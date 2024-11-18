Share

Donald Trump is clearly determined to create a war of have-nots against have-nots.

Overnight, Trump responded to a social media post from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, who said earlier this month there are reports the incoming administration is preparing such a declaration and to use "military assets" to deport the migrants. “TRUE!!!” Trump wrote . Trump pledged to get started on mass deportations as soon as he enters office. "On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," he said during a rally at Madison Square Garden in the closing days of the presidential race. "I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible."

The egalitarian revolutionary response to this extreme divide-and-rule plan is this:

And let's abolish the U.S. foreign policies that FORCED the illegal immigrants to leave home and come here

The only way to avoid a horrendous war of have-nots against have-nots is to massively refute the false framework that the ruling class uses to foment this war. It wants people opposed to the deportations to avoid acknowledging the suffering that the massive illegal immigration causes to many have-nots. And it wants the have-nots who suffer from the massive illegal immigration to view the billionaires behind Trump as their ally and the have-nots who sympathize with the illegal immigrants as their enemy.

The true framework, which unifies all the have-nots, is the one that tells the truth: that the billionaires have been doing things for decades to FORCE people south of the border to illegally immigrate just to survive (see all the details in the footnotes of my article here); that the billionaires are our enemy and the illegal immigrants are our friends in waging the CLASS WAR that we need to win in order to stop the rich from treating ALL of us like dirt.

When pro-Trump people hear about this true framework, they respond POSITIVELY; they have never heard it before (because the ruling class censors it) but when they do hear it they agree with it. So let’s start talking the truth to everybody!