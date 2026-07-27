Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Drop Site reports:

DELHI—Protesters occupying the central parts of Delhi, India were triumphant on Saturday evening after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government accepted all demands raised by the movement’s leaders, including the resignation of the country’s education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was spearheaded by the newly formed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)—a wordplay on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The word “cockroach” is attributed to the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who in May referred to the youth of the country as “cockroaches” during a court hearing. Ministers of the Modi government’s cabinet sat for talks with CJP representatives on Friday and Saturday. At the end of the talks on Saturday, the CJP announced that the government had agreed to all their demands. Accepting all the protesters’ demands was a rare surrender to popular dissent in Modi’s 12 years of being in power, during which the Hindu nationalist leader has built his image as a strongman that does not back down or take criticism kindly. “This is just the beginning of a larger movement that will restore basic governance and will work for the people of this country,” said Sauraav Das, a spokesperson for CJP.

My Egalitarian Take on what Drop Site also reports:

Drop Site reports on the larger issue motivating the student protest:

Twenty-one-year-old Shalu Yadav also took a train but traveled even further, from Hyderabad, in the southern Indian state of Telangana. She is studying law and said she fought with her parents to be present at the protest. “Our education system is completely broken, it does not guarantee a seat in an institute nor does it guarantee a job. I saw the call for the protest and I decided I need to attend it,” Yadav said. Since Modi took office in 2014, the budget of India’s Ministry of Education, as a share of the national budget, has dropped by nearly half, even as overall spending has increased, according to a recent investigation by The Indian Express. Protesters pointed out that the government is instead privatizing education rapidly. “The entire exam system gets outsourced to private contractors. So there is no accountability for paper leaks. Funding for universities and research has been cut down. We are against this entire education policy,” said Priyam, a master’s student at Delhi University and a member of Collective, a progressive students group. “This is bigger than a protest, it is a movement. There is no future in this country right now. I won’t leave till the government resolves our issues, including the resignation of the education minister,” Yadav said on Thursday.

What the students are angry at is how they are treated like dirt by a ruling billionaire class (that I wrote about earlier here.) While they may not say it explicitly, they are angry that India is a society of class inequality rather than an egalitarian society (the values and principles of which I describe briefly here.) In an egalitarian society ordinary people would have the real power and would use it to do what it takes to make it so that all who want to advance their education so they can make society better for ordinary people (not the super rich!) will be able to do that. This is the opposite of how it is presently, when only a small fraction of such people can obtain such an education and (equally important!) be able to use that education to make society better for ordinary people.

If the student movement articulated its implicitly egalitarian revolutionary aim explicitly, then it would be championing the values and aims not only of students (a minority in India) but the entire have-nots population of India. In this way it would be building an egalitarian revolutionary movement that really could make India be the way the vast majority of people in India would LOVE it to be: egalitarian. Until this happens, the billionaire class that Modi works for will remain in power and whatever the students gain today will be at risk of being taken away tomorrow.

This huge protest surprised everybody: typical

When protests like this Indian student protest become huge, it is almost always a surprise to everybody, even to those who organized them. This was true, for example, of Occupy Wall Street; one of its main organizers, David Graeber, said that he and the others who organized the event at NYC’s financial district’s Zuccotti Park had no idea that it would lead to the massive global OWS movement. When the 1917 February Russian revolution overthrew the Czar, it came as a complete surprise to everybody including Leon Trotsky, as he recounts it here. I was one of the main organizers of the building take-over in 1969 at Dartmouth College that sparked a massive supporting student strike that won the demand to abolish ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps that provided 2nd lieutenants for the Viet Nam war.) I wrote about this here. A week before this event I had absolutely no suspicion that anything like it was about to happen!

My point is simply that we should not let pessimism prevent us from building the egalitarian revolutionary movement. Here are some suggestions for how we can do that.