Some People Say Humanity Needs to Make Mars Our New Home, As a 'Plan B' If the Earth Goes Bust. This Egalitarian Begs to Disagree.
A scientific mission to Mars is one thing; a permanent colony is something else.
The image above is part of a Quora post by Wayne Boyd that makes sense to me so I am copying it below for your convenience:
The short answer is none. Many people point to Mars as the obvious candidate. I am not one of them, and there are good reasons for that. My view isn’t popular, but it’s not wrong, either.
Even in a worst case scenario a damaged Earth would still be far more habitable than Mars at its very best. Here we would still have air to breathe, liquid water, normal pressure, and a magnetic field. On Mars you start with none of that. That contrast is the key. Our absolute disaster here still beats their absolute best there.
Take the most basic thing, air. Mars has around one percent of Earth’s atmospheric pressure. You cannot step outside without a pressure suit. Not for a quick walk. Not to tighten a bolt. Not ever. Life there would mean spending every waking and sleeping moment inside a sealed can on a dead world. Every second of your existence would depend on pumps, seals, filters, and valves working perfectly. When that system fails you do not have much time to troubleshoot. You have minutes.
Even if you imagine that problem solved, the radiation waits for you. Mars has no protective magnetic field and only a thin blanket of atmosphere. Cosmic rays and solar storms come straight through. Long term survival would mean living underground or under several meters of rock or soil. People talk about terraforming Mars in the same breath they use for routine engineering projects. In reality it is a thousand year speculation at best, and we do not even know if it is possible. In the meantime the people who live there would take a constant radiation hit and a higher cancer risk as the price of every day they stay alive.
The cold makes all of this harder. Mars averages around minus sixty Celsius. Minus sixty degrees Celsius is minus seventy six degrees Fahrenheit. A sunny afternoon near the equator might flirt with something comfortable, but the temperature at night often dives to minus seventy. Nothing is left alone. Every habitat, every greenhouse, every pipe needs heat. That heat needs steady power. So you now depend not only on life support but also on a power system that cannot fail for long without freezing your settlement.
Then you run into the deepest problem of all. Mars cannot support a self sufficient industrial society for a very long time. Every pressure seal, circuit board, syringe, computer chip, water filter, and spare part would have to come from Earth. We like to picture a plucky frontier town that mines local ore and slowly builds its own independence. In reality modern technology rests on thousands of interlocking industries, rare materials, and highly specialized skills. That entire web would need to be rebuilt on another planet from scratch. Until that happened, colonists would live at the very end of a long fragile supply line. When something essential breaks and you do not have a spare, you are waiting months or years for the next launch, if one is coming at all.
At that point you need to ask why anyone on Earth would keep paying for this. The cost of steady resupply would be enormous. Mars has nothing we need badly enough to justify the cost of going there to get it. There is no clear economic engine that would support a permanent city on Mars. The political will to fund such a project would vanish the moment we faced a serious crisis back home. When that happens the people living there are not heroic colonists any more. They are stranded.
This is why the popular picture of Mars as a backup Earth does not survive contact with basic physics and engineering. Science missions make sense. A small research base might make sense. We will probably do that at some point, and it will teach us a lot about planets and about ourselves. But a true new home for humanity, something that could replace Earth, is not hiding elsewhere in our solar system. For better or worse this planet is it. That is not a comforting story about escape. It is a sober reminder that if we want a future, we have to keep this world habitable, because nothing nearby can take its place.
Harvard Magazine (which I receive as an alumnus) is weighing in on the Mars question this month.
The article suggests creating a human colony on Mars is indeed possible:
Growing Your Home on Mars
Imagine that astronauts make it safely to Mars (and wake up from their slumber). Once there, they would need safe, long-lasting places to live. These should be habitats that can endure the planet’s extreme cold, radiation, and isolation—heavily shielded, industrial structures, which would be expensive and challenging to fly in from Earth. But recently, some Harvard researchers have been asking a more radical question: what if we could grow our habitats instead?
McKay professor of environmental science and engineering Robin Wordsworth has been developing real-life solutions on planetary habitability, using creative combinations of climate modeling and materials to explore how alien worlds such as Mars could sustain life. [Read more in the linked article if you wish.]
But it adopts an agnostic tone about the desirability of such a mission:
Paying Humanity’s Way to Mars
Emerging technologies may eventually solve the “how” of getting astronauts to Mars. A separate dilemma is who will pay for it—and how to generate the political will for such a costly endeavor. NASA’s budget today hovers at less than half a percent of federal spending in the United States, compared with about 4 percent during the Apollo era of the 1960s and ’70s when the Moon program consumed roughly $25 billion (a value exceeding $100 billion in today’s dollars).
A full-scale Mars mission would be far more expensive and stretch across decades. Artemis, NASA’s new Moon landing effort, which will test long-duration habitats and life-support systems that could enable a Mars trip, is projected to cost $93 billion through 2025.
My egalitarian take
The fact that uber billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, owners of Blue Origin and SpaceX, respectively are pushing for a human settlement on Mars makes me, shall I say, a tad unenthusiastic about the idea.
The fact that the Mars settlement project gets easily used as an excuse for not making concern for the well-being of our Earthly environment the top priority—the “plan B” notion that Earth can go to hell (via thermonuclear war?) because we have a new place where we (at least billionaires and the people they choose to go to Mars) can live—frightens me!
The fact that it is very likely not even possible for a long term settlement to survive on Mars, but that the mission to try to create one will channel enormous sums of money into the hands of people such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk (the way the impossible mission of creating a “Strategic Defense Initiative”—a.k.a. President Reagan’s “Star Wars” program—channeled enormous sums of money to the owners of the military industrial complex) makes this egalitarian say ‘No’ to the project.
In contrast to the aim of creating long term human settlement on Mars, it might make sense, AFTER WE HAVE AN EGALITARIAN SOCIETY with the rich removed from power everywhere and AFTER we have abolished all nuclear weapons and AFTER we have ended ruling class atrocities such as the genocide of Palestinians and AFTER we have ended the routine treating of have-nots like dirt by the rich, then maybe to devote resources to landing manned scientific missions on Mars. Even this would be controversial. The decision should be made only by egalitarians in a genuine egalitarian democracy with voluntary federation used to carry out such an enormous project if it is ever carried out.
