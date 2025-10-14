Share

Here is what happens when you stand in a public place with a sign that says, “Let’s remove the rich from power: Have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.”

Lots of people indicate agreement with the sign. You’ll get thumbs-ups. You’ll get smiles. You’ll hear people say things like, “Perfect” and “I agree with that” and “Amen” and “Awesome.” These people happily accept a sticker, as shown in the photo above with the same image as on the sign, or accept more than one sticker to show to friends.

And some people (this keeps happening to me and I’ve now received a total of $40 this way) furtively press a dollar bill into my hand, seemingly afraid to let anybody see them do so.

Some people walk by seemingly ignoring you and your sign with every indication that they will walk past you, but then they do a double take when they read the sign, turn around, stop and ask for a sticker.

This kind of thing happens. A woman came out of the CVS drug store walking very quickly past me, and as she passed me she uttered a dismissive, “No thanks.” Then she kept walking quickly away and when she was about twenty feet past me she yelled at me over her shoulder, “But I agree with you.” I then shouted back, “Thanks for letting me know.” Then, now even further away from me, she gestured back by raising her arm high in the air as she continued to walk quickly away.

Some people look at the sign and respond with a chuckle or laugh, like the woman I wrote about here. Or they say something like, “Good luck with that” or “It’ll never happen.” I converse with these people and invariably they confirm that the reason they laughed (if they did so) was because it struck them as very funny that somebody seriously thought we could remove the rich from power when that is obviously impossible. Sort of as if somebody held a sign saying, “Let’s abolish the law of gravity.” I explain why it is in fact possible—not easy and maybe not gonna happen in our lifetime, but possible eventually—to remove the rich from power. These people typically “get it.” It’s a censored idea, but not a complicated one.

Lots of people walk past you as if you were invisible. How come? For the same reason that I myself, and no doubt you too on occasion, have walked past a person with sign in front of a store you were entering, as if that person were invisible. Why? Because such people who ignore you this way are simply not in a frame of mind to pay any attention to, never mind interact with, some stranger with some who-knows-what kind of crazy sign at the entrance to the store they are intent on entering. Based on the behavior of such people you know absolutely nothing about what they think about what your sign says. Nothing.

At the same time, many people enter the store ignoring you, but then on the way out ask for a sticker. I’m not sure why this is, but it happens a lot.

Here is the most rare type of person. I’ve passed out almost 4,000 stickers, handing them out in front of my local CVS drugstore most days of the week since April of 2025, and I’ve encountered now fewer such individuals than the fingers of my two hands. These are people who tell me they disagree with the sign. Most of such people (like this woman I wrote about here) say things like, “The rich are the only ones who provide us with jobs so we need to keep them in power.”

An extremely rare person told me that the rich were smarter and better than regular people and that is why they should remain in power: only one person has said this to me so far!

One elderly person said the rich should remain in power because “I came to the United States (wouldn’t say from where) with nothing and worked hard and made a good life for myself and got no government handouts and look how terrible things are now in the U.S.” (I think his point was that the Democratic Party supports freeloader-friendly policies and they have made things bad.)

A few elderly people, with Russian accents, had come to the U.S. from the Soviet Union and they (understandably) hated the Communists and feared that “removing the rich from power” meant installing Communists in power. (I had very positive conversations with these people after I explained that I was an anti-Communist and an anti-Marxist, which of course surprised them.)

As of this writing, fifty-eight people that I’ve met at the CVS drug store have not only said they agree with the sign but have also given me their email address to receive the occasional emails I send to such neighbors, which are all online here. I am in the process of creating an egalitarian revolutionary organization composed only of people I meet “on the street” at my local CVS drug store in my neighborhood of Brighton, Massachusetts. I am arranging for my neighbors who want to remove the rich from power to meet each other face-to-face, which is the first step to creating an organization.

There is nothing exceptional about my Brighton, MA, neighborhood. It is typical of the many thousands of neighborhoods in the United States. If I can persuade people “on the street” in my neighborhood to form an egalitarian revolutionary organization, i.e., one aimed explicitly for the goal of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (I wrote about this and call it Cracking the Tough Nut) then you can do it too in your own neighborhood in or outside of the United States (assuming you don’t live in a place like Beverly Hills.)

I suggest you do it!