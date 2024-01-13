Share

Below is one more example of how the ruling billionaire plutocracy treats us, the have-nots, like dirt.

Read this article .

This is an OUTRAGE! And everybody knows it.

This can only happen when there is class inequality, when there are some rich and some poor, when the rich call the shots and the have-nots don’t, when there is democracy for the rich but fake democracy for the rest. It is so over-the-top outrageous that president Biden has felt it prudent to dampen public outrage by taking steps to cancel a teeeeny-tiny little bit of the huge student loan debt, by letting people who only borrowed a very small amount and who have been making payments for many years stop paying. Read the details here, where it is also reported that:

Republicans have railed against the new repayment plan, saying it helps wealthier Americans with college degrees at the expense of taxpayers who didn’t attend college.

Our two ruling-class parties, naturally, use the student debt micro-relief to pit the have-nots against each other. One party lessens the oppression of some have-nots by a teensy little bit and the other party says this is at the expense of other have-nots. Neither party, of course, ever hints at making the world just for everybody by making it egalitarian with no rich and no poor as discussed here.

This Debt-Slavery CANNOT Happen in a Just, Decent, Fair Society, One that is Egalitarian

This can NOT happen when we make an egalitarian revolution to abolish class inequality, to have no rich and no poor, and to have genuine democracy. Why not?

Because in an egalitarian society, in a just and fair and decent society, the economy works very differently than it does today. In an egalitarian economy people who contribute reasonably according to ability (going to school is a way of doing this, but so is teaching at a school and so is growing the food that people eat and so is constructing the buildings and the homes that people need, and writing novels and performing music, etc. etc.) can take—for free!—what they need or reasonably desire (this includes education from K-Ph.D, and food to eat and a home to live in and entertainment to enjoy, etc. etc.) with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. This is not complicated. We never hear about this idea because the rich don’t want us to hear about it.

In an egalitarian society there is neither debt slavery nor wage slavery because these are both outlawed. People who work in an economic enterprise that provides some product or service are all equals in democratically deciding all of the policies of that enterprise, and they are all equals economically because they have the same right to take from the economy what they need or reasonably desire. Nobody is a wage worker, a mere “hired hand” who must do as ordered by some rich employer or by some wrongly empowered government official. Read more about this kind of economy here.