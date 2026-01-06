Spread the Egalitarian Vision & SOLUTION for Good Health Care and Good Housing for ALL
The ruling class censors the egalitarian vision & solution so that we will remain hopeless that there is any solution whatsoever, and hence not fight for it.
Commonsealthfund reports:
Wendell Potter reports in his Substack:
In mid-December, members of Congress members left Capitol Hill for the final time in 2025, thus ensuring that the year would end with a failure arguably more significant than anything they accomplished during the prior 12 months: the end, despite a widespread public clamor for action, of subsidies put in place during the pandemic that made premiums of ACA marketplace plans affordable for millions of Americans.
Although important health care stories often fail to get much media attention, the failed efforts – mostly, but not exclusively, by Democrats – to save the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare subsidies were different. As patients from Maine to California opened their yearly renewal letters, many were shocked to see their monthly premiums for 2026 would be doubling or even tripling – right when the rising cost of living was already the No. 1 voter concern.
But there’s another aspect to America’s looming health care crisis that almost no one is talking about.
This is the other side of the coin – the out-of-pocket expenses that everyday consumers pay for doctor visits or prescription drugs – because of higher deductibles, or because of the growing number of patients who will risk not having any insurance at all next year because they can no longer afford it.
Even before the new year began, many Americans were dreading a double whammy of skyrocketing premiums and a sharp spike of what they expect to pay on top of that, out of their own pockets.
For example, Doug Butchart of Elgin, Ill., told ABC News that while his wife Shadene – who is living with the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – paid about $3,000 in out-of-pocket costs last year, that’s expected to rise as high as $10,000 in 2026, on top of monthly premiums that are tripling with government inaction on the ACA subsidies. It’s all more than the senior couple currently earns from Social Security.
Our ruling class limits discourse about the big problems people want solved—such as the lack of affordable good housing and good health care—to ‘solutions’ that leave the rich in power and perpetuate the some-rich-and-some-poor class inequality of our society. Thus limited, the possible ‘solutions’ are no solutions at all. This—that there are no true solutions—is the conclusion the ruling class wants us to draw. The ruling class aim is to make us feel so hopeless about the possibility of any real solution that we will not seriously engage in a fight to make it become actual.
But there IS in fact a real solution!
The solution is the egalitarian solution, a solution that the vast majority of people today would LOVE to see implemented. Let’s take a look at this solution.
The solution for good health care and good housing for all:
All people who contribute reasonably (i.e., ‘work’) according to ability1 have the right to receive good health care and good housing for free. Period! It’s not complicated.
People who receive good health care or good housing for free pay for it by contributing reasonably according to ability. Period. It’s not complicated.
Health care providers and housing builders are paid by having the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire (including good housing and health care and good education and fun vacations, etc. etc., and have scarce things (luxury items and organ transplants, etc.) equitably rationed (democratically, as described below) according to need. Period. It’s not complicated.
All workers—those who work reasonably according to ability by farming and building houses and doing scientific research and entertaining people and repairing plumbing and teaching children and providing transportation, etc. etc. etc. are paid by having the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire and have scarce things equitably rationed according to need. Period. It’s not complicated.
Truly democratic government—genuine democracy as described here—with a non-centralized moneyless economy based on mutual agreements—as described here—decides what constitutes “contributing reasonably according to ability.” Ordinary people—there’s no rich and no poor!—this way decide whether, for example, somebody will be considered to be working reasonably according to ability if they join the ranks of those already serving in the military, or they join the ranks of those already serving as prison guards, or of those already serving as entertainers…OR alternatively if they join the ranks of those already serving as, say, healthcare providers or housing builders or teachers. If people think there are not enough healthcare providers, or not enough housing builders, then they democratically decide to alter their decision-making so as to promote more people providing healthcare or building homes and fewer people doing different kinds of things. Period. It’s not complicated.
Yes, all resources are finite. This means, of course, that it may not be possible for society to provide all of the health care or all of the good housing that might be desired. BUT…the time when society will tell somebody, “We’re sorry. We cannot provide you the life-saving treatment you require because we need to ration those finite resources in order to provide for other important social needs,” is AFTER, not before, there are no rich and no poor and AFTER there is no obscene economic inequality. Period. It’s not complicated.
When this vision of the egalitarian solution to the big problems—such as the lack of good health care and good housing—is widespread, then we the have-nots will no longer be politically paralyzed by hopelessness and despair. We will KNOW there is a solution, a perfectly reasonable and desirable solution based on the egalitarian values held by most people and summarized here. And we will feel empowered to fight for it and remove from power those who oppose its implementation. Yes, this is possible, as I discuss here.
One way to spread this vision of the real solution, the egalitarian solution, is to form local assemblies of egalitarians for that exact purpose, like we did in Brighton, Massachusetts. Why don’t you do it in your local community too?
For some people, what they can contribute reasonably according to ability, is zero, due to their being children or retired elderly, or due to some physical or mental disability, or due to the absence for some reason of an opportunity to do useful work; also being a student or apprentice, etc., and caring for a child or another adult counts as working reasonably according to ability. Egalitarians are reasonable!