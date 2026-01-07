Share

The NYT reports:

“We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” he said. “These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

The remarks were part of a vocal push by Mr. Miller, long a powerful behind-the-scenes player in Trump administration policy, to justify American imperialism and a vision for a new world order in which the United States could freely overthrow national governments and take foreign territory and resources so long as it was in the national interest.

Speaking of “iron laws of the world since the beginning of time,” it is now well-known by anthropologists that for almost all of the approximately 200,000 years of existence of modern human beings, humans lived by and practiced egalitarian values and ganged up against any individuals who tried to lord it over and oppress others the way Stephen Miller advocates. Read about this in some detail here.

Stephen Miller might be alarmed to find out that human beings have evolved “since the beginning of time” to oppose the kind of selfish and oppressive behavior he glorifies. He would be doubly alarmed to find out exactly HOW our ancestors dealt with the “Stephen Millers” of their day. I suggest reading about this in a very interesting book:

The author writes:

THE DOMESTICATION SYNDROME indicates that a less aggressive psychology began to emerge during the African Mid-Pleistocene by 300,000 years ago, and came to define Homo sapiens. With the passing of time the skull became increasingly feminized, the domestication syndrome became more prominent, and human neural-crest-cell genes experienced recent positive selection. While the trends suggest that our ancestors became more and more docile, they give no indication of how or why reactive aggression would have been selected against. Fortunately there is an explicit explanation, which we can call the execution hypothesis. The execution hypothesis is purely a scientific explanation, without any ethical implications: it is not intended to suggest that capital punishment nowadays is a social good.

Its core claim is nevertheless somewhat unnerving. It proposes that selection against aggressiveness and in favor of greater docility came from execution of the most antisocial individuals. The execution hypothesis can be traced to Darwin, which is surprising, given that Darwin considered that self-domestication had not occurred in humans. Recall that he had asked himself whether humans had gone through an evolutionary phase of becoming domesticated, and he had decided the answer was no. King Frederick William I of Prussia had failed in his attempt to select humans artificially. If an imperious sovereign could not breed humans, surely no one could. For that and other reasons, Darwin concluded that humans had not been domesticated.

Yet, in Darwin’s 1871 discussion of human evolution, The Descent of Man, and Selection in Relation to Sex, he nevertheless sketched a simple version of the execution hypothesis as a way to explain the evolution of two important features—reduced aggressiveness and increased social tolerance—that nowadays we regard as central to domesticaton. The reason Darwin wanted to explain how aggressive tendencies had been reduced, despite his dismissal of the idea of self-domestication, was that he considered the evolutionary reduction of aggressiveness to be a problem of morality rather than of domestication. He was anxious to provide an evolutionary explanation for positive moral behavior. The kind of moral behavior that Darwin was most concerned about was selfless helping.

The conventional wisdom during Darwin’s time regarded the moral sensibilities responsible for such self-sacrificial cooperation as a blessing provided by a beneficent God. But the idea that morality was God-given posed a challenge to Darwin’s evolutionary theory, because Darwin proposed that all of life’s features had evolved without the intervention of a deity. If evolutionary theory was to be as complete as Darwin hoped, he had to explain morality without invoking the influence of religious beings. 1 Darwin focused on aggression, the opposite of moral virtue. He wanted to know why humans are in many ways so unaggressive. He asked himself what happens to hyperaggressive men. He appeared to take for granted the idea that men tend to be more violent than women, a sex difference that has been richly confirmed. 2

Darwin had an answer to his question about the fate of exceptionally aggressive men. “In regard to moral qualities,” he wrote, “some elimination of the worst dispositions is always progress even in the most civilised nations. Malefactors are executed, or imprisoned for long periods, so that they cannot freely transmit their bad qualities…. Violent and quarrelsome men often come to a bloody end.” 3 Darwin’s observation came from contemporary society. Nowadays, he was saying, criminals and aggressive wrongdoers are punished by the law. If “they cannot freely transmit their bad qualities,” their traits are less likely to be inherited by the next generation. If comparable kinds of punishment had been applicable throughout human evolution, genes promoting aggressive behavior would have been steadily selected against.

Generation by generation, less aggressive, more positively moral behavior would tend to spread. At first blush, the idea seems irrelevant to the Pleistocene. Punishment of criminals in Darwin’s time, the Victorian era of nineteenth-century Britain, was made possible by features of contemporary society not found among nomadic hunter-gatherers. Police, written laws, trials, and prisons all contributed to sanctioning the violent. Until recently, our ancestors had none of these institutions. But Darwin recognized that even if prehistoric human societies were different from today, they might still have found ways to deal harshly with “violent and quarrelsome men.” If exceptionally aggressive men were always routinely punished in ways that reduced their reproductive success, there would have been eons of prehistory in which the culling of violent men could lead to evolutionary change. Darwin’s conclusion was forthright.

The morality problem could be solved by an ancient system of execution leading to the eradication of selfishly immoral individuals, which would lead to selection against selfish tendencies and in favor of social tolerance. Through this kind of natural selection, he wrote, “the fundamental social instincts were originally thus gained.” 4”