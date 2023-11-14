Share

These are some of the 450,000 mostly Jewish Israelis who stood up in 2011 against their severe economic oppression by the Israeli ruling billionaire class. They had the support of 85% to 90% (based on newspaper polls) of the entire Israeli population. They had very important and just demands for economic equality. They didn’t win their demands because of Zionism! If you believe that the way to be on the side of ordinary Israeli Jews is to support the Israeli government ( i.e. , support Zionism), then you are WRONG. If you don’t understand this (the mass media work hard to make sure you don’t!) then read my articles linked to below.

The ruling classes in the U.S. and Europe are lying Big Time when they push the false notion that the way to oppose antisemitism is to support the Israeli government (i.e, to be pro-Zionism.)

The opposite is in fact the case. To TRULY be on the side of ordinary Israeli Jews means to be AGAINST the Israeli billionaire ruling class that economically oppresses them severely. This billionaire ruling class gets away with this oppression of Jews by oppressing Palestinians even WORSE, in order to make of Palestinians a bogeyman enemy to use to control the Israeli Jewish working class.

All of this is proven in great detail in my articles here:

If you believe the lie that the Israeli government’s violence against, and oppression of, Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, then you have been snookered by the upper classes that have contempt for the have-nots. Read the above articles and learn the truth.

If you think that the Israeli government has been trying to eliminate Hamas, then you just don’t understand what’s really going on. Read the above article about Hamas.

If you think that the current mutual fear and mistrust and even hatred between have-not Israeli Jews and have-not Palestinians was not deliberately fomented by the HAVES on both sides in order to get rich and powerful at the expense of great suffering by ALL the have-nots, then you just don’t understand what’s going on.

Please educate yourself, and then share these articles with your friends and neighbors to educate them.

Thank you.

John Spritzler