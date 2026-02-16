The image above is part of a Quora post by Wayne Boyd that makes sense to me so I am copying it below for your convenience:

The short answer is none. Many people point to Mars as the obvious candidate. I am not one of them, and there are good reasons for that. My view isn’t popular, but it’s not wrong, either.

Even in a worst case scenario a damaged Earth would still be far more habitable than Mars at its very best. Here we would still have air to breathe, liquid water, normal pressure, and a magnetic field. On Mars you start with none of that. That contrast is the key. Our absolute disaster here still beats their absolute best there.

Take the most basic thing, air. Mars has around one percent of Earth’s atmospheric pressure. You cannot step outside without a pressure suit. Not for a quick walk. Not to tighten a bolt. Not ever. Life there would mean spending every waking and sleeping moment inside a sealed can on a dead world. Every second of your existence would depend on pumps, seals, filters, and valves working perfectly. When that system fails you do not have much time to troubleshoot. You have minutes.

Even if you imagine that problem solved, the radiation waits for you. Mars has no protective magnetic field and only a thin blanket of atmosphere. Cosmic rays and solar storms come straight through. Long term survival would mean living underground or under several meters of rock or soil. People talk about terraforming Mars in the same breath they use for routine engineering projects. In reality it is a thousand year speculation at best, and we do not even know if it is possible. In the meantime the people who live there would take a constant radiation hit and a higher cancer risk as the price of every day they stay alive.

The cold makes all of this harder. Mars averages around minus sixty Celsius. Minus sixty degrees Celsius is minus seventy six degrees Fahrenheit. A sunny afternoon near the equator might flirt with something comfortable, but the temperature at night often dives to minus seventy. Nothing is left alone. Every habitat, every greenhouse, every pipe needs heat. That heat needs steady power. So you now depend not only on life support but also on a power system that cannot fail for long without freezing your settlement.

Then you run into the deepest problem of all. Mars cannot support a self sufficient industrial society for a very long time. Every pressure seal, circuit board, syringe, computer chip, water filter, and spare part would have to come from Earth. We like to picture a plucky frontier town that mines local ore and slowly builds its own independence. In reality modern technology rests on thousands of interlocking industries, rare materials, and highly specialized skills. That entire web would need to be rebuilt on another planet from scratch. Until that happened, colonists would live at the very end of a long fragile supply line. When something essential breaks and you do not have a spare, you are waiting months or years for the next launch, if one is coming at all.

At that point you need to ask why anyone on Earth would keep paying for this. The cost of steady resupply would be enormous. Mars has nothing we need badly enough to justify the cost of going there to get it. There is no clear economic engine that would support a permanent city on Mars. The political will to fund such a project would vanish the moment we faced a serious crisis back home. When that happens the people living there are not heroic colonists any more. They are stranded.

This is why the popular picture of Mars as a backup Earth does not survive contact with basic physics and engineering. Science missions make sense. A small research base might make sense. We will probably do that at some point, and it will teach us a lot about planets and about ourselves. But a true new home for humanity, something that could replace Earth, is not hiding elsewhere in our solar system. For better or worse this planet is it. That is not a comforting story about escape. It is a sober reminder that if we want a future, we have to keep this world habitable, because nothing nearby can take its place.