SOTU: Democratic Party PROVED It Is In Cahoots With Trump to Divide-and-Rule the American Have-Nots
Democratic Party people, by refusing to stand up, promoted the lie: "You're either on the side of American citizens or the side of illegal immigrants."
Watch this amazing video showing how, at the State of the Union Speech, the Democratic Party did exactly what the ruling class wanted it to do to spread the divide-and-rule lie that “You’re either on the side of American citizens or on the side of illegal immigrants.”
If the Democratic Party people had stood up, then it would have sent the proper, non-divisive, message: “The choice is NOT about being on the side of American citizens OR illegal immigrants; the question is how REALLY to be on the side of American citizens.”
Had the Democratic Party sent this proper message, it would have at least cleared the way for a unifying (of the have-nots) conversation about WHY are there so many illegal immigrants. It would have cleared the way for a conversation about how the REASON there are so many illegal immigrants is that the U.S. billionaire class (both parties) for decades has been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force millions of poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive (as I prove here.)
The Democratic Party, by standing up, could have undermined the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy and cleared the way for a conversation about how virtually ALL the have-nots would agree with the demand that the ruling class stop doing things that force poor people to have to illegally immigrate just in order to survive.
The Democratic Party could have cleared the way for a conversation about how the illegal immigrants deserve our sympathy (because they are not the freeloaders [see footnote #1] the ruling class portrays them to be) and how it is the billionaires who deserve our anger.
But NO! The Democratic Party—organizer of the No Kings demonstrations, don’t forget—did not stand up, and it will not ever undermine the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy; it will only help to make that strategy work, by mobilizing half the have-nots who sympathize with the illegal immigrants against the other half who sympathize with American working class citizens who do indeed suffer from the huge wave of illegal immigrants as detailed in this footnote.1
Some may say that Trump laid a diabolically clever trap for the Democrats at the SOTU speech and that the Democrats just ineptly fell into it. I disagree. The Democrats jumped into the “trap” eagerly; it is their nature to do what the ruling class needs them to do. They are, after all, funded by the ruling class and have billionaire members of the ruling class (such as “anti-Ice” Governor Pritzker) as prominent members of their party.
Don’t follow the Democratic (or Republican) party. Fight ICE with the TRUTH.
The QR code above links to the article here.
Here is why about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens as described below:
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
Yes, but John, the situation is far graver than Trump. Have you been following the myriad Epstein releases? We don’t really have a country.