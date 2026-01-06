Share

Commonsealthfund reports:

Wendell Potter reports in his Substack:

In mid-December, members of Congress members left Capitol Hill for the final time in 2025, thus ensuring that the year would end with a failure arguably more significant than anything they accomplished during the prior 12 months: the end, despite a widespread public clamor for action, of subsidies put in place during the pandemic that made premiums of ACA marketplace plans affordable for millions of Americans.

Although important health care stories often fail to get much media attention, the failed efforts – mostly, but not exclusively, by Democrats – to save the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare subsidies were different. As patients from Maine to California opened their yearly renewal letters, many were shocked to see their monthly premiums for 2026 would be doubling or even tripling – right when the rising cost of living was already the No. 1 voter concern.

But there’s another aspect to America’s looming health care crisis that almost no one is talking about.

This is the other side of the coin – the out-of-pocket expenses that everyday consumers pay for doctor visits or prescription drugs – because of higher deductibles, or because of the growing number of patients who will risk not having any insurance at all next year because they can no longer afford it.

Even before the new year began, many Americans were dreading a double whammy of skyrocketing premiums and a sharp spike of what they expect to pay on top of that, out of their own pockets.

For example, Doug Butchart of Elgin, Ill., told ABC News that while his wife Shadene – who is living with the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – paid about $3,000 in out-of-pocket costs last year, that’s expected to rise as high as $10,000 in 2026, on top of monthly premiums that are tripling with government inaction on the ACA subsidies. It’s all more than the senior couple currently earns from Social Security.