JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
10h

As usual, a very uplifting post from John. People know in their hearts they are exploited but have persuaded themselves nothing can be done. The silent, grudging, niggardly refusal to comply might be a starting point in the knowledge that growing numbers will create a groundswell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture