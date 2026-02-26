Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Watch this amazing video showing how, at the State of the Union Speech, the Democratic Party did exactly what the ruling class wanted it to do to spread the divide-and-rule lie that “You’re either on the side of American citizens or on the side of illegal immigrants.”

If the Democratic Party people had stood up, then it would have sent the proper, non-divisive, message: “The choice is NOT about being on the side of American citizens OR illegal immigrants; the question is how REALLY to be on the side of American citizens.”

Had the Democratic Party sent this proper message, it would have at least cleared the way for a unifying (of the have-nots) conversation about WHY are there so many illegal immigrants. It would have cleared the way for a conversation about how the REASON there are so many illegal immigrants is that the U.S. billionaire class (both parties) for decades has been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force millions of poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive (as I prove here.)

The Democratic Party, by standing up, could have undermined the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy and cleared the way for a conversation about how virtually ALL the have-nots would agree with the demand that the ruling class stop doing things that force poor people to have to illegally immigrate just in order to survive.

The Democratic Party could have cleared the way for a conversation about how the illegal immigrants deserve our sympathy (because they are not the freeloaders [see footnote #1] the ruling class portrays them to be) and how it is the billionaires who deserve our anger.

But NO! The Democratic Party—organizer of the No Kings demonstrations, don’t forget—did not stand up, and it will not ever undermine the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy; it will only help to make that strategy work, by mobilizing half the have-nots who sympathize with the illegal immigrants against the other half who sympathize with American working class citizens who do indeed suffer from the huge wave of illegal immigrants as detailed in this footnote.

Some may say that Trump laid a diabolically clever trap for the Democrats at the SOTU speech and that the Democrats just ineptly fell into it. I disagree. The Democrats jumped into the “trap” eagerly; it is their nature to do what the ruling class needs them to do. They are, after all, funded by the ruling class and have billionaire members of the ruling class (such as “anti-Ice” Governor Pritzker) as prominent members of their party.

Don’t follow the Democratic (or Republican) party. Fight ICE with the TRUTH.

The QR code above links to the article here.