I don’t post about sports often, but when I do it is to champion the egalitarian values of most sports fans, as I did in my earlier post, “Celebrating the Celtics NBA Championship on the Streets of Boston & Egalitarianism.”

The Boston Globe reports:

A while back I wrote a Substack post that began this way:

On Friday the 21st of June thousands of Bostonians celebrated the home team Celtics winning the National Basketball Association championship, and the pictures below give a sense of how great people felt. There’s a lot of positive things to say about sports in contrast to much else in our society based on cruel class inequality. It is these positive things about sports that are the reason so many people are so passionately “into” sports and being fans of “their” team. Here are some of the positive things:

One of the things that sports fans, however, hate about sports is when the game is rigged. Sports fans value the TRUTH in sports, and truth is one of the key egalitarian values.

Our “some rich and some poor” society virtually guarantees that sports will be corrupted

In our anti-egalitarian society today, that is based on rich people and would-be rich people using lies and deception to amass great wealth at the expense of the have-nots, truth in sports is inevitably under attack by big-time gamblers whose mission in life is to get richer than most people.

Lately, in gambling on sports events, there is what is called “proposition” bets. These are bets on what a particular player on a team will or won’t do. The Boston Globe article reports:

The safest bet in sports these days is to take the under on when the next sports betting scandal is going to pop up. Rather than lengthening those odds by taking more aggressive steps toward curbing or even banning proposition bets ― the popular wagers based on an individual athlete’s performance that have proven vulnerable to manipulation ― sports leagues and certainly sports betting operators appear mainly willing to wait out each storm. Each scandal, however, adds heft to a growing cloud of suspicion and mistrust sensed by fans that the games, athletes, coaches, and officials are not always totally on the up-and-up. Two recent headline-grabbing scandals — one in the NBA that resulted in the arrests of a player and a coach, and one in MLB that resulted in two Guardians pitchers being charged — thrust the integrity of sports into the limelight and have fans wondering if every injury is fake or if a pitch in the dirt is intentional.

There will not be this corruption of sports in an egalitarian society

In an egalitarian society there will be sports, of course! But sports will be for fun, for the fun, among other things, of the players and the fans (if their team wins) enjoying bragging rights.

Athletes who are very talented would also be able to have their athletic performances count as “contributing reasonably according to ability” in exchange for which they would have the right to take for free from the sharing economy what they “need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need” (as discussed here in the ‘Sharing Economy’ sub-section.)

In an egalitarian society that is not based on money and in which there are no rich and no poor the only betting will be for fun. Maybe people will bet with friends to decide who will wash the other’s car or something. Who knows? But there will be no lure of big money gains to induce a sports team player to abandon truthfulness and let the game be rigged.

Furthermore, if somehow a person acquired a very large amount of wealth by corrupting sports (or anything else) then—because hogging great wealth is per se illegal in an egalitarian society, that person would not be able to enjoy that wealth gotten by corruption. If that person did try to enjoy that wealth he or she would be SEEN to be a hog (no matter how they acquired that great wealth) and would be dealt with as a criminal. This is in contrast to today when a person who gains great wealth by illegal corruption can get away with it and freely enjoy their ill-begotten wealth as long as they keep secret how they got it. (Read more about this here.)

Sports fans unite! You have only rigged games to lose.

My neighbors have formed the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians to remove the rich from power, have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Maybe YOUR neighbors—including sports fans!—would like to do the same thing, no?