Trump GOP is 100% anti-working-class in practice. For some of the gory details that prove this, see “The Billionaire Class is No More Afraid of Donald Trump Than of the Tooth Fairy: All Trump did as President is give the rich a huge tax break.”

The Democratic Party and the GOP are both agents of the ruling billionaire plutocracy; they work as a team to keep the haves in power and the have-nots out of power, as I discuss in “The Democratic and Republican Parties Serve the Same Plutocracy, But in Very DIFFERENT Ways.”

The Second Moral of the Story: We CAN Get Out From Under the Domination of these Two Billionaire-Controlled Parties

Good people want to get out from under the domination of the Democratic Party and GOP. But how?

As I discuss in “Can We Vote the Rich Out of Power? No. They were never elected, and so cannot be un-elected,” there are some potentially good reasons for participating in the electoral process, but it is a mistake to make electoral work the main activity if removing the rich from power is the goal—and it needs to be the goal in order to win what we actually need to make a good society, as I discuss in “Why Be OPENLY Revolutionary.”

If not electoral methods, then how can we remove the rich—the ruling billionaire plutocracy—from power?

I propose the following strategy, which is based on the ruling-class-censored fact that most people in the United States, though currently thinking it an impossibility, would LOVE an egalitarian revolution that removes the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I offer proof of this fact in my, “Here's PROOF Most People Want an Egalitarian Revolution. Let's Tell Them We Agree!” This is why—obviously!—most people prefer (as the Guardian article cited above puts it—"Democrats who attack the rich.”

On the basis of this fact, our strategy should be to do whatever it takes (this means zillions of different tactics, some electoral and others not) to help most Americans learn that they are not alone in wanting an egalitarian revolution but are in fact the great majority in having this aspiration.

When most Americans learn this key fact, then there will be a political sea change (for reasons I discuss in “What Causes a Political Sea Change?”) The current hopelessness regarding the possibility of egalitarian revolution (and the consequent paralysis of any revolutionary organizing activity, a paralysis that is wrongly interpreted by activists as apathy or liking of the status quo) will change into hopefulness because people will no longer wrongly believe that hardly anybody else agrees with them. This hopefulness, in turn, is what makes movements develop and grow, and ultimately revolutions happen, as I discuss in “Confidence & Hope, Not Suffering and Despair, Drives Revolution.”

Here’s What We Can Do

I discuss the nuts and bolts of what my proposed strategy entails, and why it can actually remove the rich from power, here. I think it is a winning strategy for getting out from under the domination of the Republican and Democratic parties and the billionaire plutocracy that controls them.