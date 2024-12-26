Share

Striking Starbucks workers want the same thing that 80+ percent of Americans want: egalitarian revolution.

How do I know that these striking Starbucks workers want an egalitarian revolution?

No, I have not interviewed them. But I have interviewed literally thousands of people just like them and discovered that 80+ percent of people would LOVE an egalitarian revolution. Read the evidence for this here, including videos of me interviewing random people on the street.

Like most have-nots, these striking workers know that the big problems we face are caused by the fact that we live in a fake democracy, a dictatorship of the rich, and that to truly solve these big problems we need to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, i.e., an egalitarian revolution.

And like most have-nots, these striking workers do NOT know (because the ruling class works very hard to make sure they do not know—as discussed here) that in wanting an egalitarian revolution they are part of the VAST MAJORITY of the public, not a tiny and hopelessly weak minority. Because they do not know this, they wrongly believe that if they expressed their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration they would lose support from the general public. They don’t know that, to the contrary, they would GAIN support (as is proven by the second half of the video below of me talking to random people on the street.)

This—believing the ruling class Big Lie that hardly anybody wants an egalitarian revolution—is why these striking workers think it is wise for them and their leaders to remain dead silent about any egalitarian revolutionary aspiration.

If you, dear reader, know a striking Starbucks worker, please discuss this with them. You might want to share the article I wrote about this that is aimed at Amazon workers, some of whom are also on strike now.

If and when striking workers start to declare their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, it will usher in a new chapter in the history of whatever nation it takes place. It will be the beginning of the growth of an egalitarian revolutionary movement that will enable more and more people to know, with confidence, that they are joined by the vast majority in wanting an egalitarian revolution.

When this happens, people will begin acting with far greater determination and militancy than before, the way students at Dartmouth College in 1969 did when they discovered they were in the vast majority of the student body in opposing the Vietnam War, as I wrote about here.

And when THIS happens, then we are on the road to being able to make THIS (removing the rich from power) happen, as I discuss in “How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power.”